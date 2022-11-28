Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Carvana cuts jobs as used-car demand slows

In the midst of the layoffs across the tech industry, Carvana follows suit as the hot demand for cars recently dips unexpectedly.

Published

cars on highway representing carvana

We’ve seen Meta, Twitter, and various other companies cut costs lately due to our current economic standing and the recession that’s on the horizon. The tech, retail, and food industries aren’t the only ones struggling right now, though. Used car sales have plummeted, and because of that, Carvana recently slashed 1,500 jobs. That number accounts for about 8% of its workforce, the company stated recently. 

Atrocious prices combined with decreased demand for used vehicles and consumers finding ways to save money anywhere they can put the company in a difficult position that resulted in the loss of a lot of jobs. 

CNBC was the first to report Carvana’s layoffs, citing that the company encountered economic struggles from rising financing costs and it “failed to accurately predict how this would play out and the impact it would have on the business.” Carvana’s shares are currently down about 7%, and they reportedly dodged expectations for adjusted earnings in the last five quarters, as expenses rose and used cars diminished. 

This isn’t the first time Carvana laid off its employees this year, though. Earlier in the year, they laid off about 2,500 employees, which accounts for 12% of its workforce, in an effort to eliminate some costs. The quick cut of at least 4,000 works in less than a year proves the boom and bust cycle affects the used car industry, just as it does with others. 

The used car market is trickling down quickly, which invokes uncertainty among businesses and employees alike. Major used car retailers definitely seem to have overestimated the surges we saw in demand in the used car markets. People are rethinking their spending because of hard times, and this is showing to affect almost every type of business. CNBC confirmed that Carvana execs failed to take the probability of this happening into account, which came back to bite them. Carvana shares are worth about 90% less than they were last year. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Unfortunately, since Carvana has been steadily cutting costs over the past several months, it looks like they’re preparing for this to go on for the foreseeable future.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

person typing representing tech talent person typing representing tech talent

Tech News

Despite big tech layoffs, tech talent is still in high demand

Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Stripe, and Uber just scratch the surface of big tech companies initiating layoffs, but there is still hope.

November 16, 2022

Video

AG Live: Fake tweet sinks stock, tech layoffs abound, Home Depot earnings spike

This week, we talk about fake tweets tanking stocks, layoffs at big firms, home depot earnings beat expectations, and a script job seekers are...

November 12, 2022
Person working at night representing Twitter layoffs and rehires Person working at night representing Twitter layoffs and rehires

Business News

Why it’s normal for the people fired from Twitter to be invited back

The employees fired from Twitter are being asked to rejoin. This seems backwards, but it isn't all that uncommon. Let's explore why!

November 11, 2022
Man looking sad out of window representing Meta layoffs Man looking sad out of window representing Meta layoffs

Tech News

Meta calls for restructuring, layoffs impact 11,000+ workers

Meta is not alone in its call for changing up business by 2023. Unfortunately, due to shifting priorities, layoffs may soon be underway.

November 9, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.