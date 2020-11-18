Business News
Driverless delivery startup raises half a billion dollars to transport local goods
(BUSINESS NEWS) Science fiction gets closer to becoming part of modern day as driverless delivery gets widely funded (pulled by big company names too!)
A future with driverless delivery just got one step closer to becoming a reality.
Nuro Inc., based out of Mountain View, California, recently raised a staggering $500 million in it’s Series C funding round according to a company blog post. The round was led by T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Management & Research Company, LLC. and Ballie Gifford. Existing investors in the four-year old startup, including the SoftBank Vision Fund 1 and Greylock also participated as well.
The amount raised isn’t surprising given the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and higher demand for contactless delivery. Nuro Inc. already partners with big retail names such as Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, and Kroger’s. The organization said that the recent round of funding will help the company use it’s second-generation R2 self-driving vehicles.
“We now know that our industry, self-driving local delivery, will not only make it easier to buy groceries, hot food, prescription drugs, and other products, but will also positively impact local economies, and serve low-income communities living in food deserts,” co-founder and CEO Jiajun Zhu said in the blog post. “And during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned that contactless delivery of goods — the service R2 provides — can help reduce the spread.”
This past February Nuro received an exemption from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration allowing the use of its R2 vehicles to be on the road, becoming the second autonomous vehicle to receive a driverless testing permit in California. The company also started road testing in Houston and Phoenix, with public deliveries currently available in Houston. During the pandemic R2’s have been delivering food, water and medical supplies to patients and doctors in hospitals and care facilities.
“When we started Nuro, my co-founder Dave and I set out to build a team that would apply its core expertise in robotics to develop products that can free us to use our own time on the things and people we value most.” Zhu said, “With this latest round of funding securing a long runway of future technology development and commercialization, we at Nuro could not be more excited about what the next 4 years will bring.”
World’s biggest trade deal? Here’s what you should know
(BUSINESS NEWS) In the wake of COVID-19 and its economic effects, China has spearheaded an enormous trade deal. But what are the implications for us?
After 8 years and much wrangling, China and 14 other countries have signed the world’s largest trade deal: The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). The deal will create an Asia-Pacific free-trade bloc bigger than the European Union and the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
During Sunday’s virtual event from Hanoi, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called it “a ray of light and hope amid the clouds” of the economically devastating pandemic. Others call it a coup for China that makes the country an even bigger dog in the region.
Here’s what you should know.
Who’s in it?
Fifteen countries: Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. India pulled out because of concerns about cheap Chinese goods entering the country.
Just how big is it?
RCEP covers a lot of money and a lot of people. Some numbers:
- It covers nearly 30% of the world’s population (2.2 billion people).
- The combined GDP of members is $26 trillion.
- About 28% of global trade flowed through member countries in 2019.
- The Brookings Institution projects it to add $209 billion a year to world incomes and $500 billion to world trade by 2030.
What’s in it?
Provisions address tariffs, import-export regulations, intellectual property, and more. Unlike the E.U., there are no environmental protections or provisions for labor rights.
What’s the goal?
The main aims are boosting trade by lowering tariffs while healing the devastating economic ills caused by the pandemic.
It also means cutting red tape by letting companies export products within the bloc under a standard set of regulations, another cost cutter.
The deal “will play an important role in building the region’s resilience through inclusive and sustainable post-pandemic economic recovery process,” members said in a joint statement.
What about the impact on the U.S.?
The United States is not included. President Donald Trump, who has often sparred with China, pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2017, making U.S. involvement a non-starter.
However, U.S-based multinational companies that have subsidiaries in or a supply chain involving member countries could reap lower costs.
It’s a big deal, but is it a Big Deal?
Maybe. Maybe not. Some analysts see it as “so unambitious as to be largely symbolic,” says The Economist. But others call it “an important building block in a new world order, in which China calls the shots all over Asia.”
What’s next?
Nine nations must ratify it before it kicks in, which could be tricky, says BBC.com. China isn’t exactly the most popular country in the region.
As for the U.S., it’s possible RCEP will spur the U.S. to join the TPP’s successor, the even longer-named Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). But China isn’t exactly popular with American voters, either, so it remains to be seen whether the Biden administration will see it as a priority.
Movie theaters explore renting out their space to survive COVID
(BUSINESS NEWS) Movie theaters are getting creative by renting out private auditoriums to the public in hopes of outlasting the pandemic.
A lot of sectors are hanging on by a thread due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Festivals and events have either been postponed, canceled, or gone virtual. Broadway remains in the dark and isn’t set to open until Summer 2021. Hollywood is in a disarray, which has delayed filming schedules and movie release dates. As a result, movie theaters are struggling. And to stay afloat, they’re taking a more creative approach to bring in revenue.
AMC Cinemark, the largest theater chain in the U.S., is letting people rent out private theaters. Small groups of 20 people or less can rent out auditoriums to watch a movie or host a small celebration. Starting at $99 plus tax, this offer is currently available at around 600 locations nationwide.
According to a Variety article, the program was in beta for four weeks. During that time, the company received 110,000 inquiries. This number was four times higher than the total amount of private rentals AMC had the year before. While this is good news for AMC, will it be enough?
“I don’t think it’s going to be much from a cash flow perspective, but it’s certainly you know getting people back to coming to the theaters, which is what we need,” said Managing Director, Equity Analyst at Macquarie Securities Chad Beynon in an interview.
While private auditorium rentals may have eased some moviegoers’ minds and nudged them to come back and visit, what will, ultimately, hold back AMC and other theaters is available content. So far, 44 movies have been pushed back from 2020 to 2021. “Theaters are open. They’re waiting for the content,” Beyon said. “They’re just, you know, sitting and praying that there won’t be more delays.”
And, besides delays, another problem hurting movie theaters is the way the movie distribution model has begun changing. For instance, Mulan went straight to Disney Plus and never made it to the theaters. So, will other movie companies do the same?
Beyon said that about half of a studio’s earnings are gained during a movie’s theatrical release. For big companies like Disney, he doesn’t think direct-to-consumer will be permanent for them. However, this distribution model change could become more long-term for smaller mid-market movies that generate around $30 to $100 million.
So, are there any movie theaters that might stand a chance? Well, IMAX might. Although the company does rely a lot on blockbusters, it also does great with local content around the world. Also, it is viewed as a premium brand so people are willing to pay for it. “If they’re going to get out of their house, sit in one of these auditoriums, they want to see it in the best format, and that’s what IMAX offers,” Beyon said. But, not everyone is IMAX.
AMC has about $400 million in cash right now, and they are burning around $100 million each month. Beyon suggests AMC trim down its portfolio if it wants to stand a chance. “I think it’s going to be near impossible for them [AMC] to last without doing something else,” Beyon said. Blockbusters generate about $100 million domestically and account for about 60% of box office sales. With content being delayed or pushed straight to streaming services, private rentals might be creative, but not be sufficient for theaters like AMC to survive.
Unify your remote team with these important conversations
(BUSINESS NEWS) More than a happy hour, consider having these poignant conversations to bring your remote team together like never before.
Cultivating a team dynamic is difficult enough without everyone’s Zoom feed freezing halfway through “happy” hour. You may not be able to bond over margaritas these days, but there are a few conversations you can have to make your team feel more supported—and more comfortable with communicating.
According to Forbes, the first conversation to have pertains to individual productivity. Ask your employees, quite simply, what their productivity indicators are. Since you can’t rely on popping into the office to see who is working on a project and who is beating their Snake score, knowing how your employees quantify productivity is the next-best thing. This may lead to a conversation about what you want to see in return, which is always helpful for your employees to know.
Another thing to discuss with your employees regards communication. Determining which avenues of communication are appropriate, which ones should be reserved for emergencies, and which ones are completely off the table is key. For example, you might find that most employees are comfortable texting each other while you prefer Slack or email updates. Setting that boundary ahead of time and making it “office” policy will help prevent strain down the road.
Finally, checking in with your employees about their expectations is also important. If you can discuss the sticky issue of who deals with what, whose job responsibilities overlap, and what each person is predominantly responsible for, you’ll negate a lot of stress later. Knowing exactly which of your employees specialize in specific areas is good for you, and it’s good for the team as a whole.
With these 3 discussions out of the way, you can turn your focus to more nebulous concepts, the first of which pertains to hiring. Loop your employees in and ask them how they would hire new talent during this time; what aspects would they look for, and how would they discern between candidates without being able to meet in-person? It may seem like a trivial conversation, but having it will serve to unify further your team—so it’s worth your time.
The last crucial conversation, per Forbes, is simple: Ask your employees what they would prioritize if they became CEOs tomorrow. There’s a lot of latitude for goofy responses here, but you’ll hear some really valuable—and potentially gut-wrenching—feedback you wouldn’t usually receive. It never hurts to know what your staff prioritize as idealists.
Unifying your staff can be difficult, but if you start with these conversations, you’ll be well on your way to a strong team during these trying times.
