‘Who would take advantage of a pandemic to permanently reduce someone’s salary beyond that pandemic?’
(BUSINESS NEWS) Coronavirus-related downsizing may be necessary, but trash talking laid off employees is not. Grant Wahl deserved better treatment than that.
The recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak has put a spotlight on employer-employee relations as companies aggressively tighten budgets and layoff millions of workers across the globe.
But where do we draw the line between necessary, albeit painful layoffs to stay in business and ruthless devaluing of worker contributions to protect the bottom line?
Sports Illustrated soccer writer and podcaster Grant Wahl tweeted that he was fired without severance on April 10. Wahl – a New York Times best-selling author and award-winning journalist – has written for SI since 1996.
The conflict between Wahl and leadership at Maven, which purchased SI from Meredith Corp. last year, began publicly when Wahl posted some unflattering reviews of Maven’s leadership on Instagram on April 5.
Wahl complained that SI was attempting to force a permanent salary reduction; non-rhetorically asking, “Who would take advantage of a pandemic to permanently reduce someone’s salary beyond that pandemic? Maven and James Heckman would.”
The conflict quickly became a he-said/she-said fiasco when Heckman sent an internal memo to SI immediately following Wahl’s firing. Heckman claimed Wahl did not volunteer for a salary reduction like the rest of his top-tier salaried peers, and furthermore diminished his contributions to that of a casual staff writer who “infrequently [wrote] stories that generated little meaningful viewership or revenue” for a whopping $350k annual compensation.
As a result, Heckman announced SI “decided to direct what would have been this person’s salary into additional severance pay and health benefits for those laid off who need it the most” (read: deserve it the most).
Maven has projected a $30 million budget shortfall this year as a result of the COVID-inspired recession and the resultant disruption of virtually every major sporting event in the United States including the cancellation of the NCAA March Madness tournament, the suspension of the remaining NBA season, and postponement of the 2020 MLB season.
While layoffs and belt-tightening have become abundantly necessary during this time, the world is watching how large corporations handle the matter. Although Wahl may not be a sympathetic character griping about a 30% salary reduction on six-figure compensation, firing an employee after more than two decades of service without so much as a polite thank you, at a minimum, is not a good look.
Wahl tweeted a thank you message to the SI world with an important reminder to keep things in perspective: “I’m one of 16 million Americans who have lost their jobs in the last three weeks.”
While the reminder is sobering, this does not mean that all workers who remain employed need to grovel at the feet of their employers for their merciful benevolence. The argument that one should be grateful to have a job at all in tough times does not give corporations license to strong arm employees into enduring whatever working conditions it deems necessary to stay in business, including permanent salary reduction.
Send mass two-way communication with AlertMedia
(BUSINESS NEWS) With so much information changing so quickly, you need to keep your people informed. This is where AlertMedia steps in for easy mass communication.
Odds are, you’ve used a new messaging app since the coronavirus outbreak.
Communication and workflow platforms are now widespread since the COVID-19 pandemic forced employees across the world to work from home. Most likely you’ve tried one or two. Apps like Zoom (even with it’s host of security problems) are seeing a surge in daily users and companies are turning to one app in particular for urgent, mass messaging: AlertMedia.
AlertMedia uses cloud-based software for its internal two-way mass communications ranging from texts, to notifications, to phone calls. Business can inform large numbers of staff concerning location closures, financial assistant programs, or other internal matters. Employees can also contact managers with questions and concerns.
As interest surges, AlertMedia has raised $15 million through Series C funding (or the raising of capital through the sale of preferred shares) made largely possible by current investors Next Coast Ventures, JMI Equity, and Silverton Partners. Brian Cruver, AlertMedia’s founder and CEO, announced the startup’s annualized recurring revenue increased over 25% from $16 million to $20 million throughout March. Combined with the newest funding, AlertMedia’s value has increased from $120 million to an approximate $250 million.
Cruver founded the startup in 2013 after the tragedies of the Newton school shootings and Boston Marathon bombing. Cruver saw how the incidents, along with natural disasters and terrorist attacks, create need for companies to quickly and efficiently communicate with all employees.
AlertMedia offers additional services like an emergency hotline, wellness checks, and lone worker monitoring. They currently have 2,000 corporate clients such as Greyhound Lines and Kawasaki Motors.
Communication is vital during a crisis especially a country wide virus. These startups are not only providing the tools to make that happen, but experiencing a sector boom which may change the way we work and communicate looking down the road.
Why the world is looking at HEB as the model for preparedness
(BUSINESS NEWS) HEB didn’t react quickly, they had been planning and putting processes in place for years. Businesses that want to live through hard times need hard plans.
In the midst of COVID-19, there seems to be a grocer retailer that should be recognized for how they quickly adapted their processes and supply chain as it relates to providing one of the most essential items we all need: groceries.
HEB is a regional grocer with over 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. In January 2020, they were recognized by Business Insider as being one of the best grocery stores in America. Now if you live in Texas for example, you probably have your own reasons why you love HEB (based in San Antonio, TX) but here are some reasons to truly appreciate their leadership, management and partners even more.
They actually have been working on their pandemic and influenza plan since 2005. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston and surrounding areas extremely hard in 2017, HEB was instrumental in helping the communities to rebuild. They have done an incredible number of things like:
- Implementing a Director of Emergency Preparedness
- Offering raises to their store managers and employees (called partners) as a great incentive to keep up their great efforts and work
- Allowed the partners flexibility in sick leave
- Worked with supply chains early on identify areas that needed additional attention and how to still manage daily shipments of food and other grocery items
- Put in signage in stores and setting up lines to help manage the amount of people in stores and the guides for social distancing
- Adjusted store hours so that there would be ample time to re-stock overnight to meet consumer demands
- Set limits on some items early on so that more customers would have access to those that they need
- Continue to monitor the situation and adjust as needed
- Received praise even from the popular Bren Brown about their Daring Leadership
While we continue to navigate what our day to day looks like, it seems like a great idea to take learnings from who is doing it well and give praise to those that are aiding however they can in this current climate and we are forever grateful for access to groceries, toilet paper and other things – thank you, HEB.
34 places to find open remote jobs available now
(BUSINESS NEWS) With everything seeming in flux and uncertainty, there are still companies with open positions who are looking to hire people right now, so jump to it!
It goes without saying that these are difficult and unusual times. The number of Americans that have filed for unemployment has hit over 6.6 million and many more will be adding to that number in the coming weeks. In March alone, 701,000 jobs were cut by employers in the United States.
A Job Quality Index, developed by Cornell Law School and others, finds that 37 million jobs may be at risk. A
ccording to the study, “The list assumes that the COVID-19 crisis does not ultimately result in widespread, long-term, layoffs of goods-producing workers (i.e. that the crisis will be of modest duration). It focuses on those workers in sectors that are effectively being forced to shut down as a result of social-distancing recommendations or shelter-in-place requirements.”
While everything is changing around us every single day, something that remains a constant is a fact that people need money. Online businesses, delivery services, grocery stores, and the like are busy like they’ve never been before. As a result, a number of companies within these industries are looking to hire people immediately.
We even have our own Facebook Group dedicated to remote work, Remote Digital Jobs.
Check out the list below to see 34 companies or search sites that offer remote jobs currently open:
• Aetna
• Amazon
• AngelList
• A Place for Mom
• Apple
• BMarko Structures
• Bellhops Online Service
• Collage.com
• CVS
• Dollar General
• Domino’s
• DoorDash
• GrubHub
• Humana
• Instacart
• Intuit
• Kelly Services
• Kroger
• Lionbridge
• LiveOps
• Nielsen
• Outschool
• PagerDuty
• Papa John’s
• Pizza Hut
• PepsiCo
• Publix
• Redox
• Rosetta Stone
• UnitedHealth Group
• Walgreens
• Walmart
• Williams-Sonoma
• Worldpay
• Xerox
• Zoom
Additionally, Get Hired via LinkedIn is continuously updating who is currently hiring. According to the description from curator Andrew Seaman, “Companies from industries spanning from technology to retail are hiring to meet increased demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Below is a regularly updated list of companies hiring right now.”
As noted, the list above are all companies and sites offering remote/work-from-home positions. The Get Hired list may include positions that require on-site work.
