Aori helps you pack a punch with AdWords
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Aori is the newest tool designed to help anyone using AdWords to kick more butt.
Search ad campaign managers constantly wrestle with the best way to organize their keywords into campaigns. Most of these decisions strive to balance the time needed to manage the campaign with efficiency of campaign expenditures.
Take the SKAGs strategy, for example. The SKAGs (Single Keyword Ad Group) system is setup to trigger a unique ad for every single keyword by placing each keyword in its own group.
There’s lots of literature touting the benefits of the SKAG system. Generally, the hyper-specific match between ads and keywords improves click-through rates.
This leads to higher quality scores, which leads to lower costs for click, which leads to lower costs per conversion. The tradeoff with this system is the setup. You could be looking at hundreds of keyword groups to set up and maintain, and that’s a lot of work for a small business or startup.
This is where Aori comes in.
Their system helps to automate the process of setting up a SKAG system for your AdWords campaigns.
According to the website, the tool’s primary function is to automate keyword generation. Users enter a set of “root keywords” and common keyword extensions, and Aori will automatically generate all possible combinations of those keywords for your campaigns.
Additionally, through Aori, users can create ad templates using a “dynamic keyword insertion tool,” to enable you to utilize the strongest ad copy across multiple phrases.
In what is the least clear value point of the whole pitch, Aori also uses what they call a “unique bid-optimization algorithm.”
There is almost no detail to be found on how the algorithm works. If the tool handles all bid management for you, this could be a handy tool for PPC novices who are less familiar with the process and lack the time to learn it.
Aori appears to run cheaper than the others we know of, but that may be due to the level of automation available. For example, Aori requires the user to feed it keyword inputs, both root and extension words.
It’s also important to understand where a SKAG system can and can’t work. It is likely a better system for smaller campaigns where ad testing wouldn’t yield statistically meaningful results.
Because every keyword group targets one phrase, you can’t readily say that improvements in ad copy will translate to other campaigns.
Frame.io is the video tool that all marketers need to know about
(MARKETING NEWS) If you rely on video content Frame.io is a video tool that allows you to privately upload, review, and share video with your entire team.
If you’ve ever worked on creating content for a company, then you know the editing process can be somewhat…involved. Through revisions in content and the final design, many employees have to give feedback before something like a blog post finds its way into the world.
That all works fine in an era where Microsoft Word comments and Google Docs exist. However, video doesn’t have that same luxury. There is a large disconnect caused by the fact that you can’t leave comments and annotations in the same platform where the content resides.
Enter Frame.io, a company launched in 2015 to enable better collaboration amongst stakeholders of video products. Using real-time markup, any stakeholder can leave feedback, and all this feedback can be accessed through a single web link. Think of it like the way SoundCloud users can leave comments and specific points in the song player, syncing up with specific time points in the song.
These annotations can support full-on threaded comments that can be seen and used by others in real-time. When footage is corrected, the user can simply re-upload for further feedback. Frame.io helps you handle all of the versions you go through so that nothing gets mixed up from one draft to the next.
To improve upon that flexible collaboration model, Frame.io also has a mobile app that allows users to leave feedback from anywhere they go (fun fact, that app won an Apple Design Award last year, so you know it works really well).
In a world where video is becoming more popular as a go-to content medium, it’s important for the organizations that demand it and produce it to reduce lead times on getting videos to their audience. Frame.io does that in spades, and does it all without having to stack on top of other services.
The tool has quite the audience — just about 370,000 users who have signed up to be exact. Those 370k users upload 700,000 videos every month.
It’s also worth mentioning that Frame.io closed $20 million in Series B funding from four different firms; that puts their total funding amount at $32 million.
The tool itself is also growing its product base. The original tool is a self-serve service designed for freelance video producers, but the company recently released a “fully enterprise product” for larger production teams. Clients at this level include Turner Broadcasting, Spotify and Funny or Die, among others.
The advertising hot list is changing as Facebook inches to the not list
(MARKETING NEWS) Advertisers were once enamored with Facebook, but recently, they have started shifting gears to platforms a bit more consumer-centric.
Facebook, the once dominating force behind all things social media, is slowly disappearing as advertisers shift their focus to more consumer-centric platforms.
Social media marketing is still a relatively new area to conquer, which leaves plenty of room for experimentation. Many companies are altering their advertising campaigns as they continue to learn which platforms are the most beneficial. What is good for one company however, may not be good for Facebook. Companies are looking beyond Facebook to sources like Google, Apple News, Snapchat and Instagram which can offer more financial gain and a better user experience.
The old method of tackling social media marketing was based around platforms. Marketers spent more time trying to post their content on as many platforms as possible instead of focusing on the content itself. Now with some experience under their belt, companies have the chance to be more selective with the platforms they publish on. This has driven some companies away from Facebook as they discover that other platforms, like Instagram, specialize in specific audiences and are more flexible when it comes to presenting content.
Some of the companies who already started looking the other direction include CNN and the Huffington Post. Both news sites feel that other platforms, like Apple News, suit their content better. Facebook videos primarily focus on lifestyle news, rather than topical news. While Huffington Post is still a major publisher on Facebook, they have begun trying other platforms that focus more on audiences and consumer habits. It seems that posts on Facebook will generally reach the same audience time and time again, whether you boost posts or not. On the other hand, Apple News is automatically installed within Apple devices, so they potentially have even more reach.
Facebook may constantly be updating their platform, but they have yet to find the perfect formula for advertisers. The time has come where advertisers are looking beyond Facebook as the answer to their marketing needs. Like users, these companies are spending less time on this platform themselves. The goal is to focus on quality content and return of investment, rather than stretch themselves too thin.
Mother! is an odd study on if all press is still good press
(MARKETING NEWS) New movie Mother! has decided to use its negative reviews for positive press, but does that still work?
Use the negative
After a third weekend in wide release, Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!” has had no shortage of poor reviews and angry viewers. CinemaScore gave the film a rare F. One facet of the film’s second week campaign is the printing of a new poster for “mother!” that has positive, negative, and mixed reviews printed on it.
The most positive reviews are written smaller than the “controversial” reviews. The marketing team at Paramount, the studio and distributor producing the film, decided to use the film’s divisive nature to full advantage in order to boost ticket sales.
No spoilers
The premise of “Mother!” scarcely encompasses its plot nor why some viewers dislike the film. “Mother!” stars Jennifer Lawrence, the titular Mother, and Javier Bardem as a married couple in a beautifully restored, but extremely remote home.
After unnerving strangers–played by Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeffier–arrive at their home some…weird stuff happens to Lawrence and Bardem. No spoilers here, just be prepared to hold on your arm rests by the time the film gets into its third act. Needless to say, lots of people actively dislike this movie.
Is that still a thing?
The biggest question of all here is if the old adage “all press is good press” still applies, especially when coming down to the bottom line. “Mother!” was made for a production budget of 30 million dollars, which is not blockbuster range, but certainly more than the 4 million dollar budget of 2016’s Best Picture Winner, “Moonlight.”
The production cost of “mother!” is ultimately more than a typical indie movie, and it has the support of the traditional Hollywood studio machine.
The marriage of big Hollywood money with the tone and content of an indie movie is an interesting case study, especially when incorporating the concept that “everyone hates this movie” into the reason why you should see it. The big question: has it worked in getting tickets sold to see the film?
We’ll see how it plays out
According to Chris Anderson, author of The Long Tail: Why the Future of Business is Selling Less of More, the second weekend drop for box office sales is a well recorded phenomenon. The average contemporary film has a drop of approximately 50 percent due to the fact that “moviegoers being able to better identify mediocre and bad films through more information, both from more reviews and greater word-of-mouth.”
So far, “Mother!” has received a box office drop of 56 percent. Considering that some poorly received movies receive drops of 80 to 88 percent, this seems fairly standard in comparison. However, it appears from that Paramount’s attempt to spin the mixed reviews into more sales have not given “Mother!” an edge on the competition. Regardless of if “Mother!” makes back its budget, it’s still a controversial piece of cinema that will keep everyone talking.
