Buffer lets you regularly post to your Google Business Profile

Looking for ways to stand out in a crowded business market? Researchers say using your Google Business Profile to actually create posts is a quick and easy way to do just that. Enter Buffer, a resource that allows businesses to post to their Google Business profile while also integrating posts to a business’s social media sites as well.

Choosing to post to your Google Business profile puts you ahead of the game as 79% of brands ignore this opportunity.

Businesses that use it see 100% click-through. Customers want to hear from the businesses they’re searching for. This is your chance.

In their post announcing their service, Buffer said Google Business Profiles comes with the Buffer free plan. You can schedule up to 10 posts at any one time. If you need more? Their paid plans let you schedule up to 2,000 posts.

Ben Fisher with moz.com says Google Business Profile posts are a winning proposition.

“Despite the name, Google My Business Posts are not actual social media posts,” Fisher states.

“Typically the first 100 characters of the post are what shows up on screen (the rest is cut off and must be clicked on to be seen), so make sure the most important words are at the beginning of your post. Don’t use hashtags — they’re meaningless. It’s best if you can create new posts every seven days or so.”

Fisher, an SEO expert, says using your Google My Business profile to post is essential after his case study found success.

“This case study does show us that businesses that are in a competitive location and industry should use Google My Business optimizing strategies and features like posts if they want to get an edge on their competition,” he stated.

Fisher studied the US market in his study. Buffer built on that study by going international and found the same results, especially when businesses posted regularly. Their recommendation is at least once a week.

“Organic growth can be hard to crack, but Google Business posts offer a solution,” Buffer stated. “Consistent posting helps you capture attention without spending a penny.”

Businesses interested in using Buffer for the all-in-one posting options can do so by signing up for an account at the end of their announcement page.