Shocker: tech giant tried to patent a job candidate’s ideas
(CAREER) When a potential employer talks to you about your ideas, might they rush out to patent them? Yep. Time to protect yourself.
In 2014, Jie Qi was invited by Google to share her idea: pop-up electronic storybooks.
Combining her love of storytelling with interactive elements like light and sound, Qi was on the road to developing a new kind of interactive storybook. After years of research and while enrolled in a PhD program, Qi was invited by Google to their Advanced Technology and Projects lab. There she shared her ideas for interactive storytelling and much to her surprise, was offered a job on the spot.
Qi ultimately passed on the opportunity to finish her PhD program. Two years later, Qi came to find out through friends that Google had applied for patents on electronic interactive pop-up books for the same ideas she’d discussed and shown to them in 2014. In the end, Google’s patent was rejected as Qi was able to prove that the idea was hers.
While Qi’s story may not leave many of us surprised, it should.
What’s so jarring about Qi’s story is that the stealing of her idea is so flagrant.
Google seemed to think they were too big to get caught or even be held accountable. Further, had Qi not been informed of the patent application’s existence, chances are Google would’ve gotten away with stealing her ideas.
If you think companies don’t steal work all the time, you’re mistaken.
It’s not uncommon for companies to ask applicants to complete a small project as part of their application process. Mock projects are a way for potential employers to gauge an applicant’s skills and at times, help them choose one applicant over another.
These projects should take very little time to complete and should not be used by the company in any capacity other than to review an applicant’s potential. However, sometimes the sample projects get used by the company – and the applicant, whether or not they get the job, isn’t informed and is definitely not paid.
A few years ago, Toronto-based agency Zulu Alpha Kilo made a great video illustrating the common practice of asking for work on spec. Speculative (spec) work is the practice of essentially asking applicants to work for free and then deciding whether or not they want to pay for the work. It’s a common practice in the advertising world when trying to choose an agency of record that should not be implemented in other industries and yet, it’s happening more and more, particularly in tech.
So, what should you do if a company you respect asks to see your work? Feel free to show them samples of your work, but I don’t believe you should work for free. If you suspect that a company has stolen your work, confront them and if you must, take legal action. We’re all professionals who’ve put in the work to get where we are and what we deserve. When a potential employer declines to pay you for work or even downright steals it, that employer doesn’t value you and you shouldn’t want to be involved with them.
Job seeking is stressful and the competition can be fierce. Employers know this and some leverage those factors to their advantage. If you feel that you or your work is being taken advantage of, trust your instincts and take a hard pass on any company that tries to diminish your worth (and for goodness sake, if you opt to do these “assignments” anyhow, in fear of losing an opportunity – watermark and lock down any works as best you can).
Apple HQ2 move in Austin throws shade at Amazon’s HQ2 drama
(BUSINESS NEWS) Comparing how Apple and Amazon chose their secondary headquarters offers tech companies two disparate options to emulate…
Apple recently announced that it will be expanding its Austin operations, building a new campus and adding thousands of jobs for its HQ2 expansion.
According to the company, “The 133-acre campus will initially accommodate 5,000 additional employees, with the capacity to grow to 15,000, and is expected to make Apple the largest private employer in Austin.”
Jobs created will expand their current Austin presence of customer service and sales, by adding engineering, research and development, operations, and finance roles.
It’s pretty significant news for the Capital City and for the tech world as well. Apple’s footprint will mean millions of dollars in tax revenue, its employees’ high salaries will support thousands of local businesses, and generally be a boon to Central Texas.
The announcement is also noteworthy because of its to-the-point delivery.
Apple’s move draws a sharp contrast with Amazon’s long, drawn-out selection process for its new headquarters, an ostentatious bidding war among cities that felt far more suited to reality television (what Business Insider termed a “spectacle”).
Apple CEO Tim Cook hasn’t been shy about his distaste for Amazon’s appetite for self-important PR (see below) and this latest move sets the companies up as increasingly different representations of Big Tech.
Tim Cook taking shot at #AmazonHQ2 contest:
"We didn't want to create this contest, you wind up putting people through a ton of work to select one, that is a case where you have a winner and a lot of losers I don't like that" #revolutionchi
— Paayal Zaveri (@paayalzaveri) March 28, 2018
We’ll see which method other tech companies emulate in the future – the PR-rich contest fit for television, or the suave slide into a burgeoning city. There are advantages and disadvantages to both, but how these choices are made certainly reveals each company’s ethos for the world to see.
Become an intrapreneur where you work instead of quitting
(INTRAPRENEUR) There is an overwhelming amount of power hiding inside of every company, and the intrapreneur is the key to unleashing it.
Unhappy at work? Get in line. According to Forbes, only 19% of Americans are satisfied with their jobs. Maybe your boss is a blockhead. Maybe the pay is lousy, or the work is unfulfilling. Whatever the reason, you’ve been binge-reading The American Genius and you’re wondering if it’s time to submit your resignation and start your own business.
Not so fast! Before you bid sayonara to a steady paycheck, consider a middle way: the path of the intrapreneur.
Broadly defined, an intrapreneur is any employee who takes risks to solve a problem. Instead of building a new venture from the ground, intrapreneurs utilize resources that already exist within a firm to create innovative offerings, programs, and policies.
Intrapreneurs experiment.
They inspire teams. When they fail, they try again. And here’s the kicker: They are happier, more focused, and more fulfilled at work. Downstream, this can lead to increased job security, promotions and raises.
So maybe it’s time to stop thinking of yourself as a wage slave and start thinking of yourself as a budding intrapreneur. Write a pitch, develop a strategy, build consensus by inviting your coworkers to critique your idea. If you can bring a viable solution to the table, you’ll be hailed as a hero.
Even if your plan stalls or fails, there’s a good chance that you’ll be recognized and rewarded for leaning in. Good, bad, or incompetent, your boss needs help. She has quarterly objectives and quotas to meet, and if you can create value that supports your manager, your team, and the company as a whole, you will quickly become indispensable.
As Sir Richard Branson noted, “While it’s true that every company need an entrepreneur to get it underway, healthy growth requires a smattering of intrapreneurs who drive new projects and explore new and unexpected directions for business development.”
Branson’s Virgin Group is one a handful of prominent companies, along with Google, 3M, and IBM, that have formalized intrapreneurial practices. Perhaps the best-known example is Google’s “20 percent” rule, a policy that permits employees to spend up to 20 percent of their time working on original, self-initiated projects they believe will benefit the company.
Of course, employees are only half of the intrapreneurship equation. If managers want to unleash the power of intrapreneurs, they need to create a culture where risk-taking is tolerated—within limits—and creativity is encouraged. This begins with better job descriptions and more strategic pay structures, but it might extend to include flexible teams, role switching, and collaborative professional development.
Whether you’re a boss or worker, intrapreneurship has the potential to unlock opportunities for growth and success.
Not sure how to get started?
Brainstorm with your team to identify a sticky problem and draft a plan to solve it. Recommend a concrete first step, something that can be accomplished in less than one week. Now, get to work!
Unlimited PTO is going extinct, for the worst reasons
(BUSINESS) As company cultures evolve and grow up certain once-adored perks, like unlimited PTO, are finding their way out of employee handbooks.
During the last decade, the hottest perk next to free catered lunches and office ping pong tournaments has been unlimited PTO. We’ve either received it or been jealous of our peers who’ve snagged it.
However, it seems that unlimited PTO is being phased out because no one knows how to use it.
A general understanding of unlimited PTO is that you take the days off you need or want when you need or want them. You want two weeks for your honeymoon? Go for it. Need a week to recharge? Sure.
At most companies, the understanding is that you will take PTO at your discretion and with the approval of your team.
However, it seems that we’re all too scared to take time off and if that’s the case, then isn’t this a culture problem?
Some people worry that their coworkers and employees will take too much time off.
First, your coworkers should mind their own business and secondly, don’t be dumb.
If you think it’s okay to disappear for a week or even a month without telling anyone, that is NOT unlimited PTO, that is stupid and you should lose your job for being unreliable and irresponsible.
“At your discretion” means that you plan your days off by talking it over with your team and your manager. If you’re a manager, encourage your team to take a breather.
Most people would avoid burnout if they felt supported and encouraged to take a break. Retain that talent!
Others won’t take advantage of PTO because they think it will be used against them. Some equate time off with low-productivity, failure to be a team player, weak ambition, or even a lazy work ethic. If you’re not in the office, how are you going to crush it?!
If you’re a CEO offering unlimited PTO, then don’t hold it against your employees when they use it. This is a perk YOU offered. Make good on your promise, or lose the trust of your team. Remember, a recharged brain is a productive brain and who wants those Glassdoor low approval ratings? Eek.
Let’s say that we’re all on teams of fully functioning adults who show up to jobs we like and are really good at doing. We share one goal, we’re devoted to one mission, and we’re getting the job done. If we’re working with each other and for each other, unlimited PTO shouldn’t be a problem.
Why should you care if your coworker is taking every other Friday off? Why shouldn’t you feel comfortable taking off two weeks to travel to Bali if it means you come back refreshed and ready to go? Why should you worry if someone is taking a mental health day here and there?
Well-rested people are productive people. Well-traveled people are interesting people. Well-cared-for people stick around.
Before phasing out unlimited PTO, start using this perk as a litmus test for productivity and cultural happiness. You might be surprised by what you find out.
