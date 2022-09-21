Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Patagonia founder donates $3B company for climate change

Patagonia has always been a tried-and-true brand, sticking to its roots and remaining true to its values, now, even to the very end.

Published

patagonia logo

The founder of Patagonia, along with his family, is giving away the $3B company to a collective whose goal will be to contribute the brand’s $100m/yr. in profits to fighting climate change

Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia, philanthropist, and environmentalist, recently announced that he’s giving away the company. The goal of doing this is to help combat climate change and the environmental crisis.  

In a letter published to Patagonia’s website, Chouinard wrote that ownership of the company, which was founded 49 years ago and allegedly valued at about $3 billion, has been relocated to a trust that was originally created to protect the company’s mission, as well as a nonprofit organization. 

A bold and unconventional move to make, Chouinard can be considered a pioneer for this selfless action. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The letter states that earth is now Patagonia’s only shareholder.

The Washington Post reports that 100% of the company’s voting stock will be transferred to the Patagonia Purpose Trust, created to protect the company’s values. Allegedly, 100% of the nonvoting stock had also been given to the Holdfast Collective, which is a nonprofit that’s pledged to fight the environmental crisis and defend nature.

Additionally, profits that aren’t reinvested back into the company will be distributed by Patagonia to the Holdfast Collective, according to a recent press release. The company reportedly will pay out $100 million annually. This quantity may change depending on the availability of funds. 

The letter continues, “it’s been a half-century since we began our experiment in responsible business,” Chouinard, 83, said in the release. 

During his powerful statement, he claims that it is our duty to protect our planet from the climate crisis, in order to have hope for our future. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chouinard further stated that he is “dead serious about saving this planet.”

This quote has been shared all over social media over the past few days and is notably the most memorable of all that has been said since the announcement. 

Chouinard’s approach to binding his business to conservation and political activism over his five-decade career reflects this noble decision. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

patagonia patagonia

Business News

Patagonia quintupled Black Friday profits this year, it all went to charity

(BUSINESS NEWS) Patagonia wanted to help their customers give to the planet this year, instead of dumping a lump of coal in her stocking...

November 30, 2016
patagonia inspirational brands patagonia inspirational brands

Business Articles

Three inspirational brands going above and beyond

When looking at these three inspirational brands, you may find yourself seeking ways to emulate the good they are putting forth into the world.

February 10, 2015

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.