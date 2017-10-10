Business News
Microsoft’s Autism Hiring program really is driving innovation
(BUSINESS NEWS) Microsoft is going above and beyond with their inclusiveness in hiring with their Autism Hiring program.
This October is the 70th anniversary of the National Disability Awareness Month (#NDEAM for all you twitter folk) – an initiative by the Office of Disability Employment Policy of the US Department of Labor.
While many employers are making strives towards hiring candidates with disabilities, Windows magic maker Microsoft strives to building inclusion in their organization through inclusive hiring processes, notably – their Autism Hiring Program.
Started two years ago, the Autism Hiring Program is a specific initiative by Microsoft to recruit more diverse talent, and supports the broader mission of Microsoft Global Diversity and Inclusion strategy.
Specifically, the program aims to use a multi-day, very hands on program to assess workability, projects, and team assessment that helps potential candidates on the autistic spectrum be evaluated for employment at Microsoft.
Traditional interview processes are often very challenging for those on the autistic spectrum, and employers will often misread or pass over highly qualified candidates.
Especially with challenges identifying social cues, social anxiety, “quirky” or strange behavior, inappropriate honesty, and other cultural behaviors (the “handshake” that may not be demonstrated by a candidate with autism.
Advocates like Autism Speaks estimate that up to 9/10 adults with autism are underemployed or unemployed. Microsoft is offering an alternative to this process. Check out this awesome video:
In addition to a better hiring process, Microsoft goes one step further by giving these new employees a strong onboarding experience with coaches, mentors, buddies and resources they need to help them be successful.
Managers even get professional development and receive training on all those key manager soft skills – clear expectations, constructive feedback, and regular communication.
This program is just part of Microsoft’s Global Diversity and Inclusion, including a number of Employee Resource groups for Asian, Black, Disabled, Hispanic, and Parents, LGBT, and Women employees.
Prove your hustle: How will you fare in the Uber game?
(BUSINESS NEWS) Our culture glorifies the side hustle, freelance freedom from bosses, but there’s more to it than that (as anyone that’s tried it knows).
With the surge of entrepreneurism and appeal of the freelance lifestyle, many have turned away from traditional 9 to 5 careers in favor of the side hustle. Many businesses like Instacart, Favor and Uber encourage people to be their own bosses while offering flexibility and a promising income.
It seems like the ideal situation, but it’s not quite as easy as it sounds.
Take Uber, for instance. How hard can driving strangers around town be? You get to use your own car, set your schedule and get paid based on how much you choose to work. I’ve considered becoming an Uber driver in between side hustles of my own.
I don’t really know the odds and ends to it though.
To get more insight I tried the Uber Game, an interactive computer challenge that gives users a first-hand experience in the Uber world. The team behind the Uber Game used real reports and interviews with Uber drivers to come up with different scenarios.
The goal is to make $1000 within the week to pay off your mortgage bill. The game includes real-life situations that Uber drivers face every day. Of course, there is the obvious annoying, drunk customers but you also must consider car maintenance, family issues, traffic and Uber bonuses.
Every answer you make leads you on a different path.
Honestly, it’s exhausting. And that’s just playing the game on the computer. At the end of my challenge on easy mode, I only averaged a little over $12 an hour. In California where the game is set, this is only $2 over the minimum wage.
Even after working for 57 hours for seven days during the week, I fell short of covering my mortgage. This isn’t without making some sacrifices along the way.
Being your own boss comes with its perks, but it’s certainly not easier than having a more traditional career path.
Without a set schedule or stable income, every day, and almost every hour, is a hustle. Don’t believe me? Find out if you’d survive in this economy by trying out the Uber Game.
Is your salmon habit supporting North Korea?
(BUSINESS NEWS) As working conditions and business reports come to light, it’s important to know where your salmon is being supplied from.
I love salmon. You probably love it, too. Sophisticated enough for a fancy dinner with the boss, but easy enough for a quick tasty meal at home, salmon may have become a healthy staple in your diet, as it has become for me.
However, according to a new report conducted by the Associated Press, some of what you spend on that flaky delicacy (which we all know, can be a lot) is being sent back into North Korea, ostensibly supporting the funding of nuclear weapons.
The investigation found that the North Korean government has been sending its workers into factories worldwide, notably numerous seafood processing plants in China, who then export their fish to the U.S. as well as other countries worldwide.
The catch here, is that these North Korean workers are required to sign contracts which bind them to these plants for two to three years with no way out. They are forced to work hard conditions, with less sick days and days off than their Chinese counterparts.
These North Korean workers are paid similar wages to what the Chinese workers make, but anywhere from 50-70% of the money they make is sent back to the North Korean government.
Despite all that, workers are forced to work shifts up to twelve hours long, six days a week, sometimes only bringing home $90 per month.
Aside from the detestable work conditions and the manner in which it is forced upon North Koreans, the worry here could be that the American public is putting money straight into North Korean hands by buying this seafood shipped in from overseas.
After researching the trade records and interviews, the AP found at least three seafood processors that ship to the U.S. and employ North Korean workers.
These companies reportedly sent more than 100 cargo containers, each containing 2,000 tons of fish to the U.S. and Canada this year alone. Among the American distributors that are importing this fish from China, one company, The Fishin’ Company, assured AP that they have cut ties with the processors who have North Koreans in their employ.
However, that fish may stay in the supply chain for over a year, they say, which wouldn’t really matter much considering the purchase has already been made.
The latest says that U.S. officials are working to encourage companies to examine their supply chains, doing more research into where their product is truly coming from and, subsequently, where their money is going once the purchase has been made.
John Connelly of the National Fisheries Institute told AP, “While we understand that hiring North Korean workers may be legal in China, we are deeply concerned that any seafood companies could be inadvertently propping up the despotic regime.”
How Whole Foods poaches discount competitors’ customers
(BUSINESS NEWS) Whole Foods’ recent ownership change has also brought about a change in the grocer’s typical customers, mostly taken from discount competitors.
Amazon’s acquisition is bringing a new following to Whole Foods. Unfortunately for the competition, this new following is mostly made up of their prior customers.
According to recent data collected from Thasos Group, a shift in customers has started ever since Amazon took over Whole Foods.
Thasos Group is a research firm that uses mobile phone location data to track where people are going. Though this sounds shady, everyone they track has given their permission through apps that ask for the same information.
Thasos has the ability to track over 30 million people. They used their data to find out which customers were visiting Whole Foods for the first time, and where else they most frequently shopped.
In the past, Whole Foods has gotten a bad reputation for overcharging.
Though they have made some alterations to ensure competitive and fair pricing, the chain still caters to those seeking out a variety of organic choices, which often means that the prices will be higher.
The results found from Thasos tracking was that most of the new shoppers at Whole Foods averaged the same income level as the current customers, which is around $77,000/year.
Those switching grocers are most likely the wealthier shoppers from competitors like Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Costco.
Thasos found that most new customers, about 24%, were former regulars at Walmart. Around 16% of new shoppers ventured away from Costco in favor of Whole Foods. While this is also true for 15% of shoppers coming from Kroger-owned stores.
Most of the influx of new customers came after the Amazon acquisition of Whole Foods this year. Other competitors like Trader Joe’s, saw 10% of their buyers switch over to Whole Foods. While Sprouts and Target also had similar experiences.
The surge in new customers for Whole Foods isn’t strictly a result of Amazon’s takeover.
There is an increasing demand for quality, organic products and most people associate Whole Foods when looking to fulfill that need. Although other groceries, like Walmart, have expanded their organic food sections, customers are basing their choices off of their perceptions.
Most people associate Walmart with low prices as opposed to organic food, which makes it harder for them to compete. With these preconceived notions already set in place, it is likely that wealthier customers will continue to make the switch and shop at Whole Foods.
