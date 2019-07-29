Business News
What Oregon’s doing about their million pound legal marijuana surplus
(BUSINESS NEWS) It’s easy to make weed jokes about a surplus, but an economic imbalance has led to a critical issue in the Oregon marijuana industry.
One of the first things you learn in Economics 101 is the law of supply and demand. “The law of demand says that at higher prices, buyers will demand less of an economic good. The law of supply says that at higher prices, sellers will supply more of an economic good.” The marijuana industry seems to have forgotten these laws.
The Tribune reports that the Oregon market is “glutted” with legal weed. So much so, that if growers didn’t grow any more, it would still take almost 6 years at current market demand to use it up.
Even though marijuana is legal in Oregon, under federal law, weed is an illegal substance. This means it can’t be transported across state lines. BI reports that the surplus is over 1 million pounds.
Prices have plummeted since October 2016 when pot was selling for more than $10 per gram. Last December, the price was barely $5 per gram.
In an ideal world, production would slow down to allow demand to catch up, but today’s economy is anything but ideal. It’s hard to simply stop growing a consumable item when it’s your livelihood. Smaller mom-and-pop growers have invested heavily in the business.
Another issue is that weed growers don’t have federal bankruptcy protection. Banks have avoided the industry. Not producing pot for one season could have catastrophic and cascading effects.
What is Oregon doing about their surplus?
Legislators passed two new bills that should help. State Senate Bill 582 is the groundwork for interstate exporting. SB 218 gives the Oregon Liquor Control Board more discretion over new licenses issued to growers. Opponents of the new legislation are concerned that growers who don’t get a license will turn toward the illegal market.
Some believe that Oregon should have the opportunity to access legal markets in other states.
Oregon has great conditions for growing marijuana, while it’s more difficult to cultivate in Nevada’s desert conditions, or in Florida’s overpopulated and overgrown tropical climate. Generally, the U.S. Justice Department doesn’t interfere with state-legal marijuana provided it isn’t transported (“smuggled”) into other states.
It’s unlikely that Trump or Congress will legalize marijuana. Marijuana growers risk state licensure by crossing state lines without changes to federal law.
It’s a dire situation for smaller growers in Oregon’s cannabis market. Other states, (Oklahoma, I’m talking to you,) should be watching.
Issuing so many licenses to grow and sell marijuana without considering the basic tenets of economics led to this situation. It’s just another case of short-term politics not looking toward the long-term effects.
How to build shopper loyalty (it’s cheaper than earning new customers)
(BUSINESS) If it’s less expensive to hang on to a current customer, how exactly does one go about building shopper loyalty?
Entrepreneurs and new business owners often fail to appreciate the difficulty of attracting new customers. Entrepreneur magazine refers to this as “field of dreams marketing.” It is assumed that unlocking the shop or advertising a service will result in customers coming through the door or ringing the phone. In reality, however, getting new customers is an expensive and lengthy endeavor.
This is why experienced businesspeople will do all they can to hang onto a customer once they have one. It is significantly cheaper and more effective to keep an existing customer than get a new one. That does not mean it is easy to keep them though. What are some best practices for building shopper loyalty?
First, great companies know what their customers want. This does not mean successful entrepreneurs must be telepathic. Nor do they need to give every customer a survey at the cash register (please no more). In retail, most customers are signaling what they expect when they walk into a store. If it is a clothing store, they just might be there for some clothes. If it is a coffee shop, guess what? They want coffee.
Businesses occasionally spend far too much time and money on the assumption customers might want something other than the items already on the shelf. Nobody proves this point better that Google. One of the most successful companies of our time still rolls out their flagship product as a simple search field in the center of a big white space. They know people who go to a search engine just want to search.
Second, great companies give their customers what they want. If a customer enters an electronics store to purchase a phone and the clerk spends 20 minutes trying to sell her a tablet, selfie-stick, or camera, then the customer’s satisfaction level will be low. Perhaps she will purchase the phone, but she will not be eager for a return trip. Had the clerk simply sold a great phone, the customer just might have popped back in sometime for that tablet.
Today’s shoppers value their time, are well informed about products, and typically know what they want when they enter a shop. Major American cable companies are learning this the hard way as customers leave them in droves for smaller, nimbler streaming services that will simply give them what they want without pressing them to pay for many channels they have no interest in.
Third, successful businesses give customers more than they want. This is not the same as selling them more than they want to buy. For example, if you walk into the Asian coffee retailer J.Co and order a cup of coffee they will give you a donut too. Surprise! No one complains about a free donut. Even customers who refuse it for health reasons will be impressed that it was offered. That extra benefit, although small, draws people back. Giving away donuts is much cheaper than advertising for new customers and it eventually increases sales.
How to apply this principle will depend on the particular business. A cleaning company can refill the bathroom soaps, a bakery can include a serving knife, and a dress shop can give away a nice garment bag. To be most effective, these should be unadvertised surprises. They are not a benefit the customer is paying for; rather they are examples of going above a beyond. These little extras increase customer loyalty and will improve sales.
Fourth, the best companies give customers an excellent value on what they want. There are few shoppers in this world with truly unlimited budgets. In reality, most people are motivated by good prices. Walmart climbed to the top of the retail world with its motto, “Always the lowest price. Always.” This does not mean a business should strive to be the cheapest option every time. However, it does mean that customers should never be overcharged and pricing schemes should be clear.
Start-up companies are sometimes tempted to overprice goods and services because they are desperately trying to build good income streams. This is a temptation that must be avoided. Customers who feel they are getting what they want at a reasonable price will likely return for more. If they do, it will not take long for new businesses to grow a healthy income.
Knowing what a customer wants, giving it to them (with a little extra), and at a good price will draw them back again and again. Implementing these ideas is not rocket science. New business people can find inspiration by imagining themselves on the other side of the counter. What would they want if they were doing the shopping?
“Do unto others as you would want them to do unto you” is a great rule for building customer loyalty. The results can be truly golden.
How to conduct a proper informational interview
(CAREER) Informational interviews comprise a technique in which you ask an employer or current employee to explain the details of their job to you. Try doing this before you transition into your next occupation!
At some point in your career, you may ask for someone’s time to do an informational interview — a process in which a job-seeker asks questions about a field, company, or position in hopes of receiving information which will inform both their decision to go into the field and their responses to the specific job’s actual interview. Since the power dynamic in an informational interview can be confusing, here are a few tips on how to conduct one. Not how to obtain one, but how to conduct one once both parties agree to connect.
The process of an informational interview typically starts with finding a person who works in your desired field (and/or location if you have a specific company in mind) and setting up a time during which you can ask them a few questions about things like their job responsibilities, salary, prerequisites, and so on. Once you’ve set up a time to meet in person (or via Skype or phone), you can proceed with putting together a list of questions.
Naturally, you should understand the circumstances under which asking for an informational interview is appropriate before requesting one. Your goal in an informational review should be to ask questions and listen to the answers, NOT pitch yourself as a potential hire. Ever. Nobody appreciates having their time wasted, and playing on your contact’s generosity as a way into their company is a sure way for your name to end up on their blacklist.
Once you’ve set up an informational interview, you should start the conversation by asking your contact what their typical day is like. This is doubly effective: your contact will most likely welcome the opportunity to discuss their daily goings-on, and you’ll be privy to an inside glance at their perspective on things like job responsibilities, daily activities, and other positive aspects of their position.
They’ll also probably detail some drawbacks to the position — things which usually aren’t explained in job postings — so you’ll have the opportunity to make a well-informed decision vis-à-vis the rigors of the job before diving head-first into the hiring process.
After your contact finishes walking you through their day, you can begin asking specific questions. However, unless they’ve been unusually brief in their description of their duties, your best course of action is probably to ask them follow-up questions about things they’ve already mentioned rather than asking targeted questions you wrote without context. This will both indicate that you were listening and allow them to expand upon information they’ve already explained, ensuring you’ll receive well-rounded responses.
You should save the most specific questions (e.g., the most easily answered ones) for the end of the interview. For example, if you want to know what a typical salary for someone in your contact’s position is or you’re wondering about vacation time, ask after you’ve wrapped up the bulk of the interview. This will prevent you from wasting the initial moments of the interview with technical content, and it may also keep the contact from assuming a strictly material motive on your part. And be willing to ask “what does someone with your job title typically earn in [city]?” instead of their specific take-home salary which might not be reflective of the norm (plus, it’s rude, and akin to asking someone their weight).
This is also a good time to ask for general advice regarding breaking into the field, though you may want to avoid this step if you feel like your contact isn’t comfortable discussing such a topic or if you’re intending to apply as someone with experience.
Of course, you won’t always be able to meet with your preferred contact directly, especially if they work in a dynamic field (e.g., emergency services) or have a security clearance which negates their ability to answer the bulk of your questions. If this happens, you have a couple of back-up options:
1. Send an email with a list of questions to the contact, or send them your phone number with a wide-open calling schedule. This is useful if your contact has a random or on-call schedule.
2. Ask your contact if there is someone else you could connect with (it could even be their assistant).
3. Speak to the company’s HR branch to see if you can request a company-specific job requirement print-out or link. These will usually be more particular than the industry requirements. But don’t ask for something you can find yourself on the company’s Careers page online.
Nothing beats an in-person interview over a cup of coffee, but — again — wasting someone’s time isn’t a good way to receive useful information about the position in which you’re interested.
Before transitioning to your next position or career field, consider conducting an informational interview. You’ll be amazed at the amount of insider information you can glean from simply listening to someone discuss their day in detail.
Depression rising in remote workers – it’s not for everyone
(BUSINESS NEWS) If you’re in a cubicle right now, remote work sounds appealing, but it turns out not everyone is a good fit for it, and depression and anxiety levels are on the rise for those that work from home.
Although the rise of telecommuting has allowed professionals to enjoy unprecedented amounts of flexibility in their work lives, especially in regards to work—life balance, all that silver lining is still attached to some clouds.
A recent report indicates that nearly 50% of remote workers struggle with wellness-related issues. According to Forbes recounting the study, fully “49 percent of remote workers note that their biggest struggle is wellness-related. More specifically, 22 percent can’t unplug after work, 19 percent feel lonely and 8 percent can’t stay motivated.”
Researchers have also remarked that remote workers suffer from anxiety and depression at a higher rate than people who commute to traditional offices.
It’s no secret that working remotely can be lonely; but relationships between people are not just defined by proximity. It’s possible to be working in a home office and still have a strong connection with your coworkers or clients.
Not everyone is cut out for a lot of the tasks that come along with being your own manager and working by yourself.
Those working from home take on a lot of the responsibilities that their officemates and managers used to perform – they must figure out how to prioritize their tasks, maintain their focus, and deal with any annoying IT problems like tricky printers or bad wifi connections themselves.
A lot of the standard advice that is given to freelancers and remote workers comes down to making sure they properly manage their working space and themselves. Rather than focusing purely on accomplishing tasks, they must also think about how they manage their or remember to literally move their body (getting outside of the house!).
If you’re considering remote work, don’t be discouraged by this negative news.
Just as in-office work isn’t optimal for everybody, so too is remote work something that can be a great opportunity for people who are suited to it. Rather than assuming that an off-site opportunity means that you’re destined for the gloomies, consider what you need from your employment and how you work best—not only in terms of your productivity, but your happiness.
