Business News
How to work with someone who’s a never-ending stress mess
(OPINION EDITORIAL) Working with, or around, people who seem to always be carrying stress can be detrimental to your health and theirs, here’s how to deal with them.
My baseline level of anxiety is pretty high. I get stressed out if I forget to pack a fork in my lunch even though there are utensils at the office. If someone is mean to me, I get on edge. If I make a small mistake I’m probably going to carry it with me for a few hours.
Others may not exhibit stress unless they’re up against a tight deadline or coming from a difficult meeting, but it seems like they’re always inclined towards stress regardless of their schedules. While many people exhibit stress in understandable, fleeting situations, for some stress is a default setting. It can be difficult to work with someone who’s always stressed out.
When someone is perpetually stressed, it takes a toll on everyone else too. That energy can be toxic and leave you wondering if you should be helping or if your colleague is intentionally being a Debbie Downer.
For starters, don’t make a judgement call about your coworker. Everyone handles stress at different levels, and for some people that means not really handling stress at all.
You may be able to breeze through your day with minor frustrations while others are thrown off by the smallest thing.
Holly Weeks, author of Failure to Communicate, notes “Don’t think what can I do to change this person?” Instead, she suggests considering how to neutralizes the situation and move forward.
If you want to offer the most basic form of help, acknowledge what’s going on and offer a compliment. Even if it doesn’t seem like much is going on, simply letting your stressed colleague feel heard and appreciated can make an impact.
Author of How to Have a Good Day, Caroline Webb, explains stressed people are “feeling out of control, incompetent, and disrespected. A compliment is your easy way to help them get back to their better self.” Make sure you’re not enabling them by dragging out the situation, though.
Acknowledge, offer some praise, and try to move with the conversation.
Although it’s not necessarily in your job description to fix your coworkers problems, you can still offer support. You may not actually be able to do anything, but offering assistance gives the other person a chance to think through solutions.
Webb also suggests brainstorming way to “reduce their cognitive load,” to ease what’s making your coworker feel overwhelmed.
Some simple solutions include splitting requests into smaller steps, shortening emails, or dividing work into parts.
Ultimately the job needs to get done, but you can provide your coworker with more manageable means of accomplishing tasks by breaking things into chunks.
You can also check in on your coworker to find out if you should be concerned, or if their stress limited to the work environment. If their stress is beyond what you can reasonably handle with these de-escalation tips, don’t hesitate to reach out to someone about further steps to take.
Check out our mental health series for some more insight if you’re concerned your coworker’s problem may be more than regular stress.
Just like some people are easily stressed, some easily pick up on the negative feelings of others. Be aware of how your coworker’s stress is affecting you. If someone is truly draining you, try to get some distance.
While that may be difficult in a small office, Weeks recommends keeping in mind that out of all the “office characters…the stress case’s temperament [is] less of a problem” than others.
Ultimately, it’s not your responsibility to destress your coworker, but you can certainly make your work life a little easier if you take these steps to make for healthier, happier collaboration.
Business News
Company offers extra vacation days to nonsmoker employees
(BUSINESS NEWS) A Japanese marketing company offers extra vacation days for nonsmoker employees who don’t utilize smoke breaks – sound good to you?
Anyone who knows me will tell you that I’m a huge fan of “The Office” (I mean, who isn’t?) I spend a lot of time reflecting on the awesomeness of that show and the situations that characters go through at Dunder Mifflin.
One thing that always stuck with me was a scene where Kelly is talking about how she will take up smoking in order to get the 15 minute breaks throughout the day. This statement made me think about how odd it was that smokers got breaks throughout the day while nonsmokers stay inside, maybe taking a water cooler break.
Being from Chicago, I always thought the concept of smoke breaks was crazy, anyway. I remember visiting my dad at work as a kid and seeing people standing in the freezing cold, smoking outside of his building. I don’t know if you’ve ever been to Chicago in the middle of January, but having to spend 15 extra minutes in that weather would be enough to make me stop smoking, cold turkey (pun intended).
All of these memories about the weirdness of smoke breaks came back today when I learned about Piala Inc., a Japanese marketing firm, and their new plan to give non-smokers six extra vacation days a year.
The policy was introduced in 2016 after employees complained about colleagues receiving multiple smoke breaks throughout the day. Since its implementation, 30 employees have taken advantage of the extra vacation days.
“One of our non-smoking staff put a message in the company suggestion box earlier in the year saying that smoking breaks were causing problems,” company spokesman, Hirotaka Matsushima, told The Telegraph. “Our CEO saw the comment and agreed, so we are giving non-smokers some extra time off to compensate.”
This is a great incentive for companies to offer employees. Not only in terms of equality, but would also be beneficial for a company’s health and wellness program.
While I’ve never fallen under the spell of nicotine, I would like to think that I’d prefer six extra days off compared to the habit of smoking. Apparently others are starting to feel this way as the company has reported that it has helped at least four people to stop smoking.
Business News
Top tips for keeping remote workers engaged, connected
(BUSINESS NEWS) Do you manage remote employees or an entirely mixed team? These tips will keep you on the right track to avoid communication breakdown.
Not every workplace has all its employees in the same place. Different office locations, business trips, and freelancers mean your workforce may be geographically scattered. So how do you effectively communicate from home base if your team is remote and widespread?
First things first – invest in the best virtual meeting platform technology you can work into your budget. If you can’t all be in one place, the next best thing is regularly scheduled virtual meetings. Everyone should have a camera so employees get a chance to know who they’re talking to and put names to faces.
Sure, you may not want to see yourself on camera, but your coworkers will appreciate seeing who they’ve been collaborating with and emailing.
If video conferences aren’t relevant to your business, make sure employees at least have some way to get in touch with each other, like Slack, Skype, or even a private Facebook group. Have at least one platform where employees can engage, communicate, and share information with each other.
Foster connection among employees, allowing them to engage and build work relationships. Provide opportunities for non-work related connections to show your employees you know they’re people, not just workers.
If possible, organize small group outings for those in the same city. Even if that’s not feasible, you can still be the connector that brings people together remotely.
Create “water cooler” moments by calling out important events, like birthdays, marriages, or someone completing an important goal. Get to know your employees, and engage in small talk whenever possible to get to know them. This shows your employees you value them and care about their lives.
Sending care packages can go a long way to show your employees you want them to feel included. Is your next meeting being catered at the main office? Order something for your remote employees too. Everyone deserves bagels.
Make sure you also set clear communication expectations about when you can and can’t be reached. Virtual employees need to know when they can expect a response from you and their colleagues since informal interactions are hard to come by remotely.
When managing remote employees, strive for inclusiveness. Be a connector who promotes engagement by knowing your employees, giving them an avenue to communicate with you and each other.
Take time to get to know your employees on at least a semi- personal level, and ensure everyone feels welcomed even if they’re working remotely. This will lead to better coworker relationships, employee retention, and performance.
Business News
Size matters – comparing corporate vs. startup life
(BUSINESS) There are tremendous differences between working at a corporation and working at a startup. Let’s discuss them in depth so you know if you’re on the right boat!
Where do you work? Take a second and answer that.
Did you feel that spark? Was your first emotion positive or negative?
I’ve been on both sides of the coin.
On one hand, it can be a delicate feeling that illuminates your life, where you just know you’re on the right path.
On the other, it could be a marathon with no end in sight. You could describe what you do, and be proud of your accomplishments, but you couldn’t very well explain why you do it (besides the money, we all knew that).
If you’re not on either end of the extreme, then you fall somewhere in the middle.
Our profession is a key part of our life. Its an identity or a person we become, and we spend over a third of our lives as this person.
Isn’t it worth it to evaluate how you feel about work? How to recognize what makes a good job good? How to work towards something we love?
It’s time to be honest about what work means to you. There is no reason to be apathetic about your place of employment.
You’ve heard the adage, “Mondays aren’t so bad, its your job that sucks.”
In this multi-part series, I’ll discuss the factors that can make a job invigorating, and provide you real ways to predict and measure satisfaction.
In this article, I’ll give you the hidden pros and cons of working at large corporations versus small companies and startups – using boats as a metaphor.
Size matters.
When joining a new company, a huge factor to your happiness will be company size and the organizational structure.
How large companies are different.
Large companies are like a capital ship cruising through the ocean. Outfitted with the a vast amount of resources and crew, the voyage is easy. A ship that large moves slowly, and life on board is not overly exciting. Each crew member has a specific, well-defined job, orders are followed to a T, and it becomes difficult to stand out. Crew members are regularly replaced.
Let’s talk about systems at large companies.
Despite outward displays of a flat hierarchy and fair company structure, it is the nature of large organizations to be bureaucratic. There are too many moving pieces to handle things case by case. In these organizations, there will be systems in place which serve the company at large rather than specific people or projects within.
This results in decisions you might find unfair or rules that seem to have no good reason behind them.
For instance, at large companies, you could be hired three days after a promotion eligibility cycle and be ineligible for promotion that year, even if you exceed all other performance criteria.
In the same vein, large companies inevitably have tremendous internal competition. There will be thousands (yes, thousands) of new hires like yourself looking to get a raise or promotion. It becomes hard to stand out, and politics can become a factor in your career trajectory, which is the norm for large companies.
Lastly, there is a lot of luck at play. It is common for the hiring managers and department heads to pick from the new stack of people. There is usually no hiring group that optimizes placement based on merit and skills, the first year of career can be dictated by your entry point into the company, a decision made by a stranger.
Its inevitable for large groups to develop power structures.
These structures often control the trajectory of the individuals underneath them – which can be very limiting to your career.
Unfortunately, you can be put in a position to pick people and alliances over the correct course of action; it is simply the nature of the game at a large company, and even this can be enjoyable for some.
As you move higher up the food chain, you will need to play this game in order to survive. The competition is simply too high, and the needs and wants of those within said power structures will always overshadow those not within a group.
You can tell I personally value career advancement from the negatives I perceived at larger companies. There are still a lot of positives, too.
One major upside is career stability.
It’s unlikely you will be laid off without knowing in advance at a large company. You can depend on a large company to employ you for several years, even when markets change and layoffs begin, you often get plenty of notice and can plan your exit.
Another (serious) upside is benefits.
The benefits are usually quite good, you receive nice equipment and can get reimbursed for extras. Health insurance and retirement savings options are seamless and setup quickly. Most companies also emphasize continuing education; there is no better way to keep your skills sharp at work, so take advantage of any resources you receive.
Networking is very different at large companies.
Any large company with a healthy culture has great internal communication. There are often groups based around each functional group (technologies, financials, design), and you are free to reach out to anyone.
You would be surprised at the people that would respond to an interesting email. Managers, even directors will typically make time to hear what employees think, even if its just to gather intelligence.
There is great ease in this environment.
There’s no doubt about it – working at large companies can be a lot more relaxed. All performance is measured proportionally to the group.
This is a double edged sword, it means you can coast or put in little effort and survive for quite some time. It also means it’s much harder to be promoted based on achievements.
There are 6 questions to ask yourself about working at a large company.
1. Is performance measured with respect to your experience level? Is there a quota or limit on the number of people that can be promoted?
2. Are there any rules or regulations regarding career advancement?
3. How easy is it to get transferred to another department, role, or project?
4. What are additional benefits aside from healthcare and retirement? What are the best ways to take advantage of them?
5. How open is the company to internal communication? Are there knowledge groups for your particular area? What extracurriculars can you get involved in?
6. How long do people typically work at this company? How long does it take them to get promoted from each level?
How working at a small company or startup is different.
Small companies are like a small warship. Agile and maneuverable, they avoid stormy weather. Each member of the small crew is invaluable, their job functions are crucial, and they often have multiple responsibilities. The ship moves a lot faster and consumes less resources, but could face peril in a storm.
At smaller companies, we figure everything out together.
Depending on what stage the small company or startup is in, rules and regulations will be in development, or even non-existent.
This means although there aren’t as many resources for you to follow, and you could be the one to define your company’s processes.
If you’re a resourceful person, or you enjoy improving existing structures – you would enjoy the opportunities faced at a startup.
If you work better under well-defined and directive leadership, then you might fare better in a corporate role.
This means there are less obstacles between you and your work. There is a smaller hierarchy for you to consider when making decisions, and you will most likely complete work faster and can accomplish more.
You will have a better chance to take lead on projects, which often leads to quicker promotions as the startup grows.
However this also potentially means that things are being mismanaged by the lack of different perspectives. Beware of small companies in bad situations due to their past decisions.
It’s definitely more flexible.
On par with less regulations, there are less employee standards you have to live up to – this means you may be able to get flexible working arrangements.
But of course, there are sacrifices.
During intense periods at a startup, you cannot hide behind the accomplishments of your team – it simply isn’t big enough for that.
Everyone must do their part, and everybody’s part is crucial to the company as a whole. No coasting allowed – you will need to put in the hours to get the job done, no matter what, or risk consequences for the entire company.
This could be perceived as a negative to some people, or a learning and growth experience to others.
There may be a time where you will need to make sacrifices to ensure the company’s well being. This may mean staying late, putting off friends and family, etc.
Your life may revolve around work for more than 40 hours a week. At large corporations, you can get away with doing the bare minimum for quite some time.
I’m not trying to scare you, and a lot of this depends on the startup, but you need to be aware of the trying times that every startup goes through – when it’s make or break.
Within a small company, you will always be around the same group of people.
This makes the relationships between you and others paramount.
Negative sentiments between team members lead to a loss of trust and a failure of the business. This is why small companies will always hire culture-fit over experience.
I urge you to build one on one relationships with everyone at your small company – you will need this trust later on. At a larger company, you should definitely make friends, but know that you might not end up friends with everyone, and that’s alright. At a larger company, you can may end up being transferred or assigned to a new project.
One major advantage is the opportunity for growth.
You have tremendous opportunities, as most individuals in a startup are wearing several hats, especially pitching to partners or potential customers.
You will have the opportunity to pivot or take charge of the role you want, as long as you take initiative. Enjoy this freedom, and your help in these other areas will be appreciated.
If you take advantage of the opportunity, and become a valued and reliable part of the team, then there is no doubt your satisfaction will grow along with the company.
I would recommend you go above and beyond within the area for your role, establishing expertise and consulting for the rest of the group. You can eventually identify other areas that the startup needs help with and repeat the process there.
The elephant in the room is the risks involved.
Unlike large corporations, startups usually face formidable threats to their existence. There will be work that will be crucial for the company to become profitable, and failure isn’t an option.
This means if you show signs of being unable to handle it, you may be let go sooner rather than later. Even worse, if you end up flubbing a major project, everyone may be in jeopardy. That’s a lot of pressure.
There are 6 questions to ask yourself about working at a small company or startup.
1. How are you getting along with others?
2. What rules and regulations exist for your job function?
3. Can you recommend company practices; are they open to change?
4. How have the responsibilities of other people on your team changed over time?
5. What critical tasks does your team handle?
6. What happens if someone fails at their task?
7. What other areas of the company do they need help with?
No matter what ship you board, know that you always have the freedom to board another.
Do not settle for a trip in the wrong direction, at the wrong speed, or where you are not the captain – if that’s what you want.
Explore your available options, and you’ll then have the perspective to say: I have a great job.
How to change your negative mindset into something of value
7 ways Instagram Stories get people pumped about your brand
How to work with someone who’s a never-ending stress mess
Why tech companies should embrace Artist Residency Programs
Company offers extra vacation days to nonsmoker employees
The most important business advice my dad ever gave me
10 podcasts that every business owner should hear
Poindexter helps handle finances so you can focus on your business
How to avoid the sting of loneliness while solopreneuring
Starting a business when you’re broke (and how to make it work)
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
10 podcasts that every business owner should hear
-
Business Entrepreneur3 days ago
Culture Codes is the guide you need for company culture questions
-
Business Marketing20 hours ago
7 ways Instagram Stories get people pumped about your brand
-
Tech News2 days ago
Want to know how your passwords could get hacked?
-
Business Entrepreneur6 days ago
Simple, inspiring growth hacks from successful startups
-
Opinion Editorials7 days ago
How top performers work smarter, not harder
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
How to opt out of Google’s robots calling your business phone
-
Business News7 days ago
Top tips for keeping remote workers engaged, connected