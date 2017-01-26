EPA pick Scott Pruitt criticized, praised – what does it mean for business?

Let’s take a closer lookg

President Trump’s choice for EPA Administrator, Scott Pruitt, comes with a lot of political baggage to the position. Putting aside his stance on global warming, let’s take a look at how small businesses might fare when he takes the helm. Pruitt is not against clean water and clean air, but he does want the regulatory agencies to have common sense instead of focusing on a political agenda. This makes it likely that many EPA regulations may be challenged.

Clean air and emissions

During the presidential campaign, President Trump positioned his administration as one that supported fewer environmental regulations. Some groups predict that the EPA’s regulations on emission from coal-fired power plants will be eliminated under Pruitt’s leadership.

Small businesses spend hours trying to manage the regulations imposed by the EPA, and it’s hoped that Pruitt will alleviate the burden.

Clean water and the wetlands

Currently, a wetlands rule under the EPA umbrella defines which bodies of water must be protected under the Clean Water Act. Wetlands have been included in this rule, and it restricts what private landowners can do with their own property. If the project is part of a wetland, it can be much more expensive to acquire a building permit to add a parking lot or extend a building. Some projects may be completely prohibited. As Oklahoma Attorney General, Pruitt filed suit against this rule.

Does Pruitt care about citizens?

Many critics of Pruitt are concerned that he is in the pocket of big industries, but as Oklahoma Attorney General, he stood up to the Humane Society of the United States. The Humane Society was soliciting donations from Oklahoma residents when Pruitt’s office issued this statement: “Our review has found the Oklahoma shelters have not received assistance from national groups. Our concern is that Oklahomans’ donations may instead have gone toward lobbying activities in other states or at the national level.”

Pruitt recommended giving directly to Oklahoma-based charities to make sure that donations really went to the ones they were intended for. He did not want the generosity of Oklahomans to be taken advantage of. It takes guts to stand up to a national organization that has millions to spend on advertising and lobbying.

Hope for success

Pruitt may not be everyone’s choice for the EPA Administrator, but he should help small businesses get out from under some of the tiresome regulations that take time and money to manage.

