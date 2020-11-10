Business News
Not just electric cars: Tesla sells out of their tequila
(BUSINESS NEWS) We thought it was a joke, but Tesla Tequila has already sold out for a serious price tag. How seriously should we take this?
As if Tesla wasn’t already one of the coolest brands on the block, they’re amping up cool points with the release of Tesla Tequila. Before you get too excited, it’s already sold out.
According to Tesla’s website, Tesla Tequila, an exclusive, premium 100% de agave tequila añejo aged in French oak barrels, featuring a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish. It’s 750mL and 40 percent ABV, and is (well, was) only available in select U.S. states. Deliveries are expected to begin in late 2020.
The $250 (with shipping generously included) tequila is produced by Nosotros Tequila and fulfilled by Speakeasy Co. The bottle – which is shaped like a lightning bolt – has the sleek look of a Tesla product. Tesla allowed for two bottles maximum to be purchased per customer, and the stock ran out in a matter of hours. An “out of stock” button now appears on the shop page.
According to Fast Company, “Tesla CEO Elon Musk floated the idea of a Tesla-branded tequila in an apparent April Fools’ Day joke in 2018, tweeting, “Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by ‘Teslaquilla’ bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.”” A tequila mockup was later teased by Musk on Twitter in late 2018 when he tweeted, “Teslaquila coming soon …”
After his infamous appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience when he partook in some greener products and naming his child X Æ A-12, Musk and his brand have become viewed by some as eccentric; but this doesn’t seem to be slowing him (or Tesla) down one bit.
It is not currently clear when and if Tesla will be restocking the tequila, and remnants have already gone up (with some selling out) on eBay – at outrageous markups, naturally – with empty bottles and stands selling for hundreds of dollars.
What do you think – is this a lightning bolt flash in the pan, or could they be onto something similar to what George Clooney has done with Casamigos?
Planet 13, the largest cannabis dispensary, is about to get a whole lot bigger
(BUSINESS NEWS) Larry Scheffler, the co-founder and co-CEO of Planet-13, shares his experience as his baby turns 2 years old.
“One of our competitors said when we first opened: ‘just give it 6 months and they’ll be a Korean BBQ’.” Larry Scheffler – co-Founder and co-CEO of Planet 13 dispensary— recalled fondly to me last Friday. “We like proving them wrong.”
Planet-13, which turned two years old on November 1st, isn’t your average dispensary. This place has an 80-foot infinity entertainment wall, a Willie Wonka style production-line that utilizes robotic arms to make cannabis products, and a partnership with Mike Tyson! Very Vegas!
And though it’s already the largest dispensary in the world, it’s about to get a whole lot bigger this year.
For Scheffler, who seems to love just about every part of his job, the fun is just beginning.
A little history on Planet 13: As Las Vegas politicians, Scheffler and Bob Groesbeck – the other “co-” – got started in the cannabis industry right from the get-go of legalization. “We decided to get into it. It was more brains than guts, but we did it”, remembered Scheffler.
The two partners opened a small dispensary in 2018 that catered to Vegas’s 2.3 million locals, though the store faced considerable competition. After some thought, they decided to go big: why not make a superstore and entertainment venue for the 50 million tourists that come through the city each year?
By conducting zoning checks (dispensaries aren’t allowed to be within a mile of the Las Vegas Strip), Groesbeck was able to find the perfect location for Planet 13 right on the edge of the Gaming Corridor. Thus, Planet 13 became an inextricable staple on the Strip and has been excelling better than anyone had anticipated ever since – last month with Vegas at a 50% tourism capacity, Planet 13 saw 7.8 million in revenue, which is their second highest month to date.
With Planet 13 being the giant money maker that it is, I was delightfully surprised to learn that the superstore has been supporting Vegas locals during the pandemic.
“Before COVID, we only did about 14% locals but of course with COVID we had to turn around on a dime and do 100% locals, no tourists.” Said Scheffler, who told me that they were offering 20%-50% discounts to Vegas residents, as well extensive delivery options to those who need their medicine but can’t pick it up. “We have 27 vehicles and 100 drivers to make deliveries, and 24 people full-time on the phones to take orders.”
Besides the new expansion, which he anticipates to be finished by the start of Q1, Scheffler is focused on extending the Planet 13 model to new cities. As the more creative mind of the two partners (Scheffler ran a very successful graphics company for 42 years), he loves the challenge of coming up with individualized, innovative ways to bring his brand to different spaces. “I enjoy figuring out what works in a town, what the people like to see.”
At the end of the day, Scheffler is confident that Planet 13 will simply keep growing – he anticipates sales will double the moment tourism picks back up in Vegas, hence the expansion. He hopes every customer has as much fun with the shopping experience as he has in providing it: “I love it, It’s not even a job, it’s fun coming to work and creating something new every time”.
If you find yourself in Vegas and in need of some cannabis, food, or simply wild theatrics (there is no shortage of that on the Strip!), check out the massive, ever growing Disney Land-esque dispensary right at the edge of the Corridor. I sincerely doubt it will disappoint.
Happy 2nd birthday, Planet 13!
Female Fortune 500 chief executive roles are on the rise
(BUSINESS NEWS) The latest appointment of CVS’s CEO shows another marker of progress in adding female voices to the Fortune 500 space.
Another woman has joined the ranks of chief executives on the Fortune 500 list.
On November 6, CVS Health announced that Karen Lynch will replace the current CEO, Larry Merlo, in February of 2021. Lynch is currently the executive vice president of CVS Health and president of Aetna, the insurance company purchased by CVS in 2018. Merlo will continue to serve on the board of directors until he retires next May.
“This leadership transition comes at the right time for CVS Health. This month marks the two-year anniversary as one company, with our foundation clearly established and significant positive momentum across the company,” David W. Dorman, chairman of CVS Health’s board of directors, said in a statement Friday.
Lynch has been with Aetna since 2012, having a “critical leadership role” in CVS Health’s integration of the insurance firm and helping transform the healthcare company’s 9,800 retail stores into “healthcare destinations.” Lynch will join just 39 other women on the Fortune 500 CEO list, along with other recently appointed female CEOs Jane Fraser of Citigroup and Clorox’s Linda Rendle. In a press release, Lynch stated that she will “continue to make health care more accessible and affordable, driving better health outcomes for our consumers and communities.”
While the list of female chief executives is on the rise, women still represent less than 10% of the Fortune 500 CEO list. The first woman to appear on the list was Katharine Graham back in 1972 when she became the chief executive of The Washington Post.
Women of color are even further underrepresented, with Sonia Syngal of Gap Inc., Lisa Su of Advanced Micro Devices, and Joey Wat of Yum China being the only three currently on the list.
As several female newcomers have continued to ascend the ranks, some women already on the list have been stepping down. In June, Marilyn Hewson resigned as Lockheed Martin’s CEO after a seven-year tenure, becoming the executive chairman of the board. Ginni Rometty of IBM, Chery Miller of AutoNation, and Kathryn Marinello of Hertz all stepped away from their respective roles as CEO this year as well.
It’s been a slow process for gender inclusion on the Fortune 500 chief executive list, but recent progress has been encouraging. Perhaps more important are the gains being made outside of the list, as 42% of American businesses are now women-owned. When we’ll finally see a more diverse chief executive makeup on the Fortune 500 list is still unknown, but at this point, it’s a “when”—not “if” scenario.
Beyond the money: Clarifying your priorities for your next job
(BUSINESS NEWS) Job hunts are about more than the base salary and payment schedule. Here are some considerations for other priorities in your job search.
The process of looking for a job is like a fingerprint: Everyone has one, but each person’s is unique. To wit, it makes sense that not everyone would look for the same aspects in a desirable job—and not everyone knows where to start the search. Here are some things to add to your list when surveying new job opportunities.
There are some obvious attributes of any job search that come to mind. These things include salary, job duties, office location, workplace culture, and perhaps the likelihood of promotion after a few years. However, depending on what you want and how important each of those factors are to you, these items may be flexible—or even negligible—if they mean you can’t have something that, for you, is a crucial ancillary benefit.
Such benefits are as numerous as they are personal. You might find something like in-facility services—car-washes, dining, or a gym, for example—to be a deal-breaker, or you might want an option that includes remote days in the contract. So, how do you account for all of the little perks you want in your ideal job?
The answer, while time-intensive, is simple. Reddit user SCMX2000 recommends breaking down each large category of a job—salary, paid time off, medical, and so on—into subcategories of services and perks. For example, your “Salary” category might include the base salary, bonuses, frequency of payroll, whether or not you have a 401k, and so on.
Once you have exhausted your list of categories and subcategories, you can go back through and figure out what your deal-breakers are. This way, you aren’t just setting a salary and payment schedule as your goal—you’re quantifying your own worth in material terms. If you go into a job hunt—and, later, an interview—with those in mind, you’re much more likely to get exactly what you want rather than an approximation.
Of course, you might find yourself in the camp of “any job is fine” right now. If that’s the case, it’s still worth your time to classify your ideal job perks—should you find yourself in an interview where you have some autonomy, you’ll never regret being overprepared.
