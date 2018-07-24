Tech News
Artificial Intelligence is marketing’s new frontier, here’s your crash course
(TECHNOLOGY) Marketing is rapidly evolving, and the knowledge required to dominate in the future is changing just as quickly. Time to get up to speed!
Back in the day, the idea of interacting with robots and computers seemed out of an episode of The Jetsons. But fast-forward to 2018, and some of the most far-fetched ideas back then have become our reality, and you know what? It’s awesome.
In Back to The Future II, they used tablets to get Marty to sign up to save the Clock Tower, and then this massive shark pops out of a sign, which freaked 1984 Marty out. The only thing is – do you remember how pixelated the shark was? Magic Leap is augmenting reality to look like a whale can literally crash into a gymnasium, without so much as a drop of water.
Our cars have precise navigation systems (still can’t fly, though), radio stations from around the world stream into our stereos, our phones can control every aspect of our lives down to how much sleep we get a night. And while it was once thought to be nothing more than fantasy from the pages of a Spielberg script, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has embedded itself into our daily lives, too.
For marketers, there’s much to love about AI: it’s redefining the industry because we can move the chess pieces in ways that previously, we’ve only imagined. AI will change how people interact with data, but also impact how consumers get information much like television commercials and traditional advertising in the analog heyday.
If you’re unaware of what Artificial Intelligence is, it’s the study of making machines super intelligent, and giving them the capability to problem solve. Machine learning creates constantly evolving systems that teach computers to learn organically. Google Photo is a prime example of how machine learning works: photos are fed into Google’s AI and eventually after seeing so many photos of a face, it will eventually recognize the person in the picture.
Think about Netflix, how it knows what shows we want to watch, or when a site can predict a new pair of shoes that are exactly your style – that’s AI at work. All of the world’s premier brands are investing in AI. One of the strongest reasons why, is simple – targeted suggestions.
Because of AI’s data collecting capabilities, marketers can collect and analyze swaths of data to enable predictive strategies at every stage of the funnel. We can find ways to move the needle in terms of what a customer wants, and provide different strategies to ensure they’re empowered to make a choice they may have not known about.
All of tech’s biggest players are investing heavily into AI right now. Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Atlassian are all competing against one another, and then against the biggest companies in China, Japan, and Europe – all for the world’s top talent to understand how we make machines do more for us.
But, don’t forget, Target, Walmart, and Zappos are all investing in AI, too.
Everyone is.
Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai said in January that AI was “one of the most important things that humanity is working on” and also went on to double down its importance, stating, that it was “more profound than electricity or fire.”
ROI is everything
When you talk to a marketer, the term ROI (Return On Investment) comes up A LOT.
Running campaigns is somewhat of a science, but with the right data, you can take the ‘somewhat’ out of the equation.
By relying on AI, taking the guesswork on what will hit regarding a campaign becomes clearer, thanks to having a defined understanding of Customer Relationship Management (CRM), social data, and analytics. Machine Learning makes it easier for marketers to identify trends.
By combining AI and marketing fundamentals, teams can create multi-layered strategies that offer customized messages to the user.
According to Adobe, “Forty-seven percent of digitally mature organizations, or those that have advanced digital practices, said they have a defined AI strategy.”
Search like never before
Think about what we used to consider as “search” – yes, we still type a word or phrase into Google and see what pops up, but that’s changing. Search engines are smarter, thanks to AI-infused digital marketing.
AI tracks searches, remembers what you were looking for, what you’ve recently ordered, what sites you’ve visited in the past few months, and then compile all of that data into one powerhouse when it comes time to buy that next fridge or find a new pair of boots.
Because of the continual development, Google’s ability to predict keywords is getting crazy. Latent Semantic Indexing (LSI) generates keywords semantically related to a main keyword, which offers a fine tuned search result.
Alexa and Siri might considered “home assistants,” but both can order toilet paper for you or tell you when you need to change the air filter in the house. We use them for everything from asking the simplest way to make an alfredo sauce, to asking what the weather looks like.
While some detractors aren’t too keen on the idea of a robot listening to our personal conversations, the facts are simple – more and more houses will integrate AI into their construction and remodels thanks to their demand and proven ease of use.
But, for marketers, these machines are active ways to search something without touching a keyboard, and an effective way to market an idea, if the user is open to new products when it comes time to tell Alexa to buy a certain brand of dish soap, and another is on sale.
User experience drives everything
If you’re looking for support for a product, most sites have a chatbot ready to answer questions. Instead of a human having to find a query and search endlessly through knowledge bases for an answer, a chatbot can recognize patterns in questions and hone in on a few keywords to make a suggestion that’s based on data versus a human’s best guess.
Chatbots are based on the AI principle of storing information and self-learning.
Tools like Wit.ai, IBM Watson, and Api.ai, incorporate language processing and learning faculties.
But, aside from customer support or online ordering, we can also tailor websites and the buyer journey to what a user’s needs are. Because of the collected data, website personality can hone in on a specific product type or suggest things based on a past history of browsing.
This is an opportunity for a marketer to run specific campaigns based on someone who’s looking for old-school Adidas and see if they’d be interested in a new streetwear magazine that’s launching this fall. The partnership opportunities are endless thanks to a fluid AI-based UX experience.
Social media giants Facebook are all in when it comes to investing in artificial intelligence, too. Yann LeCun, Facebook’s chief AI scientist, and an early machine-learning architect, told the Washington Post that boss, Mark Zuckerberg told him to press down on the gas pedal and make Facebook more AI-inclusive.
“AI has become so central to the operations of companies like ours, that what our leadership has been telling us is: ‘Go faster. You’re not going fast enough,’” LeCun said.
What else will AI drive in marketing?
For marketers, AI is a massive win, we can track, improve upon, and watch AI evolve. According to TowardDataScience, marketing’s next significant trend is consumer personalization (29 percent), and then AI (26 percent) – data via BrightEdge.
We’ll soon be able to offer deeply personalized website experiences, change how we use PPCs (Pay Per Clicks), and we’ll start seeing data collection for traffic, and budget in ways we never thought considered.
Because of how we concentrate PPCs, AI will help target ads with thousands of variations on ad copy or swap out a photo for greater impact, based on user data.
Writers will create boilerplate copy and then updated snippets that will automatically move in and out or rearrange, depending on the user.
We’ll also have a clearer idea of when to run specific ads for a high click through based on emotional data and reactionary times, which will calibrate the fight against lowest priced clicks for lead conversion.
MemSQL surveyed 1,600 marketing professionals, and 61 percent, regardless of company size, named machine learning and AI as their most significant investment for next fiscal year. These numbers will only increase as in-house teams and agencies alike will adopt AI as a new tool to get the customer excited and clicking.
Artificial Intelligence is like the wild west in marketing – there’s so much to explore, and to experiment with. We could see gains like never before because we’re dedicating the experience to the customers’ wants and needs, which is a new tactic. We’ve always tried, but armed with this level of data, we can now be precise in regards to the the buyer’s journey.
The future is bright for AI and marketing. We’re standing at the forefront of a technology that will change the world. Talking houses are a slice of the next wave, and it’s exciting. Personally, I’m waiting for a robot best friend or a Delorean – I’ll take either.
Predicting success is hard, but “all-seeing” scheduling app may help!
(TECH NEWS) PreSource is a platform designed for schedule sharing and predicting the future of a company’s work output.
Virtual reality
I’ve written frequently and extensively about how teamwork and execution has changed now that we’ve entered a more virtual world. Nowadays, many people may be part of a team but work remotely.
This, like anything else, has a number of pros and cons.
One of the biggest pros being that virtual communication allows for collaboration from all over the world; which means that you can bring the best minds for that project together.
One of the biggest cons, however, is that communication and interpretation can suffer when it exists virtually.
As Marvin Gaye once asked, “What’s goin’ on?”
Luckily, as this becomes more popular, there also come new platforms and technologies that help enhance this process. Such a technology is found in the form of PreSource.
According to developers, “PreSource believes with an accurately built schedule, you now have a god-like view of your staff and how it is being utilized. See who is busy, who is too busy, and who isn’t busy enough. See which teams have the bandwidth for more projects, or which departments might need to add some new employees.”
How it works
Features of PreSource include: assigning resources, measuring utilization, and planning. With assigning resources, users can create teams, add people and resources, and are then able to assign said resources to projects and events.
By measuring utilization, users are able to tell which team members have full calendars and which ones can take on more tasks.
Users are able to assign each team member to their appropriate department, and then utilization is broken down both by department and by the individual.
Finally, planning is completed by seeing exactly what is going on in everyone’s schedule and knowing what dates will work for which deadlines.
Predict with PreSource
PreSource asserts that its capabilities are great for project-based agencies – particularly businesses with 50-100 people who are looking for more intel on what is going on as a whole. In regards to construction and contraction, the system is useful for scheduling workers and assigning tools and machinery. For independent retailers, you have the ability to create schedules that can be shared digitally, which is particularly useful for smaller companies.
The overarching idea is to see everything being done within the team with a bird’s eye view.
With this information, it is easier to predict how things will turn out. This is one of the most important aspects of running a successful business, as it is key to have an idea of what’s to come.
#presource
Calling all Senior-level technologists and leaders in Austin
(TECH NEWS) As a Senior-level leader looking to keep your finger on the pulse for your next move, or you’re already on the market, this massive jobs group has your name all over it.
We’re seeking veterans of the Austin tech industry.
If you’re a senior-level technologist or leading a tech company in Austin, your team is already tapping our 40K+ member Austin Digital Jobs (ADJ) group on Facebook. You’ve heard of it at networking events you’re attending. You’ve seen the name around town, and you’ve probably even sent your team there before to hire digital talent.
But are you there, keeping your finger on the pulse to gauge your next move? Let’s face it – unless you founded the company, you’ll eventually end up elsewhere. And we have the elsewhere.
We’ve attracted all of the major names in the tech industry as well as the third party firms tapped to recruit people like you. ADJ is a highly popular for the tight community with strict rules yet a casual feel (there may be a cuss word or three).
What if I hate Facebook?” you ask.
We understand. Facebook is one of those things in life that people love to hate, but it’s still the epicenter of the largest mass of people. And you’ll need a Facebook account to join the group.
But what if you don’t want anyone to know you’re in the group? First of all, it’s a private group (although members can see each other). Secondly, tons of execs are in the group to keep an occasional eye on what their team is doing in the group meanwhile watching out their next opportunity. So you don’t have to worry.
But if you’re still worried, we invite you to create a separate Facebook profile with a nickname for the purposes of joining the group.
I’m personally in the group throughout the day, so if you email lani @ agbeat-2018.mystagingwebsite.com with a heads up of what your faux Facebook name is, we’ll make sure you gain entry without question (otherwise, if a profile appears to be fake, we don’t allow them into the group).
We also host quarterly recruiting mixers in Austin which are always in search of Senior-level talent like yourself. Join us!
HackNotice launches as the first way to truly know what hackers have on you
(TECH NEWS) Consumers find out about hacks only when there are major breaches, and typically way too late. HackNotice is fighting back by quickly making indices of breaches public.
We all know that our identities are at risk of being stolen, we’ve all grown tired of hoping a company will fess up when they’ve been breached, and we’ve all heard the horror stories of credit being unknowingly destroyed by strangers.
And so far, the only real solution is to remain vigilant and changing all of your passwords when you hear that a major company (be it a file storage company or a major retailer) has had a breach.
Today, there’s another solution. Enter HackNotice, a service that allows you to be proactive with your identity by finding out what hackers know about you and what they’ve recently stolen that is yours.
The co-founder of PwnedList is the brains behind HackNotice and sought to create a meaningful tool for consumers, noting that businesses have ample tools available, but individuals are nowhere near as empowered.
“Learn what hackers know about your digital identity and where you’ve been showing up in what dumps, leaks, and credentials,” Thomas explained.
So we’re not hackers here at The American Genius, and it’s all scary, but what we learned from HackNotice Founder, Steve Thomas, is that the real need is to address the blind spot in the security industry and to acknowledge that there are hacks every day that never make headlines.
Thomas combs the internet (including the Dark Web) as part of the hacker community, finds credentials and data dumps, indexing that and making the data totally public. That is far more impressive than getting an email from a retailer a year after a hack that says “oops, sorry.”
The problem as it exists today is that if your credit card is stolen, for example, you won’t find out until charges start popping up on your account. That information is typically sold once by a hacker, in bulk at $1-5 per credit card number, used to commit fraud by money mules who will steal what they can before the account is blocked.
Thomas advises that any time you find out you’ve used your credit card at a retailer, or sign in credentials on a website that has been hacked, don’t wait until you feel the ramifications, treat those accounts as if they are stolen (get a new credit card number and/or change your password). That’s the power of HackNotice – you don’t have to pray that you eventually learn about a particular vulnerability to address, you can learn through the site’s public index of secret hacks.
HackNotice brings threat intelligence to everyone, even us mere lay people mortals.
But we noticed by using the service that you can’t just insert your Social Security Number in and generate a list of vulnerabilities. Thomas said, “you should never put that number into anyone’s system,” even if you trust them.
Thomas himself, a longtime hacker community member, had his own info stolen last year. He says several of his passwords were freely shared, his SSN was publicly available, and charges were hitting his banks by the thousands. He can’t get a new social security number, and the data on him was repetitively stolen and shared, even his wife’s credit card pin number.
“Even I couldn’t keep track of all of the breaches last year,” he said, and he’s constantly combing for them. Which is the inspiration for HackNotice, to accumulate that data and make it publicly available, from the darkest corners of the internet.
Even the cyber security sector, which is typically a cynical bunch, is reacting positively to the HackNotice launch and Thomas’ efforts to fight back.
There’s a major knowledge gap, and Thomas is “taking a stab at solving that.” He notes that the current problem is that this is a “highly technical, nuanced security area,” and their mission is to “explain good security, and offer advice anyone can follow.”
Get ahead of the hackers by heading over to HackNotice to learn what they know about you, and be prepared to change your passwords and possibly request new credit card numbers.
