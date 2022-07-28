Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Employers, attract top talent by ending this behavior

Employers, don’t forget that it is still a strong candidate-centric market, and if you do these things, expect to lose your best options.

Published

Women in the job hiring process

Job hunting can be one of the most tedious things in the world.

Sometimes, it’s streamlined, but even with that, you’re still filling out application after application after application. A lot of the time, you’re tailoring your resume and cover letter for the job, trying to make it as enticing to the recruiter as possible.

And what’s the outcome? Usually nothing.

No call, no email, no interview, nothing. It’s worse if you land the interview and then get ghosted by the company, so you have no idea if you got the job or not.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Employers need to stop treating hiring like a competition with rules only they know.

The rules for how to get a job keep changing. It used to be pounding the pavement, knocking on doors, handing out resumes, and calling after a few days to remind them that you exist, or to ask after the job or interview.

Then it was applying and sitting with your fingers crossed because employers will tell you not to call – they’ll call you. And if you call, well, your resume gets thrown out because you can’t follow directions. The arbitrary rules change every so often, so any advice people looking for jobs get is wrong in one form or another.

Getting ghosted after an interview or after putting in an application, hurts. People get their hopes up for that phone call, for that email, and then it doesn’t come. Job hunters have to constantly have their resumes in circulation, trying to find something, anything because the world isn’t a cheap place to live in. The cost of living keeps rising, making it harder and harder for people to afford to live.

And you know what would make things easier? If you weren’t being yanked around by a chain as you try to get a job. Because, here’s the thing: it’s not an employer’s market anymore.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The candidates have the power because if there’s something they don’t like, they’ll walk. If they aren’t being paid enough for their time, there are other jobs out there they can and will take.

Candidates are learning that if they don’t like the rules, they don’t have to play the game.

So let’s make it easier on everybody, okay?

Put the salary in the job description. Get back to the candidates instead of making them guess when or if it’s okay to reach out. Don’t turn the hiring process into a Hunger Games-style competition. Your business will be much better off.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Rory Skupeko (he/him or they/them) is an aspiring novelist from the Twin Cities. He has an English and a Creative Writing degree from Coe College. He spends most of his days being harassed by his cat, who enjoys walking all over her dad's articles.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/get-american-genius-newsletter/

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Woman working remotely on her couch with a laptop on her lap. Woman working remotely on her couch with a laptop on her lap.

Opinion Editorials

Working remotely: Will we ever go back? (Probably not)

(OPINION / EDITORIAL) Now that the pandemic has opened the door on working remotely, there's no way we'll put the genie back in the...

January 12, 2021
Millennial age employees smiling at camera. Millennial age employees smiling at camera.

Business Marketing

The first millennials turn 40 this year – is age discrimination on the horizon?

(BUSINESS MARKETING) Millennials have gained the ability to sue against age discrimination. Let's get into tips for employees and employers.

January 6, 2021
Masked people in meeting, but employers may find it hard to keep safe Masked people in meeting, but employers may find it hard to keep safe

Business Entrepreneur

New COVID rules employers need to know to keep staff safe

(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) The definition of “close contact” has recently changed and it affects employers and employees. Here's what we know (for now) and you...

October 27, 2020
lean in coding full-stack lean in coding full-stack

Business News

Which leadership traits do employers value the most?

(BUSINESS NEWS) Everyone has their own opinion of what makes a good leader, but a survey of CFO's agrees on a few top qualities....

November 30, 2016

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.