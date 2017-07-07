Attention job seekers: Today’s no longer a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day

Zoltar grants your wish

Great news for job seekers – a new job and competitive pay may be in your future!

60 percent of employers plan to hire new employees in the second half of 2017, compared to 50 percent last year, according to CareerBuilder‘s 2017 Midyear Job Forecast.

Additionally, 36 percent of employers plan to hire part-time, permanent employees (up from 29 percent last year), and 46 percent of employers plan to hire temporary or contract workers, up from 32 percent last year.

Where did these jobs come from?

Who is driving this incoming hiring spree? That would be midsize firms, over 70 percent of whom plan to add new employees. Additionally, small businesses significantly grew their hiring numbers compared to last year, as much as 14 percent in some cases!

Businesses that focus on Information technology (72 percent) are expected to contribute most to this growth; according to the survey, 72 percent of companies in this category are expected to add permanent, full-time employees later this year.

That’s 12 points higher than the national average!

Other segments, like manufacturing, health care, and financial services, are also expected to hire at a rate greater than the average.

The top 10

What do these employers need? CareerBuilder highlights the ten most in-demand skills across industries:

· Skilled trades – 15 percent

· Software as a service – 14 percent

· Cybersecurity – 13 percent

· Sales enablement – 13 percent

· Talent management – 13 percent

· Providing a good user experience – 12 percent

· Managing and interpreting Big Data – 11 percent

· Creating digital strategies – 11 percent

· Social marketing – 10 percent

· E-commerce – 10 percent

· Developing apps – 10 percent

· Healthy living – 9 percent

You ARE worth it

Lastly, are these employers willing to pay good money for that talent?

Survey says yes!

72 percent of employers are feeling pressure to pay workers more in a competitive market. As a result, 53 percent of those surveyed plan to offer higher starting salaries in the next six months, a 14 percent increase from last year.

What’s particularly interesting is the degree to which this applies to entry-level workers.

24 percent of hiring decision-makers surveyed said they have to pay more to entry-level workers who have no college or training.

Given the demand for digitally-focused jobs (big data, SaaS, digital marketing, etc), we’re not surprised to see the Western region of the country leading the hiring charge. According to the survey, 67 percent of employers in this region plan to add more employees later this year.

The South also continues to enjoy the fruits of its economic growth; 61 percent of companies in that area plan to add more employees.

The Northeast and Midwest fall behind the national average though both are seeing a 7 percent improvement in hiring rates over last year.

#unemployednomo