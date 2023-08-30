Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Employers’ new quiet cutting attitude: ‘You’re lucky to have a job’

Remember quiet quitting? We’ve graduated to employers quiet CUTTING. Let’s discuss this new era in the workforce.

Published

employers are quiet cutting their staff

Who remembers the phrase “quiet quitting“? It was quite controversial, with some generations translating the phenomenon as laziness spreading, and other generations translating it as giving work 100% (instead of 110%) then going home.

Now, employers are returning the favor with “quiet cutting.”

What is quiet cutting?

Quiet cutting is the side effect of the workforce reduction, which we’re seeing especially widespread in the tech sector.

This side effect of downsizing the teams is putting more work on existing staff. It’s normal in this type of economy for this to happen, but what isn’t normal is that we continue to hear stories from employees that feel they are being given unreasonable amounts of work, impossible for any single human to accomplish, purposely putting their job at risk.

Quiet cutting is not just adding too many hats to too many people, it is also making enough people miserable enough to quit by sneakily changing metrics they must meet, putting employees on PIPs (personal improvement plans) for extremely minor reasons, and those PIPs extend for years or in some cases, infinitely.

We are also hearing of teams being “reorganized” in a way that completely changes a person’s job description, job title, and pay.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The response from employers? A new attitude of “you’re lucky to have a job,” reminiscent of turn of the century American factory owners.

The pendulum has swung extremely quickly from employers begging for candidates in a newly remote world to this battleground that is completely in favor of employers.

If you are an employer:

Please remember that you are currently in a fantastic position to find extremely impressive candidates, but the pendulum will swing once again, eventually resting in the middle. Your behavior now will be remembered later.

If you don’t engage in quiet cutting, that alone will help you to stand out as a quality employer in the future. Don’t just think about today.

It may feel good for there to be a little payback, and let’s be honest, candidates were kind of snooty for a while, but resist the urge, stay the course, and you won’t be begging for workers when the economy resurges in the future and you’re increasing headcount.

If you are an employee:

If you’re job searching or having difficulty as an employee, it might not be you, it could be the market. Many employers are quiet cutting, making work straight up miserable, or interview processes so intense that it drives people away (err, weeds people out).

It may be tempting to hit up Glassdoor and tell everyone what ails you, but we advise you to avoid that while still employed, lest your job be even less secure. But do act as a whistleblower if you feel called to, by speaking in facts (not emotion), so future employees see how an employer behaved during this era.

Employers, please be good to your people as best you can.

Employees, please be good to your employers as best you can.

Remember: The pendulum WILL swing once more.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Lani is the COO and News Director at The American Genius, has co-authored a book, co-founded BASHH, Austin Digital Jobs, Remote Digital Jobs, and is a seasoned business writer and editorialist with a penchant for the irreverent.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

remote worker, Person using computer, laptop, phone, and headphones representing a neurodivergent worker remote worker, Person using computer, laptop, phone, and headphones representing a neurodivergent worker

Business Entrepreneur

11 ways to help your neurodivergent team members succeed

If you manage or are part of a team, there is bound to be a neurodivergent member or two, or more! Here are over...

6 days ago
A Black man in a blue business suit carrying a briefcase adjusts his tie with a concerned looking following a Great Resignation moment. A Black man in a blue business suit carrying a briefcase adjusts his tie with a concerned looking following a Great Resignation moment.

Business News

The Great Resignation has ended – where do we go from here?

The time of quitting commonly called The Great Resignation appears to be petering off, and a new phase of employment has begun.

August 15, 2023
red flags red flags

Business News

Poll: Job seekers won’t apply if they have to sign up on your company site

Job seekers are increasingly exhausted, and highly qualified talent is skipping some employers because of the application process.

August 8, 2023
Employee typing representing the marketer life Employee typing representing the marketer life

Business News

Feds might make noncompete clauses illegal – what to do next

Noncompete clauses have a tricky history, but the FTC has proposed they be nixed altogether.

August 7, 2023
Advertisement

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.