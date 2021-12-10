Business News
How to apply A&W’s newest unique hiring strategy to your own business
(BUSINESS) You don’t have to be the biggest brand on the block to think differently about your hiring practices. Getting creative with hiring, like A&W!
Unless you’re still living under a pandemic rock, you’ve probably noticed the plethora of help wanted ads. The shockwaves of the Great Resignation haven’t faded yet and many businesses are paying the price for the labor shortage. One such company, A&W, has decided to switch gears in order to stop hemorrhaging employees and attract new workers. Per Adweek, they’ve partnered up with two marketing companies, Coomer and Cornett. A&W is typically found in small towns and their new campaign is a reflection of their audience.
A&W’s newest ad campaign, titled the “Anti-Celebrity Meal”, opposes that of its competitors’ celebrity champions by promoting their own workforce. One employee is selected to participate in a photoshoot, hair and makeup included, for the ad campaign. Their images will be used in ads for digital and social media, window posters, yard signs, and uniform T-shirts at their hometown stores.
Eliminating the fees for retaining a celebrity will likely save A&W a gargantuan amount of money, but are the employees receiving any financial rewards for participation? What happens at the end of their employment? Or, yikes, what if they make a choice that reflects poorly on the chain? While the possible answers to these questions could pose problems for the future of the campaign, A&W’s bold approach proves that even if you’re not the biggest fish in the pond, you can set yourself apart.
The campaign serves two strategic purposes. One, it starts a broad conversation highlighting the connection between celebrity endorsements and business while simultaneously stating that they are different from the Raising Cane’s down the road, though they have some hiring tricks up their sleeves too. The second, it sets them apart from the other restaurant chains hiring by a sense of local pride and responsibility. Many A&W restaurants are in small towns where the employee would be easily recognizable. Their ad copy, found on the @AWrestaurants Instagram account, highlights the local community sentiment of their message. It states, “Unlike other chains, we don’t need movie and music stars — we’ve got our fave celebs right here in our restaurants”. Paying tribute to employees is a natural, logical step in today’s workforce. Hopefully, for A&W, it’s not too little, too late.
Business News
Take this 30 day productivity challenge before the new year to start off right
(BUSINESS) Productivity naturally ebbs and flows, but we often don’t think about trying a reset until January 1st. Try these 30 tips to start early!
Oftentimes, we will get this spark of energy that motivates us to embark on bettering ourselves and improving our productivity. This may be a new diet idea, workout plan, or side hustle. Sadly, these don’t always get to fruition, as life sometimes gets in the way and the idea of a new undertaking is just too overwhelming.
What if it didn’t have to be overwhelming? What if you were able to better your life with just a little effort each day?
This is possible with monthly challenges you can set for yourself. What we’ll focus on today is productivity and how to make your everyday life more efficient.
Below, you’ll find a list of 30 ideas that you can complete within one month – some are easier than others, some are common sense, others will leave you with aha moments. Pick one a day to implement and stick with, and by the end of the month, you will have new habits and find more productivity in life.
-
- Organize your email inbox. Take a few minutes to delete emails you don’t need, or create folders that’ll make organization easier.
- Get a file folder and organize some documents. For example, break down each file into a category of bills, and file the paper away once each bill is paid. If you ever need it later on, you’ll know exactly where to find it.
- Make a to-do list for the week ahead. Pay close attention and see if having a to do list helps you to be more productive and efficient. If it does, implement that into your routine.
- Keep track of your activities and see how long each of them takes. See if you can save yourself time by eliminating steps.
- Try setting your alarm 15 minutes earlier than normal.
- Make a playlist that will keep your energy elevated throughout the day. (No James Blunt!)
- Set time aside to learn something new that might inspire you. Listen to a podcast, watch a Ted Talk, strike up an interesting conversation with someone, etc.
- Pick out your outfit the night before.
- If you’re working on a new goal, ask one of your friends or loved ones to check in on your progress. Sounds silly, but it actually helps to have accountability.
- Drink eight glasses of water throughout the day to keep you hydrated and alert.
- Clean out your desk. You probably don’t need that Pizza Hut flyer from 2005 anymore.
- Set a list of goals and prioritize them by importance.
- Choose a habit you would like to improve and actively work to better it.
- Alternatively, choose a habit you’d like to eliminate and work to lessen it.
- Make time for self-care. Seriously.
- Only let something pass your desk once.
- Develop a positive and beneficial morning routine.
- Try and stop multitasking. Focus on one task at a time.
- Use a calendar to schedule your tasks.
- Silence your phone an hour before bedtime in order to decompress from technological stress.
- Switch up your working environment; it may spark inspiration.
- Make time for breaks to give your mind and body some rest.
- Like this list, break your tasks down into bite-sized pieces.
- If you commute by taking public transportation, use that time to read or listen to something inspiring. Don’t just mindlessly scroll through social media.
- Move your alarm clock across the room to force yourself to get out of bed when it goes off.
- Go to bed at the same time each (week) night for a week. Do the weekend, too, if truly committed.
- Always keep a pad of paper and pen nearby to write down any helpful ideas that may pop into your head.
- Then, make time for these ideas to come to life.
- Try your best to leave work at work.
- Reward yourself for all of your efforts (this takes us back to #15).
And after these 30 days, you’ve set yourself up for productivity success – congrats!
Business News
Starbucks is in a lawsuit for alleged ageism practices and culture
(BUSINESS) How Starbucks got itself in a lawsuit alleging ageism practices and why it’s important to review your own hiring and retention practices.
On November 29th, a nationwide class-action lawsuit was filed against Starbucks Corporation alleging age discrimination in its recruiting practices. The lawsuit alleges that “Starbucks’ culture and practices [was] systemically favoring applicants at the expense of their older counterparts.” The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court Northern District of Georgia Atlanta Division, which means that any outcome could have nationwide implications.
Details of the lawsuit
The lawsuit goes into detail about Starbucks’ practices concerning older workers over 40, alleging discrimination under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 (ADEA) and The Georgia Age Discrimination Act
- Starbucks engaged in a “scheme” to terminate as many of its older workers as possible.
- The youth recruitment program, a program that claims to increase opportunities for younger people, is simply an excuse to discriminate against workers over 40.
- The suit alleges that older employees were not really considered for management positions.
- Starbucks does not offer older workers “the same progressive disciplinary policies” as younger employees are eligible for.
This lawsuit is in its early stages. It’s still just an accusation of age discrimination, but it will be expensive for Starbucks to fight. Restaurant Dive reports “A Starbucks spokesperson, Jory Mendes, said the company maintains a clear anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policy and has zero tolerance for unlawful discrimination in hiring or employment practices.”
Pay attention to your own recruiting practices
This lawsuit should give businesses pause to examine how they reach out to job seekers. Recruiting solely on campuses or through social media could be considered age discrimination, as you might be excluding older workers. Age discrimination can go beyond simply firing older workers. It’s any practice that has a disparate impact on workers over 40. Be mindful of where you’re placing ads and what language you use. Focus on the job details, not on a youthful workforce.
We’ll be watching this lawsuit to see how it plays out in court.
Business News
Better.com CEO fires nearly 900 folks over Zoom, right before the holidays
(NEWS) Better.com CEO, Vishal Garg is no stranger to controversy, but now he emotionlessly laid off 900 employees, effective immediately, via Zoom.
The ironically named website, Better.com, is a mortgage originator with a 4 Billion dollar valuation. Better.com CEO, Vishal Garg is no stranger to controversy not only for alleged fraudulent activities at two previous business ventures and for allegedly misappropriating tens of millions of dollars, but also for the mistreatment of his employees. His now-infamous email, which was leaked by Forbes where he berated his staff, calling them “Dumb Dolphins” and claimed they were “embarrassing him”. One of his “most loyal lieutenants” had to be placed on administrative leave for, surprise-surprise, bullying.
Once again, Garg is making headlines for the mistreatment of his employees. He emotionlessly laid off 900 employees, effective immediately, via a Zoom call. Garg cites “stealing from co-workers and customers by only working two hours per week the as a reason for the mass lay off, claiming that some of his staff only worked two hours per week. What is important to remember, however, is that much of his staff are comprised of underwriters, who are capped at a certain number of files per day, and once they have completed those files, they cannot work again until the next day. This obviously means that “productivity” would look very different for underwriters as opposed to other members of staff.
He also laid off the entire diversity, equity, and inclusion recruiting team, showing what values are actually important to him, and apparently, it is not diversity and inclusion. He claims that Human Resources will be in touch with the recently laid off staff about severance, however, it is unclear what their severance packages will look like. To make matters worse this mass firing occurred just weeks before Christmas. Better.com recently became publicly traded and is prepping to end the year with more than a one BILLION dollar balance sheet.
To treat your employees so callously, and with no regard is totally unacceptable, and the common practice of treating your staff as commodities is becoming increasingly more intolerable. This behavior however is unfortunately not uncommon among CEOs, with an estimated 4%-12% of ALL CEOs exhibiting psychopathic traits, a statistic I was hesitant to believe prior to learning about Garg. And if you feel like you’ve been wrongfully terminated, check out our article to find the best next steps.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials3 days ago
Struggle with procrastination? Check your energy, not time management
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Decision-making when between procrastination and desperation
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
What to consider when relocating your business near the holidays
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
Lenders need to see these 3 things to get your LLC off the ground
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
How to ask your manager for better work equipment
-
Business Marketing3 days ago
The advertising overload strategy needs to stop, here’s why
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Millennial jokes they let slide, but ‘Ok Boomer’ can get you fired
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Managing bipolar disorder and what I wish my employers understood