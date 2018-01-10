Business News
The one customer service mistake all businesses should avoid
(BUSINESS) Customer service is paramount for every business, but this one mistake handicaps so many and can be fixed so easily.
As both an entrepreneur and business coach, I’m cursed with the proclivity to recognize areas for improvement in any businesses that I visit – even as just a customer. I wait in lines, stay on hold and watch mistakes happen, all the while dreaming of how I’d create a better customer service experience.
Case in point: I recently accompanied my girlfriend, Pam, on a trip to a car dealership – and what should have been a simple transaction turned into a nightmare, all because of customer experience.
Throughout the entire experience, I witnessed from the sidelines numerous small mistakes that, if resolved, could widely improve the processes of that car dealership and grow its business. But it wasn’t these small mistakes that did the most damage. Because of just one critical error, they will never know what they did wrong.
With over 180,000 miles on her current car, Pam knew that the time had come to replace her trusty and reliable vehicle of many years. She liked her current car, so she decided to simply replace it with a new version of the same model and brand. The only change would be a new color. To make the transaction even easier, she sold her old car to a friend and she didn’t need financing, opting to use her local bank for financing or pay cash.
Based on the above, I assumed that the car shopping experience would be extremely quick and painless. We contacted several dealers in the area and gave them the exact specifications of her new car and asked them to respond with their best price. Simple, right?
After receiving responses from three dealers in the area, Pam made the decision to go with the dealer closest to her house. They had the exact vehicle she wanted, although it was at another location, so it would take a few days to receive. And their price was almost identical to the lowest price received. They even said they would match a 0% interest financing offer that another dealer had offered to attract her business. Her next step was to head to the dealership and fill out the paperwork. We decided to do it on the way out of town for the weekend, because it was going to be so easy.
Upon arrival, she was told that she had to meet with the financing person and there was one customer in front of her. She was reassured, “It will be a short wait…” It turns out their definition of a “short” wait was several hours.
Multiple times, she asked what could be done to shorten the wait. Surprisingly, even if she decided to pay cash, their process required that she visit with the finance person. As she later found out, that was because the finance person’s goal was to upgrade her on insurance, financing, warranties and other add-ons – despite the fact that she clearly told her salesperson upon arrival that she did not want any of those add-ons.
Her only request was a quick experience, which they failed to deliver.
Upon finishing her paperwork with the finance person, my girlfriend was approached one last time by the salesperson as she headed out the door. He said it was “really important” that he go over one last detail of the transaction in his office. He proceeded to review the survey that she would receive from the manufacturer about her car-buying experience. He handed her a pre-filled out version of the survey with certain areas highlighted with the exact score he wanted her to provide so he could get his “full commission.”
He explained in great detail that his pay was directly related to the score on the survey. He even bribed her with some all-weather floor mats she noticed earlier in the day but decided were too expensive. He said the mats would “magically” be in her car when it was delivered – a small token of his appreciation for filling out the survey per his instructions.
All in all, the customer service experience was less than satisfactory and was riddled with mistakes. But, it was the salesperson’s mistake that most seriously hurt the business. Can you spot it?
As I watched the conversation about the floor mats unfold, that desire to help businesses improve struck me, and I realized that the incentive structure put in place by the dealership was going to prevent them from getting the real information – the true survey results – they needed to improve their business. (Which is too bad, because they really need to improve.)
A lesson that I always share with the businesses and leaders I work with day to day is: Incentives are a powerful tool to motivate team members, but if they get in the way of honest feedback or inspire teams to chase “rewards” instead of true business success, they can also have unintended consequences which put the brakes on the growth of organizations.
After a few additional hiccups in the process, my girlfriend finally received her new car… with the all-weather floor mats. She’s very happy with the car, but disappointed with the car-buying experience.
And unfortunately, because of the dealership’s decision to connect pay incentives to the survey, the dealership and manufacturer will never know the truth.
How BlackBerry will survive if they no longer make phones
(BUSINESS NEWS) Just when you thought BlackBerry was officially dead, they’re reinventing themselves.
What do you do when the marketplace finds you mostly irrelevant?
If you’re BlackBerry, you reinvent yourself. Fully 20 years ago, Research in Motion (RIM) had a significant portion of the market space for cellular phones in both the business and the consumer market. Their phones were well received, with carrier partnerships that propelled the brand forward.
With the introduction of the iPhone and the subsequent partnership with the AT&T network a decade ago, United States market share, especially in the consumer space, dropped precipitously, moving from a high of 21 million BlackBerry users in 2007 to only 9 million three years later.
By 2014, it was estimated that Blackberry accounted for 1.0 percent of smartphone sales in the United States, down from its peak of 20 percent—and the decline was seen in the stock price of RIM, which fell nearly 90 percent between 2010 and 2012, with subsequent years seeing losses in the billions of dollars.
While remaining active internationally, and working with external hardware development partners to create subsequent iterations of smartphones for the international and business sector, BlackBerry (the new corporate name after a rebranding in 2013) simply stopped developing new hardware for phones in 2016, relegating that to external development partners.
So, what comes next?
BlackBerry, like many companies, had a choice when faced with a shifting marketplace. Focus on what you did well, but no one wants any longer, or focus on what you can do well and shape the marketplace of tomorrow.
Led by their CEO, John Chen, the shift away from smartphone manufacturing towards a software and services company is proving a return to financial stability. In laying the foundation for the next iteration of BlackBerry, Chen’s focused, in part, on providing software servicing to automated cars.
With over 60 million cars already in operation utilizing BlackBerry software, the company is taking advantage of deals in place with automakers such as Ford, as well as third party companies to position itself for the next wave in the automotive future, expecting the market to be ready for completely driverless cars by 2025.
The results are starting to speak for themselves. Talking to investors last fall, Chen said, “We achieved historical highs in total software and services revenue and gross margin, as well as the highest non-GAAP operating margin in over five years, reflecting our complete transformation to a software company.”
With an expectation that the software and services revenues continue to increase through the fourth quarter, and an additional $2.5 billion in cash in reserve ( bolstered by a recent settlement of $815 million with Qualcomm), it’s possible that Blackberry could look to continue its growth in these sectors by acquiring companies in both the cyber security and automotive software arenas. BlackBerry expects overall revenues for fiscal 2018 just under a billion dollars and the company as a whole to be profitable.
The fallout after Sessions’ anti-states’-rights posture on marijuana
(BUSINESS NEWS) What are politicians saying and how will cannabusinesses fare as US Attorney General, Jeff Sessions takes a hardline stance against marijuana use and sales.
“What is a legacy? It’s planting seeds in a garden you never get to see.” —Hamilton, “The World Was Wide Enough”
It’s not uncommon to see policies changed from one Presidential administration to another, as each tries to shape the nation, and, ultimately, their legacy, in the way that makes the most sense to them and their party. However, what is somewhat uncommon is to see a President tacitly approving a major shift in policy (and perhaps practice) that potentially negatively affects not only a growing business segment in multiple states, but also flies in the face of promises made on the campaign trail and angers members of his own party who see it as a rise in the overreach of federalism.
Late last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded a memo regarding federal levels of action regarding marijuana issued by former Attorney General Eric Holder’s Justice Department. The memo, which dated back to the Obama presidency, provided states with autonomy regarding the legalization of marijuana, and kept federal prosecutors at bay, for all but the most serious of marijuana-related crimes, such as drug trafficking across state lines or selling to minors. For a brief history of how marijuana legislation state-by-state came to be, check out a great overview at Vox.
Sessions, however, views marijuana as a gateway drug, the state legalization of which has not only flouted federal law, but also created a potential for higher rates of impaired driving, greater appeal to youth, as well as a black market for marijuana in states which neighbor those where marijuana is legal. Advocacy groups, such as Smart Approaches to Marijuana, join Sessions in his concern and welcome a potential return for marijuana to fall under federal enforcement.
While Sessions has taken the step of rescinding the prior guidance on the issue for federal prosecutors, there has yet to be a directive as to just how active enforcement on marijuana will be. While some say that the new direction will give prosecutors the ability to go after high profile cases that states are loath or unable to prosecute, others within the Justice Department point to a department strapped for resources, and highlight opioid abuse and human trafficking as remaining front and center on the minds of the prosecutors.
On the campaign trail, then-candidate Trump promised that he would leave marijuana legislation in the hands of the states, a position that echoed with his Republican base.
Looking at the matter as a states’ rights issue, rather than a federal problem, providing states greater autonomy to appeal to their citizens/voters to solve their local problems removes federal overreach – a key campaign point of President Trump and platform point for the Republican Party.
Indeed, the sudden move by Sessions appears to have caught many key Republican politicians off guard, but ready to strike back. Senator Cory Gardner, a Republican from Colorado, promised to block appointments for key Justice Department positions until Sessions relents and restores the previous policy.
Don Young, a Republican Representative from Alaska, in speaking to the Associated Press, noted that the legalization of recreational marijuana sale had been approved by the voters from the individual states and they, as Congressmen, had a duty to act, saying, “Congress is the voice of the people and we have a duty to do what is right by the states.”
Coming on the first day that recreational marijuana was to be made legal for sale in California, Sessions’ shift had the effect of disrupting a growing business segment as well: Cannabusinesses and those industries that have grown to meet their needs, such as bankers and security forces.
What to do with the proceeds from cannabusiness has always been a slippery argument. Banking, which is regulated by both the states as well as the federal government, has had no assurances that federal enforcement of banks and credit unions which accept funds from the sale of marijuana would be exempt from prosecution.
Indeed, industry giants such as Wells Fargo, which had initially tried to get a large portion of the market share have pulled out completely, leaving smaller firms, such as Colorado’s Safe Harbor Private Banking, to bear the burden and potential for prosecution for crimes ranging from money laundering to racketeering. On the heels of Sessions’ announcement, cannabusiness stocks slipped sharply as well.
As the Trump presidency finds its legacy forward, balancing between states’ rights, law and order, and the best use of federal resources, it should consider the fruits that previous Prohibitions have borne.
Making alcohol illegal in the United States from 1920-1933 had the net effect of increasing the reach of organized crime and the spread of bathtub gin. The war on drugs in America, including on marijuana since 1937, has had similar results: a large amount of money spent to negligible gain.
The National Review points out that police departments nationwide made nearly 575,000 marijuana-related arrests in 2105 alone(nearly 70,000 more than for all categories of violent crime combined). In combating the effects of foreign drug cartels, they note the work of a Mexican think tank who estimated that legalization of marijuana nationwide in the United States would have the effect of crippling the Mexican drug cartels financially, reducing their intake by $1.6 billion (or 80 percent) annually.
For today, however, there is no talk of decriminalization, much less legalization nationwide, and the states whose voters approved the legal sale of marijuana in their borders are somewhat in limbo. Despite the uncertainty, there is a spirit of optimism that the status quo won’t change as much, and that the move was designed to reflect posturing on the part of the Sessions-led Justice Department.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee, whose state was one of the first to legalize marijuana in 2012, said that things would go on as usual, stating that “[w]e should, in my book, not push the panic button on either …individual lives or …businesses.”
Gender pay lawsuit against Google refiled since salary history was asked
(BUSINESS NEWS) A class-action lawsuit against Google has been amended to include a newly banned practice in California.
Google’s troubles seem to continue as the class-action lawsuit against the internet giant has been amended. The class-action gender-pay lawsuit has been amended to include an old complaint, as well as a new complainant. The new complaint faults Google for inquiring about new hires’ prior salaries – California has now banned this practice of inquiring about previous salaries. It also redefines the class of affected workers, which caused the previous suit to be dismissed.
In addition, the amended suit adds a fourth complainant, a preschool teacher with a master’s degree to bring the total complainants to four women, all alleging that Google underpaid them in comparison to their male counterparts.
The suit has been refiled nearly a month after being dismissed due to defining the class of the affected workers too broadly; now the suit aims to represent four women specifically: an early childhood educator, an engineer, a manager, and a sales associate.
The newly added fourth former female worker, Heidi Lamar, was employed as a teacher at Google’s Children Center in Palo Alto from around July 2013 to August 2017, claims that of the 150 teachers employed by Google during her tenure, just three were men. Two of the men hired were paid more than all but one of the women hired, she alleges.
The lawsuit states, “Google’s under-leveling of women not only resulted in Google paying them lower base salaries than if they had been properly leveled, but also resulted in Google paying them smaller bonuses and fewer stock units and options than if Google had placed them in the proper level.”
Leading lawyer for the case, James Finberg of San Francisco law firm Altshuler Berzon, contends that the company used previously acquired salary rates to set starting pay for employees, thus resulting in men receiving higher starting salaries and better career tracks. Furthermore, the company also sets job classification levels relative to prior pay, thereby resulting in newly hired women consistently making less than men over time, according to the suit.
The newly filed amendment came promptly after the new California law was effective, which explicitly prohibits employers from asking job applicants about prior salaries. This measure was in fact designed explicitly to narrow the pay gap between men and women; ironically the very offense Google is being accused of perpetuating. Under no circumstance is the employer allowed to use a previous salary to set a future salary, which they are also accused of doing to women in particular.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the lawsuit comes on the heels of a three-year federal Labor Department investigation into pay practices at Google, which is a subsidiary of Mountain View, Calif.-based Alphabet Inc. The Labor Department sued last January to bar Google from doing business with the federal government until it released thousands of documents related to an audit that preliminarily found widespread pay gaps between men and women.
Google has disputed the government’s findings and stands behind its own analysis which shows no gender pay gap. In a statement Wednesday, Google said it also disagrees with the lawsuit’s allegations and Google spokeswoman, Gina Scigliano stated, “Job levels and promotions are determined through rigorous hiring and promotion committees, and must pass multiple levels of review, including checks to make sure there is no bias in these decisions.”
