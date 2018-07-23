Tech News
How to stop your smart tv (and outsiders) from spying on you
(TECH NEWS) What to do if you buy a Smart TV but don’t want outsiders using it to spy on you.
Wolf in sheep’s clothing
So, there’s probably a spy in your house. I mean, I’m not certain. I don’t have, like, a personal army of silverfish up in your pad, feeding me your secrets… that you know of.
No, I’m afraid, as is so often the case among spies, a friend has turned on you.
Your home television; that big warm rectangle of post-work bliss is also probably the biggest, most emphatically unlocked door in your digital house.
Feels like a betrayal, doesn’t it? That shiny plastic jerk has been the centerpiece of American home life since Howdy Doody and Milton Berle. Seriously. The first successful American television, this sexy beast, hit the market in 1946, a good 70 years ago. People are dying of old age who have never lived in a house without a TV.
Why now? Why this treachery, old friend?
Because, it says, as it tears one of those plastic-like Mission Impossible Tom Cruise masks off, it’s not your friend at all. That’s no television!
It’s a very big, very dumb smartphone.
Not completely screwed
Not always, of course. If your set still looks a pizza oven rather than a pizza box, feel free to go about your business. You’re done here. CRT is the way to be.
But for most of us televising in the current century, our TVs are at least a little “smart.” In this context, that just means they send and receive digital information.
Short of digitally or physically disabling that functionality, you are not in control of what information your TV is or is not sharing, or with whom.
At the risk of editorializing, that sucks.
Thankfully, some worthy geeks have addressed themselves to the problem. Their results boil down to two solutions, both slightly less demanding than your previous best option, which was tearing every single thing out of your TV that was engineered later than Sputnik and resigning yourself to a Netflix-less life.
1. The Gentle Lobotomy
This one’s a bit of a cheat, because it does involve turning off the smart features of your Smart TV. It’s only a bit of a cheat, though, because then you just replace those features with another thing that provides most of the same features through a different service: one built by people who both (a) know and (b) care about data security.
My own Amazon Fire stick has served me nobly in that respect for years, but several other solutions exist.
As a datasec solution, a properly branded dongle is particularly useful to people already invested in compatible services.
For example, if you use Chrome and/or Drive and/or Gmail, at the risk of simultaneously bumming you out and stating the obvious, Google already knows everything about you worth knowing.
Good news, though! Google’s good at security, and they have a serious, market-driven reason to guarantee yours: no point knowing all your darkest secrets if everyone else does too. Get yourself a Chromecast and app yourself silly. Likewise, if you’re a Think Different type of techie, silhouette-dance yourself up an Apple TV. The cost isn’t egregious, and the comfort factor is substantial.
2. The “Daisy, Daisy” approach
This is for the hands-on crowd. If you’ve made your smart TV a serious part of your life, one of the aforementioned preloaded dongles may present too many compatibility or processing issues to serve. If that’s the case, your best option is to dig down into Settings (or your TV’s equivalent), work through the apps that have any information you’d rather not share with Putin, 4chan, or both, and deactivate their information sharing protocols.
That will cut into their usability, but at least your info will be safe.
The ugly fact is that “smart” TVs are the perfect instance of what smart people were warning consumers about back when we all got into always-on connectivity and the Internet of Things. At best, they’re machines possessed of enormous power and no responsibility. That breaks the Uncle Ben rule, and whenever you break the Uncle Ben rule, Spider-Man sheds a single tear.
At worst?
This. This is at worst. This is your TV literally peering into your house and sharing what it sees and hears with whomever has the functionality to make it do so. It was the CIA that time.
Next time?
Be skeptical
There are still some commonsense solutions, as listed above. That said, this was an unbelievable failure of responsibility on the part of the makers and sellers of the tech, and a culpable act of ignorance on the part of, well, us. The above should, if you’re lucky, keep the entire Internet from looking on in wonder as you down a half gallon of butter pecan without a spoon, six episodes deep into Great British Bake-Off.
But it’s all short term. These exploits exist because people want them, and the only way they get closed is if other people want them harder.
If it has a camera or a microphone or gets to know anything you’d rather every single other person didn’t, you need to buy on the basis that it secures that information.
That’s the Internet of Things the hard way. It’s incredibly convenient. It’s also things, and at the risk of getting unduly dark, things don’t care who they hurt.
#smarttviswatchingyou
Predicting success is hard, but “all-seeing” scheduling app may help!
(TECH NEWS) PreSource is a platform designed for schedule sharing and predicting the future of a company’s work output.
Virtual reality
I’ve written frequently and extensively about how teamwork and execution has changed now that we’ve entered a more virtual world. Nowadays, many people may be part of a team but work remotely.
This, like anything else, has a number of pros and cons.
One of the biggest pros being that virtual communication allows for collaboration from all over the world; which means that you can bring the best minds for that project together.
One of the biggest cons, however, is that communication and interpretation can suffer when it exists virtually.
As Marvin Gaye once asked, “What’s goin’ on?”
Luckily, as this becomes more popular, there also come new platforms and technologies that help enhance this process. Such a technology is found in the form of PreSource.
According to developers, “PreSource believes with an accurately built schedule, you now have a god-like view of your staff and how it is being utilized. See who is busy, who is too busy, and who isn’t busy enough. See which teams have the bandwidth for more projects, or which departments might need to add some new employees.”
How it works
Features of PreSource include: assigning resources, measuring utilization, and planning. With assigning resources, users can create teams, add people and resources, and are then able to assign said resources to projects and events.
By measuring utilization, users are able to tell which team members have full calendars and which ones can take on more tasks.
Users are able to assign each team member to their appropriate department, and then utilization is broken down both by department and by the individual.
Finally, planning is completed by seeing exactly what is going on in everyone’s schedule and knowing what dates will work for which deadlines.
Predict with PreSource
PreSource asserts that its capabilities are great for project-based agencies – particularly businesses with 50-100 people who are looking for more intel on what is going on as a whole. In regards to construction and contraction, the system is useful for scheduling workers and assigning tools and machinery. For independent retailers, you have the ability to create schedules that can be shared digitally, which is particularly useful for smaller companies.
The overarching idea is to see everything being done within the team with a bird’s eye view.
With this information, it is easier to predict how things will turn out. This is one of the most important aspects of running a successful business, as it is key to have an idea of what’s to come.
#presource
Artificial Intelligence is marketing’s new frontier, here’s your crash course
(TECHNOLOGY) Marketing is rapidly evolving, and the knowledge required to dominate in the future is changing just as quickly. Time to get up to speed!
Back in the day, the idea of interacting with robots and computers seemed out of an episode of The Jetsons. But fast-forward to 2018, and some of the most far-fetched ideas back then have become our reality, and you know what? It’s awesome.
In Back to The Future II, they used tablets to get Marty to sign up to save the Clock Tower, and then this massive shark pops out of a sign, which freaked 1984 Marty out. The only thing is – do you remember how pixelated the shark was? Magic Leap is augmenting reality to look like a whale can literally crash into a gymnasium, without so much as a drop of water.
Our cars have precise navigation systems (still can’t fly, though), radio stations from around the world stream into our stereos, our phones can control every aspect of our lives down to how much sleep we get a night. And while it was once thought to be nothing more than fantasy from the pages of a Spielberg script, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has embedded itself into our daily lives, too.
For marketers, there’s much to love about AI: it’s redefining the industry because we can move the chess pieces in ways that previously, we’ve only imagined. AI will change how people interact with data, but also impact how consumers get information much like television commercials and traditional advertising in the analog heyday.
If you’re unaware of what Artificial Intelligence is, it’s the study of making machines super intelligent, and giving them the capability to problem solve. Machine learning creates constantly evolving systems that teach computers to learn organically. Google Photo is a prime example of how machine learning works: photos are fed into Google’s AI and eventually after seeing so many photos of a face, it will eventually recognize the person in the picture.
Artificial Intelligence is marketing’s new frontier
Think about Netflix, how it knows what shows we want to watch, or when a site can predict a new pair of shoes that are exactly your style – that’s AI at work. All of the world’s premier brands are investing in AI. One of the strongest reasons why, is simple – targeted suggestions.
Because of AI’s data collecting capabilities, marketers can collect and analyze swaths of data to enable predictive strategies at every stage of the funnel. We can find ways to move the needle in terms of what a customer wants, and provide different strategies to ensure they’re empowered to make a choice they may have not known about.
All of tech’s biggest players are investing heavily into AI right now. Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Atlassian are all competing against one another, and then against the biggest companies in China, Japan, and Europe – all for the world’s top talent to understand how we make machines do more for us.
But, don’t forget, Target, Walmart, and Zappos are all investing in AI, too.
Everyone is.
Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai said in January that AI was “one of the most important things that humanity is working on” and also went on to double down its importance, stating, that it was “more profound than electricity or fire.”
ROI is everything
When you talk to a marketer, the term ROI (Return On Investment) comes up A LOT.
Running campaigns is somewhat of a science, but with the right data, you can take the ‘somewhat’ out of the equation.
By relying on AI, taking the guesswork on what will hit regarding a campaign becomes clearer, thanks to having a defined understanding of Customer Relationship Management (CRM), social data, and analytics. Machine Learning makes it easier for marketers to identify trends.
By combining AI and marketing fundamentals, teams can create multi-layered strategies that offer customized messages to the user.
According to Adobe, “Forty-seven percent of digitally mature organizations, or those that have advanced digital practices, said they have a defined AI strategy.”
Search like never before
Think about what we used to consider as “search” – yes, we still type a word or phrase into Google and see what pops up, but that’s changing. Search engines are smarter, thanks to AI-infused digital marketing.
AI tracks searches, remembers what you were looking for, what you’ve recently ordered, what sites you’ve visited in the past few months, and then compile all of that data into one powerhouse when it comes time to buy that next fridge or find a new pair of boots.
Because of the continual development, Google’s ability to predict keywords is getting crazy. Latent Semantic Indexing (LSI) generates keywords semantically related to a main keyword, which offers a fine tuned search result.
Alexa and Siri might considered “home assistants,” but both can order toilet paper for you or tell you when you need to change the air filter in the house. We use them for everything from asking the simplest way to make an alfredo sauce, to asking what the weather looks like.
While some detractors aren’t too keen on the idea of a robot listening to our personal conversations, the facts are simple – more and more houses will integrate AI into their construction and remodels thanks to their demand and proven ease of use.
But, for marketers, these machines are active ways to search something without touching a keyboard, and an effective way to market an idea, if the user is open to new products when it comes time to tell Alexa to buy a certain brand of dish soap, and another is on sale.
User experience drives everything
If you’re looking for support for a product, most sites have a chatbot ready to answer questions. Instead of a human having to find a query and search endlessly through knowledge bases for an answer, a chatbot can recognize patterns in questions and hone in on a few keywords to make a suggestion that’s based on data versus a human’s best guess.
Chatbots are based on the AI principle of storing information and self-learning.
Tools like Wit.ai, IBM Watson, and Api.ai, incorporate language processing and learning faculties.
But, aside from customer support or online ordering, we can also tailor websites and the buyer journey to what a user’s needs are. Because of the collected data, website personality can hone in on a specific product type or suggest things based on a past history of browsing.
This is an opportunity for a marketer to run specific campaigns based on someone who’s looking for old-school Adidas and see if they’d be interested in a new streetwear magazine that’s launching this fall. The partnership opportunities are endless thanks to a fluid AI-based UX experience.
Social media giants Facebook are all in when it comes to investing in artificial intelligence, too. Yann LeCun, Facebook’s chief AI scientist, and an early machine-learning architect, told the Washington Post that boss, Mark Zuckerberg told him to press down on the gas pedal and make Facebook more AI-inclusive.
“AI has become so central to the operations of companies like ours, that what our leadership has been telling us is: ‘Go faster. You’re not going fast enough,’” LeCun said.
What else will AI drive in marketing?
For marketers, AI is a massive win, we can track, improve upon, and watch AI evolve. According to TowardDataScience, marketing’s next significant trend is consumer personalization (29 percent), and then AI (26 percent) – data via BrightEdge.
We’ll soon be able to offer deeply personalized website experiences, change how we use PPCs (Pay Per Clicks), and we’ll start seeing data collection for traffic, and budget in ways we never thought considered.
Because of how we concentrate PPCs, AI will help target ads with thousands of variations on ad copy or swap out a photo for greater impact, based on user data.
Writers will create boilerplate copy and then updated snippets that will automatically move in and out or rearrange, depending on the user.
We’ll also have a clearer idea of when to run specific ads for a high click through based on emotional data and reactionary times, which will calibrate the fight against lowest priced clicks for lead conversion.
MemSQL surveyed 1,600 marketing professionals, and 61 percent, regardless of company size, named machine learning and AI as their most significant investment for next fiscal year. These numbers will only increase as in-house teams and agencies alike will adopt AI as a new tool to get the customer excited and clicking.
Artificial Intelligence is like the wild west in marketing – there’s so much to explore, and to experiment with. We could see gains like never before because we’re dedicating the experience to the customers’ wants and needs, which is a new tactic. We’ve always tried, but armed with this level of data, we can now be precise in regards to the the buyer’s journey.
The future is bright for AI and marketing. We’re standing at the forefront of a technology that will change the world. Talking houses are a slice of the next wave, and it’s exciting. Personally, I’m waiting for a robot best friend or a Delorean – I’ll take either.
Calling all Senior-level technologists and leaders in Austin
(TECH NEWS) As a Senior-level leader looking to keep your finger on the pulse for your next move, or you’re already on the market, this massive jobs group has your name all over it.
We’re seeking veterans of the Austin tech industry.
If you’re a senior-level technologist or leading a tech company in Austin, your team is already tapping our 40K+ member Austin Digital Jobs (ADJ) group on Facebook. You’ve heard of it at networking events you’re attending. You’ve seen the name around town, and you’ve probably even sent your team there before to hire digital talent.
But are you there, keeping your finger on the pulse to gauge your next move? Let’s face it – unless you founded the company, you’ll eventually end up elsewhere. And we have the elsewhere.
We’ve attracted all of the major names in the tech industry as well as the third party firms tapped to recruit people like you. ADJ is a highly popular for the tight community with strict rules yet a casual feel (there may be a cuss word or three).
What if I hate Facebook?” you ask.
We understand. Facebook is one of those things in life that people love to hate, but it’s still the epicenter of the largest mass of people. And you’ll need a Facebook account to join the group.
But what if you don’t want anyone to know you’re in the group? First of all, it’s a private group (although members can see each other). Secondly, tons of execs are in the group to keep an occasional eye on what their team is doing in the group meanwhile watching out their next opportunity. So you don’t have to worry.
But if you’re still worried, we invite you to create a separate Facebook profile with a nickname for the purposes of joining the group.
I’m personally in the group throughout the day, so if you email lani @ agbeat-2018.mystagingwebsite.com with a heads up of what your faux Facebook name is, we’ll make sure you gain entry without question (otherwise, if a profile appears to be fake, we don’t allow them into the group).
We also host quarterly recruiting mixers in Austin which are always in search of Senior-level talent like yourself. Join us!
