Making friends as an adult is complicated – one millennial set out to fix that

When I graduated college and went out into the “real world”, there was one thing I really missed – being around like-minded people day in and day out that were in my shoes. There was always an opportunity for new friendships, and it was easy to forge a bond when you’re on the same page in life.

This is something adults struggle with as they get further away from those days of accessible groups and events that can allow for friendships. And, this is something that gets even harder as jobs and life in general can take us to new locations where we may not know many people, or situations where people just want to use you professionally to climb ladders.

This was a struggle that my friend, Andrew Machota, kept noticing. After he moved from Indiana to Florida, he was pressured with the question of, “how does one make friends as an adult?”

Rather than sit around and wait for someone else to solve his problem, Andrew decided to leave his job as a CPA and start an organization that helped adults meet people organically and form friendships. This became New Town Connections.

New Town Connections creates group outings and events that bring people out of their house and out of their shell and allow them to mingle with others without the pressure of business networking or being a dating service. It is solely a means for making friends and sharing common interests.

Friendships, and relationships in general, are really important to Machota and he values them as part of his business and entrepreneurial operations. “When it comes to being an entrepreneur I really only compete against other companies in my industry. I prefer not to focus on beating my peers who are running other businesses as it’s difficult to compare apples to oranges,” says Machota.

“Of course it’s fun to see how your friends are doing but I’d prefer to be more supportive, encourage others, and teach people how to start a business, run a business, and what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur. I chat weekly with other entrepreneurs to bounce ideas off of them, see what’s working in their field, and basically act as a support network.”

Part of Andrew’s life as an entrepreneur is dedicated to writing and sharing his ideas with others. He penned Friend Request Accepted: Connecting in a Disconnected World, which is a guide to making friends as an adult.

While New Town Connections is only in Tampa for the time being, Machota anticipates nationwide expansion in the near future.