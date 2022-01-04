Business Marketing
Why your coworkers are not your ‘family’ [unpopular opinion]
(MARKETING) “I just want you to think of us as family,” they say. If this were true, I could fire my uncle for always bringing up “that” topic on Thanksgiving…
The well-known season 10 opener of “Undercover Boss” featured Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar. Brandon Landry, owner, went to the Lafayette location where he worked undercover with Jessica Comeaux, an assistant manager. Comeaux came across as a dedicated employee of the company, and she was given a well-deserved reward for her work. But I rolled my eyes as the show described the team as a “family.” I take offense at combining business and family, unless you’re really family. Why shouldn’t this work dynamic be used?
Employers don’t have loyalty to employees.
One of the biggest reasons work isn’t family is that loyalty doesn’t go both ways. Employers who act as though employees are family wouldn’t hesitate to fire someone if it came down to it. In most families, you support each other during tough times, but that wouldn’t be the case in a business. If you’ve ever thought that you can’t ask for a raise or vacation, you’ve probably bought into the theory that “work is a family.” No, work is a contract.
Would the roles be okay if the genders were reversed?
At Walks-Ons, Comeaux is referred to as “Mama Jess,” by “some of the girls.” I have to wonder how that would come across if Comeaux were a man being called “Daddy Jess” by younger team members? See any problem with that? What happens when the boss is a 30-year-old and the employee is senior? Using family terminology to describe work relationships is just wrong.
Families’ roles are complex.
You’ll spend over 2,000 hours with your co-workers every year. It’s human nature to want to belong. But when you think of your job like a family, you may bring dysfunction into the workplace.
What if you never had a mom, or if your dad was abusive? Professional relationships don’t need the added complexity of “family” norms. Seeing your boss as “mom” or “dad” completely skews the roles of boss/employee. When your mom asks you to do more, it’s hard to say no. If your “work mom or dad” wants you to stay late, it’s going to be hard to set boundaries when you buy into the bogus theory that work is family. Stop thinking of work this way.
Check your business culture to make sure that your team has healthy boundaries and teamwork. Having a great work culture doesn’t have to mean you think of your team as family. It means that you appreciate your team, let them have good work-life balance and understand professionalism.
Business Marketing
Market your side hustle with these 6 tips
(BUSINESS MARKETING) It can be hard to stand out from the crowd when you’re starting a new side hustle. Here are some easy ways to make your marketing efforts more effective.
Side hustles have become the name of the game, and especially during these turbulent times, we have to get extra creative when it comes to making money. With so many of us making moves and so much noise, it can be hard to get the word out and stand out when sharing your side hustle.
Reuben Jackson of Big Think shared five ways that you can market your side hustle (we added a sixth tip for good measure), and comment with your thoughts and ideas on the subject:
- Referrals: Don’t Be Afraid to Ask!
If you’re going to make a splash, you have to be willing to ask for favors. Reach out to your network and ask them to help spread the word on your new venture. This can be as simple as asking your friends to share a Facebook post with information that refers them to your page or website. Word of mouth is still important and incredibly effective.
- Start Where You Are
Immediately running an expensive ad right out of the gate may not be the most effective use of your (likely) limited funds. Use the resources you do have to your advantage – especially if you’re just testing things out to see how the side hustle goes in the real world. You can do this by creating a simple, informational landing page for a small fee. Or, if you’re not looking to put any money into it right away, create an enticing email signature that explains what you do in a concise and eye-catching way. Check out these tools to create a kickin’ email signature.
- Gather Positive Reviews
If you’ve performed a service or sold a product, ask your customers to write a review on the experience. Never underestimate how many potential customers read reviews before choosing where to spend their money, so this is an incredibly important asset. Once a service is completed or a product is sold, send a thank you note to your customer and kindly ask them to write a review. Be sure to provide them with links to easily drop a line on Yelp or your company’s Facebook page.
- Be Strategic With Social
It’s common to think that you have to have a presence on all channels right away. Start smaller. Think about your demographic and do some research on which platforms reach that demographic most effectively. From there, put your time and energy into building a presence on one or two channels. Post consistently and engage with followers. After you’ve developed a solid following, you can then expand to other platforms.
- Give Paid Marketing A Shot
Once you’ve made a dollar or two, try experimenting with some Facebook or Twitter ads. They’re relatively cheap to run and can attract people you may not have otherwise had a chance to reach out to. Again, the key is to start small and don’t get discouraged if these don’t have people knocking your door down; it may take trial and error to create the perfect ad for your hustle.
- Go Local
Local newspapers and magazines are always looking for news on what local residents are doing. Send an email to your town/city’s journal or local Patch affiliate. Let them know what you’re up to, offer yourself for an interview, and give enticing information. The key is doing this in a way that your hustle is seen as beneficial to the public, and is not just an ad.
Business Marketing
Hiring managers keep you on your toes – make them take the 1st step
(BUSINESS MARKETING) If you want to stand out from other job applicants, weird outfits, stunts, and baked goods will only get you so far – or it could backfire.
According to research by employment search website Simply Hired, hiring managers get an average of 34 applications per job listing, but they spend time genuinely considering an average of only 12.6% of them – that’s less than 1/3. Some applicants may feel the need to go above and beyond the average application and do something unusual or unexpected to grab the hiring manager’s attention.
Simply Hired conducted a survey to find out whether or not “nontraditional” strategies to stand out are worth the risk, or whether it makes sense to stick to a traditional resume and cover letter. They surveyed over 500 hiring managers and over 500 job applicants to find out what sort of outside-of-the-box approaches applicants are willing to take, and which ones do and don’t pay off.
Most notably, the survey found that over 63% of hiring managers find attention-grabbing gimmicks totally unacceptable, with only 20.2% saying they were acceptable. Hiring managers were also given a list of unusual strategies to rank from most to least acceptable. Unsurprisingly, the least acceptable strategy was offering to sleep with the hiring manager – which should really go without saying.
Interestingly, hiring managers also really disliked when applicants persistently emailed their resumes over and over until they got a response. One or two follow-up emails after your initial application aren’t such a bad idea – but if you don’t get a response after that, continuing to pester the hiring manager isn’t going to help.
While sending baked goods to the office was considered a somewhat acceptable strategy, sending those same cookies to the manager’s home address was a big no-no. Desserts might sweeten your application, but not if you cross a professional boundary by bringing them to someone’s home – that’s just creepy.
Another tactic that hiring managers received fairly positively was “enduring extreme weather to hand-deliver a resume” – but waiting around for inclement weather to apply for a job doesn’t seem very efficient. However, hiring managers did respond well to applicants who went out of their way to demonstrate a skill, for example, by creating a mock product or presentation or completing their interview in a second language. A librarian who was surveyed said she landed her job by making her resume into a book and creating QR codes with links to her portfolio, while a woman applying to work at the hotel hopped behind the counter and started checking customers in.
It’s worth noting that while most hiring managers aren’t into your gimmicks and games, of the 12.9% of applicants who said they have risked an unusual strategy, 67.7% of those actually landed the job.
Still, it’s probably a safer bet to stick to the protocol and not try any theatrics. So then, what can you actually do to improve your chances of landing the job?
Applicants surveyed tended to focus most of their time on their resumes, but according to hiring managers, the interview and cover letter are “the top ways to stand out among the rest.” Sure, brush up your resume, but make sure to give equal time to writing a strong cover letter and practicing potential interview questions.
In the survey, applicants also tended to overestimate the importance of knowing people within the company and having a “unique” cover letter and interview question answers; meanwhile, they underestimated the importance of asking smart questions at the interview and personality. In fact, hiring managers reported that personality was the most impactful factor in their hiring decisions.
It appears that the best way to stand out in a job interview is to wow them with your personality and nail the interview. Weird outfits, stunts, and baked goods will only get you so far – and in fact, may backfire.
Business Marketing
Recieving a list of colleague names & their ages after layoffs? Here’s why
(BUSINESS MARKETING) If you get laid off, is it weird to receive a list of employees who were also laid off—along with their ages? If you’re 40 or up, no.
Getting laid off is a sensitive, emotionally charged occurrence in and of itself. But sometimes those circumstances are also just plain weird, as evidenced by an inquiry on the one and only Evil HR Lady’s website. The question: What does it mean when, upon being laid off, one receives a list of other employees who were laid off – and their ages?
The seemingly nefarious question has a relatively innocuous answer. According to HR Lady, you’re liable to receive such a document – which, in this case, is a disclosure – should you be laid off any time after you turn 40. This is due to the Older Workers Benefit Protection Act (OWBPA), which is the newer, sexier ADEA.
In short, the Act provides protection against age discrimination – hence the running list of names and ages. For a company to do their due diligence upon laying off employees, they must follow up with this step; that way, violated employees are able to file a claim based on the information provided to them, thus keeping otherwise unscrupulous layoff practices in check.
Additionally, this disclosure must contain the employee names, titles, and ages in “plain, easy-to-understand English” so as not to obfuscate any complaints or investigations stemming from the disclosure itself.
One final specific is that the termination of employment must be “incentive-based”, meaning that a severance is included. That’s an important stipulation, especially when looking at group-based termination (i.e., layoffs) rather than single instances of employees being let go.
Certainly, this document is more of a courtesy than the average company would prefer to take. Ageism is alive and well, and by listing the information required to remain compliant with the OWBPA, employers effectively curb their own abilities to engage in unsavory layoffs, at least, in theory.
Ultimately, as baffled as the person who asked the original question- why did I receive this list?- must have been, the fact remains that the disclosure form is a resoundingly good thing.
Furthermore, it isn’t what it might appear to be initially- some kind of insult after injury – but instead, a legal requirement put into place to protect employees over the age of 40.
Amber
October 12, 2020 at 11:31 am
Family doesn’t dismiss you from the family because it is in their financial best interest or to protect their profit margins.
Family does not abandon you if you are suddenly unable to perform your daily tasks.
Your family is your family for the rest of your life. Your co-workers will weave in and out of your life.
When a coworker dies, it can be upsetting. When family dies, it is devastating.
Co-workers do not spend years picking up the pieces of a sudden death. They will not help you plan the funeral, they will not allow you time to grieve beyond the typical “week”. They will not help you clean out the home of family member that passed and understand the emotions that go with it. Your co-workers will forget your real family struggles in days/weeks. Your real family will help you carry the burden the rest of your life.
Family should always be your top priority. Calling co-workers family is a passive aggressive way of telling you your job is just as important as your family (it is not).
Stop accepting or promoting a corporate culture that implies or states that your co-workers are family. They are not. They are team members. They are co-workers. They are your bosses. They have a very small roll in the big picture that is your life.
Just Me
July 17, 2021 at 8:26 pm
The “work as family” rhetoric is just a form of manipulation on the part of top level executives. It’s an easy way to get lower level employees to feel as if they are an integral part of the corporate “family” and, worse, that the entire “family” will benefit if those same low level employees would just work their butts off 24/7. Of course they don’t benefit in any meaningful way
and many will find their buttless selves thrown out the door for just about any reason.