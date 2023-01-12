Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

COVID vax to hit commercial market with a 400%+ price markup

Despite still being in a global pandemic, pharma companies are ready to gouge consumers on the COVID vax.

Published

Moderna Inc. recently announced that it was considering pricing its COVID-19 vaccine from $110 to $130 per dose when the vaccine hits the commercial market.

According to WSJ, Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said, “I would think this type of pricing is consistent with the value” of the vaccine.

Manufacturers of the vaccine are currently negotiating with insurers and purchasers for commercial use of the vaccine after President Biden announced that federal funding for the COVID-19 vaccine would end without Congressional action.  

Vaccine manufacturers benefitted from government funding 

To date, the government has purchased over 1.2 billion doses of the vaccine from both Moderna and Pfizer at an average cost of about $20.69 per dose.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

These vaccines have been offered to Americans at no charge, but that is expected to change once the vaccine hits the commercial market.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the US government has spent over $30 billion on the COVID-19 vaccine. Granted, it’s a small portion of the estimated $5.8 trillion that the federal government spent in 2022, but not only did this money purchase doses of the vaccine, it also contributed to the research and development of a vaccine. 

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders recently sent a letter to Moderna asking the company to halt the cost increase, saying it is unacceptable to “make the vaccine unaffordable to the residents of the country” who made the vaccine possible.  Several other lawmakers already put Pfizer on notice for the same thing. 

Getting the vaccine in the future 

Even though many Americans will still receive the vaccine for free or at a lower cost through their insurance, the private and public payers will still bear the cost of the vaccine. In addition, there may be administrative costs of delivering the vaccine, increasing the cost even more.

While many Americans won’t see premium increases in 2023, it could definitely impact the market in 2024. The price increase will undoubtably impact the under- and un-insured Americans who may go without the vaccine once it is no longer issued free. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Vaccine demand will impact everyone 

This should be a concern to all Americans, because a higher price for the vaccine may put the public at a higher risk if demand falls.

Fewer people getting the COVID-19 vaccine means that more people may get the virus, spreading it through their communities and creating yet another health crisis at a time where the World Health Organization has not downgraded the status of the global pandemic. 

In this article:,
Written By

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Person looking at window from office representing salesforce layoffs Person looking at window from office representing salesforce layoffs

Tech News

How ‘long covid’ may impact the job market in 2023

Many of us have not had Covid on our minds super recently, or at least not as much as previous years, but it could...

December 29, 2022
Small businesses are no longer offered EDIL loans from the SBA. Small businesses are no longer offered EDIL loans from the SBA.

Business Entrepreneur

Small businesses angry at depletion of COVID-19 relief funds without warning

(ENTREPRENEUR) Small businesses are in shock when they find out COVID-19 relief funds are no longer available, with an email update from the SBA.

June 23, 2022
COVID vaccine COVID vaccine

Business News

The wrong and right ways to mandate COVID vaccines for your employees

(BUSINESS NEWS) Many are considering a COVID vaccine mandate for all employees, but you'd better read up so you don't put your well-intentioned foot...

August 19, 2021

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.