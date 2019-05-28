Business News
High school signing day celebrates seniors enlisting in the military
(NEWS) The military creates the next generation of business leaders, and celebrating alternative paths into the business world aside from college should be praised – and it is at some high schools across U.S.
When I was in high school, towards the end of each school year I would see a handful of upperclassman enter our school’s conference room where members of the local press would be with cameras and credentials in their fedoras (okay, the second part might be stretching it). After asking around, I found out that this was for “signing day”.
It all started with a signing day for sports. High school athletes and graduates-to-be would file into a room where the high school version of a press conference was held and they would commit to the next four years of their lives.
This trend continued with students committing to universities, and then expanded when students were taking an alternate routes and were committing to careers right out of high school. Some schools have begun doing signing days for students entering trades, which is something that the military has been struggling to do – recruit younger members. Now, students who are joining the military are now getting a signing day too in some schools across the nation.
This is incredibly important because it not only shines a light on those who are choosing to serve their country, but it is also a solid reminder that college is not the only option after high school. There are different choices that students can make, and those should all be treated with respect.
In Robertsdale, Alabama, 28 Robertsdale High School students were highlighted last week for enlisting in the military. In that same week, four students at Becton Regional High School in East Rutherford, New Jersey, were also honored at the school’s inaugural Military Signing Day.
“We hope this inspires leaders to have the courage to recognize and celebrate all students’ skills, abilities, talents and post-secondary selections — not only the academically and athletically gifted,” Dario Sforza, the school principal and acting superintendent, told Fox News.
This furthers the conversation that not every student going through the rigors of high school fits into a specific mold, and they should be in an environment where they are able to weigh their options. It also allows all students who are taking big steps to advance their futures to be celebrated.
Image via Dario Sforza.
Business News
Marriott and Airbnb are evolving, illustrating how disruption works
(BUSINESS NEWS) Observing how Marriott is adding to their offering and how Airbnb adjusts their own is a great case study for how industry disruption works.
The hospitality industry is experiencing a market duel, namely between short-term home rental company, Airbnb, and the traditional hoteliers that have been around for generations.
Apps, social media, and scalable software have shaped many company landscapes where startups offer a wide variety of options to consumers, challenging traditional company models.
Instead of fighting in the duel, one brand is emulating their competitor. Marriott International has decided to meet their competition head-on by adopting similar services. Since Airbnb showed up in 2008, a study done by Makarand Mody, assistant professor of hospitality marketing in the School of Hospitality Administration at Boston University, discovered that on a common hotel performance metric, the revenue per available room fell by 2 percent in 10 large American cities.
Consumers had spoken: Airbnb had something special to rock the hospitality industry.
Now we’re seeing Marriott International roll out its new Homes & Villas service, where customers can choose to stay at 2,000 luxury properties in more than 100 different cities worldwide.
As the world’s largest hotel company, Marriott already has a presence in 40 of these markets. With Homes & Villas, the chain is expanding to hard-to-reach destinations like the Amalfi Coast, North Lake Tahoe, and Saint-Tropez.
And while some may say this is simply copying Airbnb, it is worth noting that it is a more polished version.
Airbnb had its own growing pains. Horror stories (like invasive or unreasonable hosts/guests, poor rental accommodations, wildly misleading listing photos, property damage, renter/rentee harassment, hidden camera cases, etc.) threaten the company’s reputation.
It’s unsurprising Airbnb has launched its own program to bridge the gap between traditional hospitality services and offering users peace of mind. The new Airbnb Plus curates the highest quality homes with exceptionally-rated hosts on their platform. Whether it be a guest room or an entire house, these properties are meant to provide the comforts of home while traveling… kind of like a hotel?
If a traditional powerhouse like Marriott is pushed into new service territory by a feisty newcomer like Airbnb, who likewise is exploring conventional industry standards, then which one is the best option? What makes them different? Will there be a great equalizer moment for them both?
Only time will tell if either Marriott or Airbnb can successfully adopt each other’s strategies. Either way, the industry landscape is forever changed. When visionaries tout the word “innovation” on stage, this is a real life case study of how a startup shifted an entire industry, and how the industry is shaping the innovator now that they’re all grown up.
Business News
How companies are embracing the gig economy to fight employee burnout
(BUSINESS NEWS) The gig economy has had plenty of ups and downs, but employers are using it to advantage their teams and the gig workers. It’s a pretty interesting model we’re watching evolve…
If you’re an employer of a lot of people, it’s no secret that there are a lot of moving parts involved in the day-to-day processes of keeping the business going. You’ve got full-time employees, people earning both salary and hourly wages, part-time workers, and more than likely have used a staffing agency over the years to fill in the blanks.
Depending on your experience, some managers love working with temp agencies, while others aren’t the biggest fans. Like toppings on a hot dog, it all comes down to personal preference.
But, there’s one segment of the market that’s roaring – the gig economy.
While on the surface, it might seem simple (someone comes in and does a job and leaves), it’s a little deeper than that. Depending on the industry, there needs to be a more nuanced approach to solving how staffing issues are handled.
When you think of the gig economy, you’re probably thinking of Uber or GrubHub, but a whole world has opened up – you can get your car fixed in your driveway or hire movers to come and take boxes away. There are a lot of apps out there putting money in people’s pockets thanks to taking on tasks like food delivery but also working on a crew for a day or being hospitality staff for a corporate gig.
Many people love the gig economy because honestly, the Internet has democratized our lives so much that millions of workers would rather be their own bosses, which honestly works to the advantage of businesses as well.
First, there’s less demand for the business because if they need a specific job taken care of, they can bring in some ringers to bang out the job, collect their pay, and move on. For companies, this helps because they’re only paying a one-time fee versus keeping someone on staff and paying them annually.
The boom right now is applications connecting workers with businesses who need help.
Instead of the consumer being the end-user, the applications connect a worker with a temporary or sometimes long-term employer with a click.
And the process is simple – workers are in just as much control as the companies. The price point is established by the company and the hours and people they need, but the worker can set their skill level and availability. So, when there’s a match, everyone wins.
While some of the companies offering access into the space, provide workers with gigs for whatever length of time, some of them are even doubling down on retention, offering W-2s and full insurance for staying in the worker community so employers have a larger pool to choose from.
This model works because it incentives both parties: the worker gets to work on their terms and still receive benefits, and the company gets the staff they need for project work without the HR/taxes/risk.
Listen: That W-2 aspect is enormous. The reason being is if you’ve ever had to deal with a 1099, they’re the worst. Taking away the burden of taxes is a significant win for the worker, especially those of us who still have trouble figuring out, “should I claim one or zero?”
Because this model addresses a major staffing problem, concerning short-term help, it’s still very focused on the worker.
The aspect of flexibility is built into the fabric of the concept, considering the labor pool is what matters – you can have a bunch of open jobs, but you need qualified and motivated people to fill those roles. While this is a gig-working scenario, it’s also unique in that there’s less focus on the person performing an idealized task like delivering food, but rather jumping on a team to solve a problem or finish a job.
Basically, they’ve digitized the temporary staffing model but cut all of the ugly overhead and worker quality issues out.
They’re taking a labor market and connecting it with a consumer via an app on the iPhone. But, the consumer isn’t someone who needs a ride to the airport, it’s a company who needs help staffing a Pearl Jam concert in a stadium.
With the market evolving pretty much on the hour these days, there’s a clear through line at play – we’re seeing more and more businesses adopt gig workers, if even for the day.
It’s easier to bring someone in as a temp to help clear projects or just get things finished the regular staff is too busy to handle. One of the biggest pluses of the model is that it helps avoid employee burnout.
For a place like a hotel, if there are a bunch of small jobs that keep piling up, it’s easier to spend the cash for a day or two worth of work rather than add to an already overworked staff’s load.
It’s a new world that’s evolving every day, but with every swipe, tab, and click, we see the workforce develop in ways we could have never imagined just a few short years ago. If the future of work is now, imagining five years from now is mind-blowing.
Business News
How to work with someone who’s a never-ending stress mess
(OPINION EDITORIAL) Working with, or around, people who seem to always be carrying stress can be detrimental to your health and theirs, here’s how to deal with them.
My baseline level of anxiety is pretty high. I get stressed out if I forget to pack a fork in my lunch even though there are utensils at the office. If someone is mean to me, I get on edge. If I make a small mistake I’m probably going to carry it with me for a few hours.
Others may not exhibit stress unless they’re up against a tight deadline or coming from a difficult meeting, but it seems like they’re always inclined towards stress regardless of their schedules. While many people exhibit stress in understandable, fleeting situations, for some stress is a default setting. It can be difficult to work with someone who’s always stressed out.
When someone is perpetually stressed, it takes a toll on everyone else too. That energy can be toxic and leave you wondering if you should be helping or if your colleague is intentionally being a Debbie Downer.
For starters, don’t make a judgement call about your coworker. Everyone handles stress at different levels, and for some people that means not really handling stress at all.
You may be able to breeze through your day with minor frustrations while others are thrown off by the smallest thing.
Holly Weeks, author of Failure to Communicate, notes “Don’t think what can I do to change this person?” Instead, she suggests considering how to neutralizes the situation and move forward.
If you want to offer the most basic form of help, acknowledge what’s going on and offer a compliment. Even if it doesn’t seem like much is going on, simply letting your stressed colleague feel heard and appreciated can make an impact.
Author of How to Have a Good Day, Caroline Webb, explains stressed people are “feeling out of control, incompetent, and disrespected. A compliment is your easy way to help them get back to their better self.” Make sure you’re not enabling them by dragging out the situation, though.
Acknowledge, offer some praise, and try to move with the conversation.
Although it’s not necessarily in your job description to fix your coworkers problems, you can still offer support. You may not actually be able to do anything, but offering assistance gives the other person a chance to think through solutions.
Webb also suggests brainstorming way to “reduce their cognitive load,” to ease what’s making your coworker feel overwhelmed.
Some simple solutions include splitting requests into smaller steps, shortening emails, or dividing work into parts.
Ultimately the job needs to get done, but you can provide your coworker with more manageable means of accomplishing tasks by breaking things into chunks.
You can also check in on your coworker to find out if you should be concerned, or if their stress limited to the work environment. If their stress is beyond what you can reasonably handle with these de-escalation tips, don’t hesitate to reach out to someone about further steps to take.
Check out our mental health series for some more insight if you’re concerned your coworker’s problem may be more than regular stress.
Just like some people are easily stressed, some easily pick up on the negative feelings of others. Be aware of how your coworker’s stress is affecting you. If someone is truly draining you, try to get some distance.
While that may be difficult in a small office, Weeks recommends keeping in mind that out of all the “office characters…the stress case’s temperament [is] less of a problem” than others.
Ultimately, it’s not your responsibility to destress your coworker, but you can certainly make your work life a little easier if you take these steps to make for healthier, happier collaboration.
