Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Negative Glassdoor review leads to lawsuit to uncover the poster

This tale of a business defined by an anonymous negative review left on Glassdoor goes to show why lawsuits should be the last resort.

Published

People looking at Glassdoor review lawsuit on computer

I know you’ve seen one (or a million) of them: a company review that leaves you either laughing or totally speechless, especially on a job-related site like Glassdoor.

What’s generally thought of as a way to express an opinion and help others, can also be an unexpected one-way-ticket to the lawyer’s office.

What would you do if an unsatisfied past employee left you an undesirable review? Maybe look into what you could do to improve or possibly hold a meeting to discuss potential issues within the company?

Well, if you’re like Philip Layfield, your first choice would be to sue. No, I’m not kidding.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Several negative reviews were left on Glassdoor referring to Layfield & Barrett, Philip Layfield’s law firm company. This definitely struck a nerve with Philip and he stated,

“The reality is that they should be upset with their parents for raising lazy and incompetent young adults, but they choose to spew false information on blogs such as Glassdoor. The majority of these posts contain blatantly false information. We are going to obtain the identities of these cowards and bring them to justice.”

That’s an exact quote. Ouch.

You may be asking yourself whether or not this is legal. Going after someone for a review? Can they even do that?

Glassdoor, after being hit with a subpoena to release the identities of the reviewers, argued that complying would violate anonymous speech rights. Their privacy policy states that the company can “take appropriate action to protect the anonymity of users.”

Of course, bad reviews can have negative and lasting impacts on businesses. The line on how far is too far when it comes to companies taking action on past employees isn’t clear, though.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

New York Fintech startup company, LoanStreet, announced it would file a $1 million lawsuit against a previous employee who left an unsatisfactory review.

Though the lawsuit hasn’t taken off yet, situations like this have made people afraid to talk about their experiences. Is this setting the tone for a grim future in regard to free speech in online spaces?

Hey, if you’re one of those people that leaves reviews anonymous, we TOTALLY get why.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Gavel representing law gavel over age discrimination lawsuit. Gavel representing law gavel over age discrimination lawsuit.

Business News

Discrimination lawsuit: Veteran employee denied transfer for younger hire

(BUSINESS) The EEOC files an age discrimination lawsuit against Novo Nordisk for denying a transfer to an older employee for preference to a new...

June 8, 2022
Lady resting on counter on laptop, representing age discrimination Lady resting on counter on laptop, representing age discrimination

Business News

Age discrimination lawsuit filed against Chinese company that hires Americans

(BUSINESS) Taiwan's iTutorGroup Inc. is under fire for alleged age discrimination practices during hiring, including American tutors and applicants.

May 6, 2022
Woman scrolling through Meta's stars store on phone. Woman scrolling through Meta's stars store on phone.

Tech News

Meta bypasses Apple’s app store fees by launching their own Stars Store

(TECHNOLOGY) We don't want to admit it, but Zuckerburg's got tricks up his sleeve. Meta launches Stars Store to serve Apple's outrageous app store...

January 6, 2022
starbucks starbucks

Business News

Starbucks is in a lawsuit for alleged ageism practices and culture

(BUSINESS) How Starbucks got itself in a lawsuit alleging ageism practices and why it's important to review your own hiring and retention practices.

December 9, 2021

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.