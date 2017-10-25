Business News
Burger King’s anti-bullying PSA 93% guaranteed to make you cry
(BUSINESS NEWS) Burger King of all places is using their advertising opportunities to say something important about bullying (and about modern society).
Lemme wipe away my tears so I can write this. Burger King recently launched an anti-bullying PSA, and it’s surprisingly well done. Yes, I did say Burger King. As in the fast food chain that usually puts out commercials featuring their nightmare-fueling mascot, who is blessedly absent from this campaign.
These are strange times indeed if I’m willing to hear out BK even though I haven’t set foot in one for years. Although the video is at its core an advertisement meant to pull at your heartstrings, the message is important. October is National Bullying Prevention Awareness month, and according online resource No Bully, 30 percent of students worldwide experience bullying every month.
This includes verbal, social, physical, and cyber bullying, which can all be severely detrimental to those being harassed. Unfortunately, despite the prevalence of bullying, intervention does not happen as frequently as it should. This can partly be attributed to the rise of cyber bullying via social media, which is harder to spot since everything takes place online, often anonymously.
However, even in instances of IRL bullying, many remain bystanders instead of intervening. In the Burger King video, a group of teens harass a peer who is sitting alone in the restaurant. The kids are all actors, but the others present are real customers. While several adults sit nearby, the actors verbally and physically harass one of the kids. The bullies ask, “do you even have any friends?” as they pour drinks on their target’s food.
As an additional part of this experiment, BK employees also “bullied” some of their burgers by smashing and punching the food, serving customers a destroyed meal. 95% of customers angrily reported issues with their burgers. “Had you seen me bullying this burger, would you have stood up and said something,” the cashier asked one agitated customer, who indignantly replied, “YEAH!”
In contrast, only 12 percent of the customers did something about the kid being bullied. Although the bullying was a simulation, this speaks to larger issues of non-action. Especially since those involved didn’t know the kids were actors. We are at a point where even a fast food chain feels the need to speak out against bullying.
Bullying doesn’t stop as we grow up, it just goes by different names.
Harassment, assault, and aggressive behavior are all key factors of the power imbalance that is bullying, no matter the age of the aggressor. Without intervention, these behaviors remain unchecked.
“To feel defenseless, that’s one of the worst things in the world,” noted one customer, who was in the minority that stepped in to stop the harassment. “I’ve been that kid, so if I see it, I’m going to do something about it. And I hope there’s more people out there like that.”
Watch the PSA above if you have some tissues nearby, and check out and share resources about preventing bullying at stopbullying.gov and No Bully.
Business News
Diversity is more than race and gender, ageism is real
(BUSINESS NEWS) In regards to diversity in the tech industry, gender and race seem to be making positive strides while ageism has yet to be addressed.
The tech industry has been scrutinized lately for its lack of diversity. After being majorly called out and even facing discrimination lawsuits, many Silicon Valley companies have been forced to make a concerted effort towards increasing diversity when it comes to race and gender.
But what about age? The stereotype of a grandfatherly type who doesn’t know how to operate his grandkid’s newfangled device is definitely creating a hiring and salary bias in the tech industry.
There have already been a number of age discrimination lawsuits, as well as reports of the older set seeing their salaries reduced after a certain age. There are even reports of 30-somethings getting cosmetic surgery to appear younger, and thus, stay competitive, in the tech industry.
Job site Indeed recently surveyed over 1,000 workers in the tech industry to find out how age bias is affecting their companies. Almost half of the respondents said that the average worker at their firm is between the ages of 20 and 35.
About a quarter said that the average age at their firm is between 36 and 40, with workers 40 and over comprising the last 26 percent.
Although older workers are underrepresented, tech workers generally seemed to value the contributions of their elders, with 78 percent saying that workers over 40 years old are highly qualified, and 83 percent claiming that they think older workers have gained wisdom through their years of experience.
Nonetheless, the older generation is still a minority amongst tech firms, and 43 percent of respondents were worried that they would age out of their job, with another 18 percent worrying about it “all the time.”
Another 36 percent say that, at least once, they’ve had an interaction at work where it was clear that they were not being taken seriously because of their age.
In order to increase age diversity, Indeed recommends that tech firms review the language they are using to recruit talent, making sure that it is age-inclusive. They also recommend making sure that the benefits your company provides are appealing to not only young Millennials, but to older workers with families as well.
A Millennial may be willing to work long hours, and be excited by a ping pong table in the company game room, but older workers will care more about having paid leave to spend time with their families, and benefits like health insurance for their spouses.
The good news is that the tech industry seems optimistic. While they agreed that age is still an issue, 85 percent of survey respondents believe that their employer truly cares about improving diversity.
Business News
Target’s plan to beat Amazon involves more openings
(BUSINESS NEWS) Retailers everywhere are feeling the pressure from Amazon. Yet, Target is taking that pressure and producing more stores.
As the battle of online versus physical retailers continues, Target has decided to combat Amazon in an unfamiliar way. Target plans to open new locations as opposed to online markets. With new and remodeled stores they hope to get customers, new and old, shopping again.
Target representatives have already announced their plan to remodel numerous stores, and they are already expanding it.
They recently added 325 stores to the list and plan to have 1,000 revamped stores by 2020. There is no doubt that Amazon played a part in their initiative.
While other major retailers like Walmart have expanded their online services to stay afloat, Target wants to go back to basics. Why compete with Amazon in the online realm?
The remodels were planned according to the customer feedback.
Adjustments will be made from floor to ceiling – literally. Some plans reveal additions to the grocery section which will now include beer and wine.
In order to cater to customers in a rush, new stores will have separate lines for online orders, a pickup counter and grab and go food.
Target will expand their floor plans to include an additional entrance and curved aisles to highlight new merchandise. There will even be an outdoor section for visitors dragged along on a shopping trip to chill.
A remodeled store in New York was tested and reportedly sales boosted by at least 2%. CEO Brian Cornell is hoping for the same results with all of the newly remodeled stores.
In addition to revamping their current locations, Target is also testing a small-format design. This small store is meant for more highly populated areas.
Specifically, they will be popping up in cities and near college campuses. This is an untapped market for Target, which could bring even more sales in the future.
Target has already opened 55 small-format stores and plan on opening another 120 by late next year.
As for new, large-scale Targets, 32 have popped up around the country this year but there’s always more. Customers can expect to see another 25 in 2018.
Business News
You can now make Amazon returns at Kohl’s
(BUSINESS NEWS) Amazon is teaming up with Kohl’s to give shoppers a few of the brick and mortar conveniences with online shopping.
With online retailers giving brick-and-mortar stores a run for their money, some brands are choosing to collaborate, rather than compete. Kohl’s has announced that it will team with Amazon to create “Amazon Experience” mini-stores within Kohl’s locations.
The companies are testing the concept with 10 stores in the Los Angeles and Chicago areas. If it goes well, they’ll expand that number to 82.
The Amazon Experience stores will be staffed with Amazon salespeople, but Kohl’s employees will run the Amazon returns counter. Customers can even bring unpackaged items from Amazon, and Kohl’s employees will help them pack and ship it back to Amazon, free of charge.
It seems that Amazon is looking to have more physical presence with customers and to make returns easier, while Kohl’s hopes to downsize their store space and generate revenue by renting to other brands.
Just this month, Kohl’s opened four smaller stores that have 60 percent less footage and 25 percent less inventory than their typical stores. Customers can still access the entire Kohl’s inventory at kiosks that also offer in-store pickup.
It’s clear that Kohl’s isn’t afraid to combine the brick-and-mortar and online experiences, and their collaboration with Amazon is further evidence that the brand is adapting to the digital marketplace.
“This is a great example of how Kohl’s and Amazon are leveraging each other’s strengths — ” said Richard Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer of Kohl’s, “ the power of Kohl’s store portfolio and omnichannel capabilities combined with the power of Amazon’s reach and loyal customer base.”
Industry experts predict that Amazon may find other ways to utilize their physical presence in Kohl’s to better serve customers.
Amazon has been dabbling in the world of fashion, and having mini-stores in Kohl’s could present an opportunity for Amazon customers to try on apparel before they buy, bolstering Amazon’s in-house apparel brands.
Apparel analyst Tiffany Hogan told CNBC “We could potentially see new Amazon lines popping up at Kohl’s.”
Burger King’s anti-bullying PSA 93% guaranteed to make you cry
There’s a new American Dream, no picket fence needed
Lotos Network uses blockchain to keep Buddhists honest
Diversity is more than race and gender, ageism is real
Ether may be new to NASDAQ, but exchange-traded notes aren’t
A few smarties are trying to create space cryptocurrency via Bitcoin
Microsoft’s Autism Hiring program really is driving innovation
Workey is your AI solution to job searching
LL Bean just stole the show with their invisible ink ad in the NYT
The top 10 startup cities in America
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News6 days ago
IBM is putting blockchains to work for banks
-
Opinion Editorials1 day ago
There’s a new American Dream, no picket fence needed
-
Business News2 days ago
Target’s plan to beat Amazon involves more openings
-
Tech News6 days ago
Jenzy helps perfectly measure your kids’ feet
-
Business News2 days ago
You can now make Amazon returns at Kohl’s
-
Tech News1 day ago
Lotos Network uses blockchain to keep Buddhists honest
-
Tech News1 day ago
Apple’s project Titan was filmed, they still deny it exists
-
Tech News2 days ago
Mac Minis are alive and well according to Cook