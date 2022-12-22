Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Ford’s cheapest EV truck is now up to $56k – will it continue to rise?

Buying a truck has never been harder, just like other industries that are fearing a recession and upping prices.

Published

ford ev truck on laptop

The vehicle industry is up in flames right now, with supply-chain issues raising costs and causing shortages nationwide. Though this has been an issue for coming up on a year now, companies like Ford are still steadily hiking prices for even their cheapest models. Ford has raised its prices on the F-150 Lightning Electric truck twice in the last three months and it now stands at $55,974, which is up by 9%. It’s understandable that supply and chain hardships are putting manufacturers in a bad place right now, but that much money for the cheapest truck made by one of the worst-ranked domestic vehicle companies at the moment is a huge ouch. 

Right now, automakers are also really struggling to keep up with the prices of raw materials and lithium, and warnings of the high coats being here to stay are sounding alarms.

With inflation taking a huge bite out of the global economy, almost everyone is suffering, and the auto industry is no different. Companies are finding vehicle shipments are more sparse and less reliable, while potential buyers are being left on hold as they wait for cars and trucks to come in.

Companies like Ford and Dodge are having a hard time keeping inventory flowing, and individual sales offices are having to turn away potential customers or keep them waiting, which is obviously the last thing they want to do. It’s typical right now for a car salesperson to create a list of potential buyers along with their vehicle preferences so that when a shipment comes in, they have leads to jump on immediately. If one person isn’t on board with the vehicle, they quickly go down the list. Though, a lot of buyers aren’t being picky right now. 

Even old and used vehicles are seeing a hike, making it much harder for people on tight budgets to acquire a new car at an affordable price. Three years ago, a truck nearing $60,000 was considered on the high-end side and it’s insane to see prices increase so dramatically in real time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Whether prices will go back down enough to make vehicles affordable again is up for discussion, though, which begins to paint a grim picture for the future of the auto industry.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

3D printing tools used in the automotive industry. 3D printing tools used in the automotive industry.

Business News

3D printing is streamlining the automotive industry

(BUSINESS) 3D printing has been booming and it doesn't stop at tangible products. 3D printing is now being used in automotive manufacturing.

January 4, 2022
Man looking at Rivian stock price on laptop Man looking at Rivian stock price on laptop

Business News

Rivian IPO pops off in anticipation for new EVs: How are people reacting?

(NEWS) Rivian Automotive, the highly anticipated EV manufacturer backed by big wigs like Amazon and Ford, opened the flood gates for their IPO.

November 16, 2021
Tesla showroom with red wall panel and T logo reflecting off the trunk of a Tesla car. Tesla showroom with red wall panel and T logo reflecting off the trunk of a Tesla car.

Business News

Tesla is now worth $1 trillion after Hertz orders 100,000 Model 3s

(BUSINESS) It's Wild $T1mes for Tesla as it joins the ranks of FAANG after Hertz makes the major investment of 100k EVs and at...

November 2, 2021
ford mach E ford mach E

Business News

Ford rolls out a weird electric SUV that is somehow also a Mustang

(BUSINESS NEWS) Ford's new Mach E is part of their big electric push, and their plan to get you in one is to appeal...

November 19, 2019

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.