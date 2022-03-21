Business News
5 reasons why we HIGHLY recommend that you have a mentor
(BUSINESS) Having a mentor in business can improve your chances of success, and for some less obvious reasons than you may expect.
Having a mentor in business stimulates success
In the business world, asking for help can make you feel vulnerable and even like a failure, but if you do so in the form of mentorship, it can mean certain success for your business future.
Dan Levitan, Co-Founder of Maveron notes, “I was in my 30’s before someone asked me for the first time why I didn’t have more mentors in my business. The question stuck with me and I realized how important it is.”
1. You can learn from their experiences.
Why settle for “learning the hard way” when you can avoid some key mistakes simply by learning from one who has “been there and done that”?
2. It expands your network.
The key to most successful business ventures is networking. Having a mentor, especially one in your line of work, can help you to make connections you might not have been able to make otherwise.
3. They’ll give you honest feedback.
When looking for a mentor, find someone who isn’t afraid to be honest with you. Mentoring leads to the fact that failure is a sure thing. One of my mentors has a great quote: “Get comfortable that failure is part of the road to success.” What’s important is that entrepreneurs have a relentless tenacity to succeed no matter how many times you fail.
4. Someone’s “in your corner.”
No matter your success or failure, a mentor should be a person who is there for you professionally (and personally depending on the nature of your relationship) no matter what.
5. It’s usually free… but still pay it forward.
Of course there are many official mentorship programs out there that you can pay for, but the best type of mentor relationships happen naturally. Once you’re at a point in your career where you feel comfortable in your career, remember to “pay it forward” by being a mentor yourself. Part of mentorship is becoming part of their vision, and you go after your goal together.
Finding a mentor
As Levitan opined, mentorship is a “pay it forward” scenario. Broker Jeff Brown writes, “Need mentoring? Find one. Are you highly experienced at what you do? Let it be known you’ll mentor the right person. I look back on my mentors, some of whom were literally icons, and wonder how I came to be blessed so many times.”
“There are very few of us who are successful without being mentored,” Brown adds, “whether it was formal or not. We all owe them to pay it forward. Why? Simple — what we were taught was priceless. Without them. I would have been trapped doing something I hated. With them, I was given the key unlocking the door to a life I only dreamed of back then.”
To dig deeper into this topic, read the Mentorship Report which was designed for the real estate industry, but truly applies to any industry.
New Uber feature allows users to book things to do
(BUSINESS) Uber isn’t new to in-app expansion, especially since its grocery and goods delivery service took off – now, Uber will let you choose your day
It’s almost hysterical that companies are stepping out of their comfort zones to push the limits of revenue and beyond their main mission. This has happened in recent years with Disney merging into the streaming business, Amazon extending into podcasting, and Walmart rivaling the big guys with drone delivery. Surprisingly, many of these companies (and more unlisted) are pleasantly surprised when their new ventures take off beyond their original priority. Uber is no exception to the rule.
At the beginning of March, Uber announced a new feature that allows users to book dinner reservations, concert tickets, and other events through the existing Uber app.
New features that expand the ride-sharing business are not new to Uber. The addition of Uber Eats grocery brought convenient delivery services during COVID-19 and still continues to this day, seeing that that arm of the business alone brought in revenue of $2.42 billion in comparison to the $2.28 billion generated by the core ride-hailing part of the business. Their strategy remains at a point where new opportunities continue to outperform the core mission of the Uber company, and they are following this same plan of action with Explore.
Uber Explore will appear to users as a new tab in the current app. Tickets can be purchased within the user’s Uber Wallet or an added credit card.
Other categories include the ability to purchase food and drink, check out art and culture, nightlife and bars, music and shows, or provide personalized recommendations based on past Uber travel. There will be a function where users can immediately book a ride to the purchased destination.
The Explore feature is available in the following US cities and states: Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; Houston; Los Angeles; Memphis, Tennessee; Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota; New Orleans; Orlando, Florida; San Antonio; San Francisco and Seattle. It’s also live in New Jersey, upstate New York, and Mexico City, Mexico.
This Google Slides plugin adds tons of design elements to choose from
(BUSINESS) How this new software lets you beautifully design your next slides presentation without being an artist, but will make you look like one.
For small business owners and entrepreneurs, slides decks are a big part of business, and if you are still dropping black text on a white background it’s time to throw some color into your life.
If your first objection to that line above is “but I don’t have time,” users of Premast Plus — which just dropped its Google Slides plugin — say they’re saving time while taking their slides to the next level.
Similar to a favorite of non-designer designers, Canva, Premast “enables you to design stunning presentations in a snap” without design experience.
So why is it so special and different from regular ol’ Google Slides? Premast comes loaded with design elements you can just drag and drop that include hundreds of slide templates, different style icons, illustrations, thousands of stock images, and gifs.
You could spend time manually sourcing images, looking up icons, and placing a gif off-centered…again, or pay a professional to do it for you, but if you’re like me and don’t like wasting time or spending a lot of money Premast let me do it for free.
If you want to go above and beyond, there’s a paid version that comes out to $6 a month with access to premium templates and 2GB storage to save your beautiful new designs. The free version only comes with 100MB.
The real pièce de résistance for me, however, is Premast’s Brand Kit function. When you’re a small business keeping a uniform brand grows credibility and customer loyalty, and when I notice a brand that is all over the place it is normally enough to turn me off. With that function, whenever you finalize brand assets you can save them to quickly apply to other designs later, and if your team is growing you can share your brand kit with others to maintain branding across the board.
Premast also integrates with Microsoft Powerpoint and only takes about a minute to make a free account and add it to your software of choice.
So, please, I am begging…before you walk into your next meeting with a slide deck in hand make it pop, who knows maybe you’ll impress and land a new deal.
How to apply to be on a Board of Directors
(BUSINESS NEWS) What do you need to think about and explore if you want to apply for a Board of Directors? Here’s a quick rundown of what, why, and when.
What?
What does a Board of Directors do? Investopedia explains “A board of directors (B of D) is an elected group of individuals that represent shareholders. The board is a governing body that typically meets at regular intervals to set policies for corporate management and oversight. Every public company must have a board of directors. Some private and nonprofit organizations also have a board of directors.”
Why?
It is time to have a diverse representation of thoughts, values and insights from intelligently minded people that can give you the intel you need to move forward – as they don’t have quite the same vested interests as you.
We have become the nation that works like a machine. Day in and day out we are consumed by our work (and have easy access to it with our smartphones). We do volunteer and participate in extra-curricular activities, but it’s possible that many of us have never understood or considered joining a Board of Directors. There’s a new wave of Gen Xers and Millennials that have plenty of years of life and work experience + insights that this might be the time to resurrect (or invigorate) interest.
Harvard Business Review shared a great article about identifying the FIVE key areas you would want to consider growing your knowledge if you want to join a board:
1. Financial – You need to be able to speak in numbers.
2. Strategic – You want to be able to speak to how to be strategic even if you know the numbers.
3. Relational – This is where communication is key – understanding what you want to share with others and what they are sharing with you. This is very different than being on the Operational side of things.
4. Role – You must be able to be clear and add value in your time allotted – and know where you especially add value from your skills, experiences and strengths.
5. Cultural – You must contribute the feeling that Executives can come forward to seek advice even if things aren’t going well and create that culture of collaboration.
As Charlotte Valeur, a Danish-born former investment banker who has chaired three international companies and now leads the UK’s Institute of Directors, says, “We need to help new participants from under-represented groups to develop the confidence of working on boards and to come to know that” – while boardroom capital does take effort to build – “this is not rocket science.”
When?
NOW! The time is now for all of us to get involved in helping to create a brighter future for organizations and businesses that we care about (including if they are our own business – you may want to create a Board of Directors).
The Harvard Business Review gave great explanations of the need to diversify those that have been on the Boards to continue to strive to better represent our population as a whole. Are you ready to take on this challenge? We need you.
