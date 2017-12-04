Business News
If Amazon puts HQ in Chicago, they’ll get a cut of their workers’ income taxes
(BUSINESS NEWS) Amazon continues the hunt for a new city to set up shop, and cities across the nation are offering plenty to attract the brand.
If Amazon sets up a new headquarters in Chicago, the company could get over two billion dollars in tax breaks, including $1.32 billion from their workers’ income taxes. How would they achieve this fiendish feat?
With the magic of personal income tax diversion, where employers withhold state income taxes from employee paychecks. Workers still pay full income taxes, but the company holds onto all or part of the funds.
This happens when a city says to a business, “please come live here, we want your money so much you can just not pay taxes okay?” In this case, both Chicago and the state authorities of Illinois presented this offering to Amazon.
In September, Amazon announced plans for a second headquarters, which was very originally dubbed Amazon HQ2. The new headquarters is intended to supplement the existing one in Seattle. Amazon intends to spend around five billion on new construction alone, and said it plans on having 50,000 workers at HQ2.
Amazon outlined core requirements for HQ2, including access to mass transit, metropolitan population of over one million, and up to eight million square feet of office space just in case they need to expand even more. Proximity to major universities and airports with direct flights to New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C. were part of the optional rider.
At least 238 other bids have been made for the headquarters. Chris Christie proposed paying Amazon up to $10,000 for every job created even though New Jersey has $60 billion in unfunded pension obligations.
Plenty of other cities want to take Amazon to prom too, and have launched promotional campaigns to stand out from the crowd. One Arizona economic development firm sent a 21-foot cactus, which was rejected due to Amazon’s corporate gift policy. Don’t worry about the cactus’ feelings though, it was donated to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
In another proposal, Kansas City, Missouri mayor Sly James purchased one thousand Amazon products, donated them to charity, then wrote five star reviews for every item, which all included shout outs to Kansas City’s positive attributes. James either has way too much time on his hands, or employs very productive interns.
This lovely display of cities offering incredible legal loopholes for Amazon is pretty heartwarming. After all, the company is definitely in need of financial help and government perks. Except that oh wait, founder Jeff Bezos is currently the only person in the world worth over $100 billion dollars.
Amazon’s soaring share price added around $43 billion to founder Jeff Bezos’ personal fortune this year, and Black Friday alone raked in $2.4 billion. There’s also all that fun stuff about subpar
workers’ conditions in Amazon’s warehouses that we all pretend to forget when there’s free two-day shipping on that thing you really, really want.
So far, Amazon has yet to accept Chicago’s tax-tastic bid, or any other offer. Based on the list of requirements, Moody’s Analytics released a data-specific analysis of the top cities.
Austin, Texas topped the list, followed by Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Rochester, New York. Other contenders include Pittsburgh, Portland, and New York City.
Amazon will announce the final site selection and plan sometime in 2018.
Business News
The worst of the retail apocalypse is on the way
(BUSINESS NEWS) We’ve long lamented the decline of big box retail, but one report says the “Retail Apocalypse” is just beginning and it’s about to get much worse.
You have likely already noticed the impacts of what has been darkly dubbed America’s “Retail Apocalypse”: Half-empty strip malls, brightly-colored signs announcing closing sales, or maybe your once-favorite department store has declared bankruptcy.
Whatever you’ve seen, it’s only going to get worse, according to a comprehensive report from Bloomberg, implying certainty in the fall of the retail industry as more than just sensational news headlines.
U.S. retailers announced more than 3,000 store openings in the first three quarters of this year, but that’s coupled with 6,800 chain store closures. All while consumer confidence levels are high and unemployment is low, and the economy keeps growing – a mix you’d think would be conducive to retail growth and strength.
However, more and more retail chains are filing for bankruptcy and financially distressed. This has caused an increase in the number of delinquent loan payments from malls and shopping centers containing said retailers.
So what’s the deal?
No, it’s not because Amazon.com is taking over the world (yet) or because millennials would rather travel than buy more “stuff.”
The primary cause for the retail apocalypse is not buying habits, it is that many failing retail chains are overloaded with debt.
There are billions of dollars tied up in the borrowings of troubled stores, and that strain is going to become even harder for the market to handle.
The impact of retail’s crash and burn will be felt across the country and economy. Low-income workers will be displaced, local tax bases will shrink, and investor losses on stocks, bonds, and real estate will grow.
In a nutshell: It’s only going to get worse.
Until recently, retailers avoided bankruptcy by refinancing their debts. However, as the market has evolved, lenders have become less forgiving, according to the Bloomberg report.
Additionally, an overwhelming amount of risky retail debt is coming due within in the next five years. For example, teen costume jewelry chain Claire’s Stores, Inc. has $2 billion in borrowings that will start maturing in 2019 – and it still has 1,600 stores open in North America.
In fact, $100 million of high-yield retail borrowings are set to mature this year alone and that will jump to $1.9 billion in 2018, according to Fitch Ratings Inc. data cited by Bloomberg. Between 2019 and 2025, that figure will expand to an annual average of almost $5 billion.
And, while the demand for refinancing increases, credit markets are tightening. Thus far, retailers have delayed their doom thanks to the money the Federal Reserve has pushed back into the economy since the Great Recession. Low interest rates made the risker retail debt (and the higher return it brings) more appealing. But now as the Feds raise their benchmark interest rates, that demand will decrease.
Then there’s the matter of store credit cards. The largest private-label card issuer, Synchrony Financial, has already increased reserves in order to help cover loan losses this year. Citigroup, Inc. has reported declining rates on retail portfolios, too. Why? Because shoppers are more likely to stop paying back their retail card debt if the store they went to has closed.
As all this compounds, it could directly impact the industry that employs the largest number of Americans who are at the low end of the income scale. According to Bloomberg’s research, salespeople and cashiers in this industry totaled a whopping eight million. Since our last financial crisis, employment rates have been steadily increasing, even in the retail industry. Until this year, that is. Retail store jobs have decreased by 101,000 this year so far, no thanks to store closures.
Many of the largest U.S. retailers (think Target and Walmart) have decided to reduce their brick-and-mortar space. Sure, the e-commerce boom has taken a toll, but the U.S. has been considered “over-stored” ever since investors poured money into commercial real estate as the suburbs boomed decades ago, which began an era of big box stores.
It’s time for that boom to bust.
At the end of Q3, 6,752 U.S. retail locations were scheduled to close, excluding grocery stores and restaurants, according to the International Council of Shopping Centers. That’s more than double the 2016 total and inching close to the all-time annual high of 6,900 recorded in 2008, the midst of the recession.
Clothing stores have taken the hardest hit, as 2,500 locations are closing. Department stores aren’t faring well, either. Macy’s, Sears and J.C. Penney are all downsizing.
Overall, about 550 department stores plan to close their doors.
This really does sound apocalyptic, doesn’t it?
The consumer impacts of what’s to come will be widespread. Ohio, West Virginia, Michigan and Illinois have been some of the hardest hit so far, but other states will feel the burn, too. Florida, for example, relies on retail salespeople more than any other state, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics cited by Bloomberg.
Insert a grimacing emoji face here.
I think Charlie O’Shea, a Moody’s retail analyst for Moody’s, summed up the retail industry’s prospects impeccably at the end of Bloomberg’s report: “A day of reckoning is coming,” he said.
Business News
Steal these lines to use on your resume
(BUSINESS NEWS) Writing a resume can be an extremely difficult process. This new tool helps take some of the stress out of it.
It’s no secret that a resume is one of the most vital components of the job hunt. However, it should be acknowledged that the creation of a resume has to be one of the most difficult writing tasks out there.
First of all, the fact that you have to sell yourself in a short amount of space is daunting in and of itself. And, it doesn’t help that writing about yourself and your experiences can feel like something of an interrogation.
At the end of the day, the important thing to remember is that the employer is getting a plethora of these similarly formatted Word Docs floating across his or her desk each day, so how do you make yourself stand out?
It’s simple – writing! When it comes to a resume, all that’s provided is your words, so you must make them as powerful as possible. This can be done with the help of Resume Worded, an online tool that helps professionals write effective resumes.
“I created a database of sentences, and tagged them by job and skillset,” creator Rohan Mahtani commented on Product Hunt. “I sourced the initial set of sentences from resumes of people in my network (colleagues, friends and friends’ friends who went to business school, etc.), and have grown the database by adding new lines every week; each resume line was also tweaked and slightly modified & anonymised for confidentiality.”
Resume Worded was inspired by Mahtani’s struggle for creating his own resume during college, as English was his second language. He wanted to create a space for others to find vocabular inspiration (yes, I just made up a word).
Sentence examples are generated with powerful language and resume building examples that users can tweak to fit their resumes. There is also an option to search based on industry and skill set.
This is a great option for those in Mahtani’s position, who may not be as versed in the English language but need to showcase their skills to English speakers.
This is also helpful for those who are not getting the help they need from a generic thesaurus and are seeking more inspiration.
Business News
Former Budweiser exec says marijuana is the new craft beer
(BUSINESS NEWS) In light of a growing consumer demand and more states decriminalizing and legalizing, “Big Booze” casts sights on burgeoning marijuana market.
Imagine all the Instagram photos. Imagine all those new hashtags (no pun intended).
A carefully placed pre-rolled joint next to a latte with a heart drawn in the foam, an iridescent glass pipe freshly filled held out at arm’s length with a mountain and a sunset at the horizon, and different strains or arrays of edibles displayed next to their branded packaging.
Weed: “It’s the new craft beer,” according to former marketing exec for Anheuser-Busch, makers of Budweiser beer, Chris Burggraeve.
Since leaving his position as Chief Marketing Officer, Burggraeve has begun investing in the marijuana industry, recently joining the advisory board of greenRush Group, the San Francisco-based startup that aims to be the “Amazon of weed” as the largest technology platform in the cannabis industry.
In addition to greenRush, Burggraeve also co-founded Toast, a company that makes luxury pre-rolled joints.
Research firm Cowen and Company released their findings last year that in legalized states such as Washington, Colorado, and Oregon, people have begun laying off the sauce as beer sales took a noticeable dip below the national average. According to a Gallup poll released last month, 64 percent of the U.S. population now wants to lift the federal ban on marijuana.
It was only a matter of time before those in the alcohol industry began to take notice. Just last month, Constellation Brands, the beer distributor who owns Corona and Svedka vodka, bought a 9.9 percent stake in Canopy Growth Corporation, an acquisition in anticipation of nationwide legalization of marijuana in the U.S.
Big companies like Amazon, however, have shied away from taking such leaps in the industry due to the current federal ban.
“This is one of the fastest-growing categories globally,” Burggraeve told Bloomberg. “When consumers want something, you ignore it at your peril,” also noting that in order for booze companies to stay relevant in some fashion, they will have to conform to cannabis, whether they want to or not.
“The same way that craft beer started and, for the longest time, was ignored and then exploded, there’s no reason why the same thing wouldn’t happen in this space,” Burggraeve added, also noting that his colleagues should follow suit lest be left in the dust. “There will be part supplementing and part complementing. The jury is out on how and where that will happen.”
How to determine your freelance rates based on data, not your gut
Smart speakers surpass novelty stage, go mainstream
If Amazon puts HQ in Chicago, they’ll get a cut of their workers’ income taxes
‘Follow your passion and the money will follow’ is bulls**t advice
The worst of the retail apocalypse is on the way
Red Ventures acquires Bankrate, layoffs commence
All I want for Christmas is some Nuheara ear buds
The 7 most improved cities for tech startups
Duo Works could represent the next generation of coworking
This big acquisition puts cannabis drinks in arms reach
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Tech News7 days ago
Amazon Cloud Cam reviews are rolling in – hit or flop?
-
Business News2 days ago
The worst of the retail apocalypse is on the way
-
Business Marketing7 days ago
Find black-owned businesses to support via this app
-
Business Entrepreneur15 hours ago
How to determine your freelance rates based on data, not your gut
-
Tech News2 days ago
“New Snapchat” launches – here’s everything you must know
-
Tech News16 hours ago
Smart speakers surpass novelty stage, go mainstream
-
Opinion Editorials2 days ago
‘Follow your passion and the money will follow’ is bulls**t advice