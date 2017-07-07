Brace yourselves: Ice cream delivery is coming

It’s happening!

In the dead heat of summer, ice cream can be a savior. Good thing Baskin Robbins has found a convenient way for everyone to enjoy a delicious frozen treat: by delivering it straight to your door.

Oh it’s been tested already

More than 600 Baskin Robbins stores are now delivering ice cream through DoorDash Inc. After testing the platform in 60 locations in Los Angeles and Chicago, the company decided to officially launch it in 22 cities across the US. It’s not just ice cream that you can order.

Customers can get sundaes, milkshakes and even ice cream cakes delivered.

While no one has yet to break into the ice cream delivery service, for obvious reasons, Baskin Robbins feel that they have found a tried and true way to ensure a quality product no matter what the temperature is outside. DoorDash employees will use insulated bags to carry the treats which have all tested fine with the exception of the whipped cream component on the sundaes.

Unfortunately whipped cream lovers will have to keep a back stock at home to add it themselves.

Delivery is the future

So why is this the right time for ice cream delivery? Carol Austin, the VP of Marketing at Baskin Robbins knows that convenience and instant gratification are what consumers crave most. As major companies like Amazon and even Walmart have expanded their services to ensure their products get into customers’ hands as quickly as possible, Baskin Robbins felt they should do the same.

The problem was that their specific product melts.

Fortunately they are making it work. Other companies have taken notice of this as well. McDonalds has been in talks with Uber Technologies to create a delivery method for their fast food. This will also include their frozen treats. Apparently these days fast food is not quite fast enough. Consumers want it now, no matter what the “it” is.

As far as Baskin Robbins goes, anyone can order their ice cream through the DoorDash app or website. Delivery fees start at $2.99 and have an average of $5. If all goes well, Baskin Robbins will expand the delivery service to all 2,500 stores in the nation. Ice cream for everyone!

#icecreamdelivery