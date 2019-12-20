Business Marketing
New Hulu advertising strategy aims to improve binge-watching
(BUSINESS NEWS) Hulu has a new advertising process that may give them an edge in the expanding streaming service industry. Targeted ads that open an ad free episode.
The Internet has changed the way we watch TV (who among us has not binge-watched something?) and advertisers on Hulu are rushing to keep up. See, when it comes to watching shows, Hulu is at a bit of a disadvantage – many of their viewers still face ad breaks. Unlike other companies (looking at you, Netflix) that are ad-free, Hulu users are bombarded with ads during a potential binge-watching session.
That might be changing soon.
Kelloggs, Georgia-Pacific and Maker’s Mark have partnered up with Hulu to provide an advertising experience fit for the binge-watching crowd. When users reach their third episode, ads will begin to be more tailored towards the individual, culminating with an advertisement from one of these three companies offering an opportunity to watch the fourth episode ad-free.
What advertisements pair well with binge-watching? Well, as far as Kellogg’s is concerned, it’s snack food. Specifically, their Cheez-It Snap’d snack. It’s a pretty smart move, aiming food advertisements at the person who’s been watching for at least an hour and a half – especially when you’re offering them a break from watching the same couple ads over and over again.
Now, you might be wondering how a company can tell you’re binge-watching. It’s the same way Spotify knows what songs to recommend to you or Google autocompletes your search result: machine learning. This will also likely play a hand in what sort of special ads you are offered during a nice session of television.
Of course, these binge-specific ads are just the latest in a long line of advertisement experimentation by Hulu. As one of the few streaming services that subjects users to ads, Hulu has had quite a bit of ground to make up in order to compete with other sites, like Netflix and Amazon Prime. From interactive ads to ads that only appear when videos are paused, Hulu is working hard to integrate advertising into a new form of television consumption.
Will special binge-watching ads give companies an edge? Can they help Hulu increase marketability to demographics who aren’t just watching one episode anymore? Only time can tell. For now…we might just be craving some cheese crackers.
Is belonging the next big (and ironic) marketing revolution?
(BUSINESS MARKETING) With a couple of generations that have high value in individualism, but want to get a sense of belonging somewhere, how can you market that line?
In 2014 the Pew Research Center conducted a survey about the U.S. public’s connection to religion called the Religious Landscape Study.
As it turns out, each generation from the Silent Gen (born ‘28-’45) to younger millennials (born ‘90-’96) are becoming less and less religious by all means. To no surprise, this means millennials overall don’t see themselves as “religious” as previous generations.
However, this study also inspected how religion and spirituality are not directly connected, and observed that overall, more people are becoming more “spiritual” instead. Specifically the Pew Research Center sees that “six-in-ten adults now say they feel a deep sense of spiritual peace.”
Could this be any more ironic to hear about millennials?
It’s like posting on Facebook about how useless Facebook is. The loss of organized religion and practices are being replaced with this idea of “spirituality”, which can be TOO personalized to define a lot of times. But it isn’t just about spirituality, it is feeling inclusive and fulfilled with others and yourself.
This idea of being spiritually connected or belonging, is seen as a very valuable asset for brands nowadays. Cigna in partnership with Ipsos also conducted a study on 20,000 US adults in 2018 about loneliness. They discovered that “most [adults] are considered lonely” and that “nearly half of [the people surveyed] report sometimes or always [feel] alone”. This gap in connection is exactly where marketers can come in and fill.
This makes belonging as a massive building block for brands and any marketer. Especially because transactions are still focused on filling needs and emotions a lot of times take over logical restrictions.
We all know this already, why would you choose that poor rough and cheaper toilet paper roll for your home over the one that is slightly more expensive, gets the job done right, and makes it a better experience? It is your bum, and you want to “feel” good about it! Am I right? It is emotional.
All jokes aside, this definitely could be the biggest space for marketers to jump into. Maneuvering this space means being authentic, focused connection, and understanding nuances within today’s culture. How do you define “Belonging”? But the biggest and hardest steps is (as always) defining, how far are you willing to go?
The most popular 2019 Google searches makes us all wonder what we were thinking
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Google releases the top searches for the year 2019 and we can see how similar or different we are to the general population.
Google released their top searches for 2019 and I’m thanking my lucky stars and it isn’t a one-person sample size; best to keep this kind of thing anonymous. Think about how much you Google each year – and that’s just you. Google had to weed through a whole heck of a lot of data to culminate the following list.
Google put together a mini-site where the entirety of the listings exist. The listings can be sorted by region and are based on the increase between the term in 2018 to 2019.
Looking at the United States, the top five searches overall were: Disney Plus. Cameron Boyce, Nispey Hussle, Hurricane Dorian, and Antonio Brown. In the subject of news, the top five were: Hurricane Dorian, Notre Dame Cathedral, Women’s World Cup, Area 51 raid, and Copa America. In the ‘people’ category, the top five were: Antonio Brown, Jussie Smollett, James Charles, Kevin Hart, and R. Kelly.
Globally, the top five searches were: India vs South Africa, Cameron Boyce, Copa America, Bangladesh vs India, and iPhone 11. For news’s top five: Copa America, Notre Dame, ICC Cricket World Cup, Hurricane Dorian, and Rugby World Cup. The top five people globally searched were: Antonio Brown, Neymar, James Charles, Jussie Smollett, and Kevin Hart.
The lists are further broken down by actors, athletes, passings, movies, songs, and TV shows. Additionally, there is a “what is…” category, with the top 10 being:
1. What is Area 51 (seriously?)
2. What is a VSCO girl (I admittedly was one of these Googlers)
3. What is momo (if you don’t know, do yourself a favor and don’t look)
4. What is a boomer (OK, Google – we have thoughts on that)
5. What is quid pro quo (Actually Googled this one, too, as I was second-guessing myself)
6. What is camp fashion (just watch Friday the 13th, hello!)
7. What is Disney Plus (Netflix’s worst nightmare)
8. What is Bird Box about (spoiler alert: not a bird in a box)
9. What is a Mandalorian (when I first heard this word spoken, I was hoping it was a documentary about John DeLorean)
10. What is Brexit (something that’s apparently an annual search)
What did you learn from Google in 2019?
Burnout is not your staff’s fault, it’s your company’s fault
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Employee dissatisfaction is on the rise, resulting in burn-out from a variety of factors. These could be amenities, company focus, or management.
Have you ever worked at a company only to eventually get completely burned-out? Well, you’re not alone. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) has seen so much “burn-out” that they decided the term is actually one that is health-related; more specifically, a disease.
The WHO released this information in conjunction with the International Classification of Diseases (ICD), but a day after the ICD came out, WHO corrected itself, saying it’s actually not a disease, but an occupational phenomenon.
This topic does bring up a good point though – who’s to blame when burn-out occurs – the company or the employee?
There are plenty of people out there who have started a job, one that was exciting and oriented with their goals, only to be completely fed up with the job 6 months later. For some, it may take longer, and for others, it may take less time, but regardless, if you’re truly burned-out, the problem may not be your fault. Actually, it’s quite the opposite.
When Stanford researchers looked into how stress in the workplace can raise health costs and even mortality in the US, they found it led to more spending (almost $190 Billion) and nearly 120,000 deaths each year. Worldwide, over 600 million people suffer from depression and anxiety, which can be a direct result of an inhospitable work environment or a job that’s simply dissatisfying or mundane. Of course there are other reasons for anxiety and depression, but feeling undervalued or unsupported on a job can have a huge impact.
Now here’s where it gets interesting. When the WHO made the mistake of calling the term “Burned-Out” a medical disease (which we now know is not the fact) it got a lot of the community thinking, including myself and Jennifer Moss of the Harvard Business Review. I asked myself who is really to blame for the high burn-out rates we’re seeing? Is anyone to blame?
Having been a victim of this “disease” (Just kidding! Remember, it’s not a disease guys), I know first-hand how hard it can be when the feelings of wanting to give up come a’knockin’. I’ve worked at multiple startups, each of them with their own initial allure and charm. Sometimes, that’s all there is and you don’t realize it until you aren’t happy in your role, which is exactly what happened to me.
You see, my first startup right out of college was super fun. Not only did they care for my needs as a person, but they also nurtured my abilities and eagerness to grow. They were your typical startup with Ping-Pong tables, holiday parties, monthly contests, and so much more. Sounds like a standard startup, right? Maybe, maybe not.
When it finally came time to leave the company for another role, (something they absolutely supported as it pertained to my growth), I quickly realized that not all companies are created equal. The next job I took turned out to actually be a 10-month series of ups and downs. Not only was the job totally different from my last one, but the company itself was highly disheveled and aimless.
Not only was it out of sorts, but the company had zero warm and fuzzy extras I had been so accustomed to. To start, there was absolutely no company culture – something I thrive on. There were no amenities like a fancy pool table or swings, which was totally fine, but alongside this and many other factors, I quickly learned how ill prepared the owner was to make the office a nice place their employees were excited to work.
The management was awful, and the owner was even worse, turning down ideas only to, weeks later, proclaim them as his own. The environment was hostile and there was no time to get to know my co-workers. But in the end, the nail in the coffin was that there was no direction at all – from the owner, management, or co-workers.
When I finally realized that I was burned-out and that my needs weren’t being met, I took an introspective look at myself and asked, “what’s wrong with me?” and after thinking long and hard, I had a moment of clarity. This wasn’t 100% my fault. In fact, it was the fault of the company I worked for.
Now, it may sound like I’m complaining (and to a degree, I am), but my point really is that if you’ve burned-out on a job, and your needs aren’t being met, you’re definitely not alone.
To further illustrate my point, I’d like to bring up Fredrick Herzberg’s dual-factor, motivation-hygiene theory. This theory primarily focuses on motivation and hygiene-related needs in the workplace and how they relate to job satisfaction. Herzberg found that satisfaction and dissatisfaction are in no way tied together and, in fact, are completely independent of one another. This means that it’s entirely possible to be satisfied and dissatisfied in the same job, at the same time – something leadership and management are not always prepared to understand or address.
Moss explains the difference between hygiene and motivational needs. She describes hygiene-related needs as things like “salary; work conditions; company policy and administration; supervision; working relationships; status and security.” On the other hand, she defines motivational factors as pertaining to “challenging work; recognition for one’s achievements; responsibility; the opportunity to do something meaningful; involvement in decision making; and a sense of importance to the organization.”
She explains that much of the time, employees don’t even recognize when the organization they work for has good hygiene, like Apple who has an excellent company culture and freebies for days (I know this from my own personal experience working there). However, when a company has bad hygiene, like what I described earlier, employees typically notice pretty immediately. Frivolous as it may seem, as humans, we’re creatures of comfort. If we’ve been comfortable for a certain period of time, and something related to that comfort is suddenly taken away, that can have a major affect on the employees’ happiness and willingness to push forward. Likewise, feeling unappreciated and underutilized can have the same effect.
As a matter of fact, burn-out can be directly correlated to situations when pre-supposed features in our daily work lives are removed or are missing. For instance, my first startup supplied coffee to all of its employees. If that was suddenly taken away or it didn’t exist at all, there would have been a lot of noise – especially form our coffee-guzzling sales team. The company knew how important this was and took every effort to make sure they gave us coffee.
From there, they raised the bar even further, asking the team what kind of coffee they wanted. This is exactly what it takes to keep employees happy and to prevent them from reaching “burn-out”. Again, it may all seem totally innocuous and low-priority, but from a leadership perspective, they knew perks like this were exactly why their employees liked their job.
Now, you’re probably wondering what it is business owners can do to learn more about burn-out and how they can combat it. The answer: employers should prepare and align themselves with employee needs. There are a variety of ways to figure out what it is your employees want, including surveying them.
Christina Maslach, social psychologist and professor emerita at the University of California, Berkeley, has been studying burn-out for 25 years and is now seen as the foremost authority on the topic. She offers surveys for employees and employers-alike, such as the Maslach Burnout Inventory and Professional Quality of Life Scale.
Aside from that, look at your employees as actual people. Ask yourself what reasonable steps you should take to make your employees happy in their job as well as whether or not you’d be happy in their shoes. If the answer to the second question is “no”, you probably have some serious research and thinking to do.
If you’re an employee, you’re not off the hook yet. You have some homework, too.
What do you need to be happy in the workplace? I challenge you to make a list of your must-haves and to seriously consider whether you’re settling for less.
