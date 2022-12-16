Amazon launches new eCommerce feature that resembles TikTok

Social media-based shopping, also known as social commerce, is quickly becoming the norm with apps like Instagram and TikTok offering clickable links that send users directly to a brand’s web store. Back in October, TikTok even announced plans to open product fulfillment centers, further boosting its presence in the social shopping world. Amazon has taken note of the trends and has announced that it is rolling out a new in-app feature called Inspire.

Inspire will serve as a platform where customers can gain access to photo and video-based content created by social influencers and other customers. The platform will feel familiar as customers scroll through content and engage by sending the creator likes. Users can use a search filter to find just what they’re looking for.

For example, if you’re searching for a new bathroom lighting fixture, you’ll be able to scroll through photos and videos from other users to help you see how the product looks in a real-life setting. Content creators can share their opinions on the fixture, adding in any tips for installation, concerns about product performance, and close-up views of any notable details. If a viewer is interested in a specific product, they’ll be able to click a link and go directly to that item’s page where they can add it to their cart and check out.

Socially influenced shopping can be a great way for shoppers to be introduced to new brands and products. Amazon has one of the most generous return policies we’ve seen, but adding a socially interactive element to its shopping experience is sure to garner interest from those who need a little extra confidence in a product before adding it to their cart.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

We’ve seen some creators on other platforms face backlash and even FTC complaints for not disclosing paid partnerships, but we’re unsure if creators will get any type of payment or kickback from Amazon Inspire at this time.

Amazon’s Inspire platform will begin its launch to select users this month, with plans to roll out to the entire United States in early 2023. Will you check out the new feature?