Descriptors used by and about female job seekers close doors
(CAREER) Female job seekers are limited by surprisingly positive terms that tend to backfire and limit opportunities.
If you’re about to describe your female employee as “nice,” new research says you should take a second and rethink that.
According to the Harvard Business Review, there are stark differences between how male and female job candidates are described on the job.
Regardless of the gender of the supervisors, female employees are frequently described by what is called “communal words.” Examples of communal words include “kind,” ”friendly,” “sensitive,” and “caring.”
While communal words can help sell a candidate whose end career is a field associated with these traits (think early childhood education or nursing), it can be counted as a negative in fields perceived as hard-hitting and male-dominated. After studying the presence of communal words in letters of recommendation, researchers found that the more of those words were present in their letter, the less likely a manager was to hire that person.
Gendered language goes beyond just the recommendation letter and weaves its way through the application process itself. Researchers at Duke found that jobs in male-dominated fields use words like “competitive,” “dominate,” and even “ninja” whereas female-dominated fields used, you guessed it, communal words.
Even after the hiring process is complete, communal words still plague female employees. In research done on military performance reviews, social scientists found that in a choice between words like “compassionate” or “analytical,” both arguably positive characteristics in an employee, supervisors preferred analytical. Why? Because as compared to typically masculine associated words, they are perceived as weaker — the difference between being mission-oriented and relationship-oriented.
So what are female job seekers to do with this information?
Well, the first step is to review it in your own employment documentation. Many female candidates unknowingly refer to themselves using communal words on resumes and cover letters, not aware of how this can damage their employment chances.
If you’re a supervisor, comb through some of your reference letters or performance reviews and see how you talk about your female or male employees — it might surprise you how you unconsciously differ between the two.
The old adage “nice guys finish last” is true, but it just so happens to be “nice gals finish last.”
The weight that gender carries in entrepreneurship
(NEWS) Statistically, entrepreneurs are anomalies except in one particular area where they are par for the course.
The gender gap isn’t just something that affects top executives. It’s not just a glass ceiling that keeps women at lower levels in their careers for longer, or forever, earning less than their male counterparts.
And it isn’t just about bias in hiring – which, conscious or unconscious, is rampant and often ignored.
A 99Designs study found that even those looking to break through all kinds of ceilings face a daunting gender gap.
Entrepreneurs should be statistical anomalies – they break rules, think differently, innovate constantly.
And yet, women still lag woefully behind men, and the reasons are painfully clear.
The study surveyed over 500 entrepreneurs to determine how men and women approach entrepreneurship.
Fully 40 percent of male respondents started a venture before the age of 35, compared to only 33 percent of female respondents.
Why? Well, if a woman has a family she wants to spend time with, or a job she doesn’t feel secure in, there may not be any time left over for a business of her own.
Even once they get started, only 43 percent of women spend up to half of their day working on their venture, compared to 56 percent of men.
That means that even once they get an idea off the ground, the process of entrepreneurship is likely slower for women than it is for men.
For instance, male respondents were two times more likely than female respondents to have raised more than $100,000 for their business. 64 percent of female respondents hadn’t even raised $10,000, compared to only 14 percent of their male counterparts.
Another telling revelation from this study are some of the attitudes toward best practices in entrepreneurship.
Women were found to be more likely to enroll in a course to prepare them for their business undertaking, while men were more likely to consult books.
This may be because women feel they need the credibility a course will bring, in the face of a widening gender gap. Which takes longer, and costs more? College, or a book?
And while both men and women say confidence is the key to being a successful entrepreneur, women value networking more than men do.
Maybe because women feel they can’t count on getting ahead on the basis of their skills and creativity alone.
When it comes to opportunity, career growth, and achievement, studies have shown that the gender gap starts opening up as early as Kindergarten, where teachers subtly bias girls against math while encouraging boys to love it.
If you believe you aren’t that good at something when you’re five years old, six, seven, eight . . . why would you keep trying?
That kind of imperceptible bias builds up as the years go on, as girls grow up in a world that still overwhelmingly portrays women as nurses, and men as doctors; women as shoppers, and men as earners; women as mothers, and men as workers.
While the gender gap is clearly still there, yawning at us, the game is slowly changing.
Many venture capital firms are now dedicated to backing businesses with diverse leadership.
And many, many studies like this are being ignored a little bit less. Articles like this are being written all the time. Slowly, slowly, locked doors are opening.
The best nonprofit companies to work for in America
(BUSINESS) The nonprofit world has worked hard to be quality employers, but they’re now combined to be one of the largest sectors in the nation.
Nonprofits are often overlooked in the professional workforce. John Hopkins Center for Civil Society Studies recognizes that nonprofits are America’s third largest workforce, behind retail trade and manufacturing.
Some states actually have more nonprofit employees than all manufacturing workers combined. The nonprofit industry is not only important to the underserved in your community, it’s also a vital part of the economy.
With more Americans caring about social responsibility, Indeed.com looked at the top-rated nonprofit workplaces. Their data analysts named these nonprofits as the best places to work for:
This national organization is headquartered in Virginia, but works directly with over 2,300 schools in 25 states. The basic program model is to build relationships with at-risk students to encourage them to stay in school. Last year, it claimed the number-five place on the list, but it topped the list at number-one this year.
Coming in at number-two, the BSA also targets youth, which is a key factor in many of the top nonprofits. Indeed.com reports some of the reviews of the staff said it “was like a big family” and “benefits were good.”
3. International Rescue Committee
Charity Navigator gives IRC an overall rating of 92.92 out of 100 for accountability, transparency and financial information. It’s also a great place to work, according to Indeed.com. The organization has been around since 1933, providing emergency aid to refugees and people displaced by war or natural disaster. Not only does the IRC work internationally, it also helps people in the United States.
Former President Jimmy Carter has long been a supporter of Habitat for Humanity. Not surprisingly, it’s located in his home state of Georgia. It’s a job that will teach team-building and working with prospective homeowners.
Although many of the nonprofits serve children, seniors are another vulnerable population. AARP serves people 55-plus. It has a diversified staff, with a “strong culture of mentoring.” Just what you’d want to see in a professional setting.
Whether you’re job-seeking or hiring, don’t discount the experience of working at a nonprofit.
Court rules against In-N-Out’s political pin ban #flair
(BUSINESS) Can a company forbid employees from wearing a political button or “flair”? One court calls this into question.
While consistency, to paraphrase Oscar Wilde, may be the last resort for those lacking in imagination, being consistent in the little things as a business owner, such as the enforcement of employee dress codes, can keep you out of court.
That’s the message that was delivered to In-N-Out Burger earlier this summer, when the federal 5th Circuit Court of Appeals found that while In-N-Out Burger had a well-defined employee dress code, they lacked consistency in enforcement. Operating more than 300 locations throughout the United States, In-N-Out Burger’s dress code specifically states that “[w]earing any type of pin or stickers is not permitted.”
While the prohibition against wearing pins or buttons at any time of the year seems clearly stated, In-N-Out management intentionally contravened their rule by requiring their employees to wear pins during the holiday season to wish customers Merry Christmas, and do so again in April, in order to advertise and solicit donations for the In-N-Out Foundation, a corporately related nonprofit organization that combats child neglect and abuse.
In April 2015, employees of an In-N-Out location based in Austin, Texas attempted to wear buttons that advertised their solidarity with the “Fight for $15” campaign, advocating for a higher minimum wage for those in the food service industry. As the Society of Human Resources Managers (SHRM) noted, the buttons themselves were unobtrusive, approximately a quarter in size, with an image of a raised fist, with a “$15” over the fist.
Once managers on-site saw the buttons, they instructed their employees to remove them, citing the company rule that forbade them. The employees did so, but soon thereafter filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board (NRLB), alleging that the company’s position prevented the employees from advocating for their conditions of employment. The NRLB investigated, and soon thereafter issued a complaint against In-N-Out, stating that the company’s total prohibition and enforcement were violations of the National Labor Relations Act.
In order to address these areas, In-N-Out was ordered by the NLRB to cease enforcement of a total prohibition against outside buttons that had no exceptions for those which pertained to conditions of work, including such protected activities as discussions of such terms or conditions of employment to include salary or hours, as well as any union or protected activities, by removing it from the employee handbook. Additionally, they were required to ensure that employees were notified by the change in the rule by posting notices at all locations about their rights.
In-N-Out appealed the action to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, and maintained the position that they were simply preventing employees from wearing buttons because they wanted to maintain a consistent public image and to ensure employee and customer safety.
These arguments, however, were not compelling for the justices. The 5th Circuit found that by having their employees wear buttons of the company’s messaging, that employees of In-N-Out were not required to be free from pins or buttons or the messaging that they may have. The claim of safety presented by In-N-Out failed when it was revealed that no one from the company had ever examined the pins to see if there was a safety risk from them to the employees or customers alike.
So what’s to be done if you want to maintain a consistent employee image safe from rogue pieces of flair? First and foremost, understand that any prohibition should apply to all employees, cover all messages, and be enforced equally at all times. Because In-N-Out demanded that their employees wear buttons with corporate-approved messaging at designated points throughout the year, they failed to meet this threshold.
By having any exceptions at all, even well-meaning and universal ones, they opened the door to allowances for other messages to be worn.
The NLRB provides employees a generous swath to discuss their conditions of employment or other protected union activity in the workplace through the National Relations Labor Act, and relevant provisions should be reviewed and referenced in advance when creating and enforcing company policy to be referenced in employee handbooks or dress codes.
