The best nonprofit companies to work for in America
(BUSINESS) The nonprofit world has worked hard to be quality employers, but they’re now combined to be one of the largest sectors in the nation.
Nonprofits are often overlooked in the professional workforce. John Hopkins Center for Civil Society Studies recognizes that nonprofits are America’s third largest workforce, behind retail trade and manufacturing.
Some states actually have more nonprofit employees than all manufacturing workers combined. The nonprofit industry is not only important to the underserved in your community, it’s also a vital part of the economy.
With more Americans caring about social responsibility, Indeed.com looked at the top-rated nonprofit workplaces. Their data analysts named these nonprofits as the best places to work for:
This national organization is headquartered in Virginia, but works directly with over 2,300 schools in 25 states. The basic program model is to build relationships with at-risk students to encourage them to stay in school. Last year, it claimed the number-five place on the list, but it topped the list at number-one this year.
Coming in at number-two, the BSA also targets youth, which is a key factor in many of the top nonprofits. Indeed.com reports some of the reviews of the staff said it “was like a big family” and “benefits were good.”
3. International Rescue Committee
Charity Navigator gives IRC an overall rating of 92.92 out of 100 for accountability, transparency and financial information. It’s also a great place to work, according to Indeed.com. The organization has been around since 1933, providing emergency aid to refugees and people displaced by war or natural disaster. Not only does the IRC work internationally, it also helps people in the United States.
Former President Jimmy Carter has long been a supporter of Habitat for Humanity. Not surprisingly, it’s located in his home state of Georgia. It’s a job that will teach team-building and working with prospective homeowners.
Although many of the nonprofits serve children, seniors are another vulnerable population. AARP serves people 55-plus. It has a diversified staff, with a “strong culture of mentoring.” Just what you’d want to see in a professional setting.
Whether you’re job-seeking or hiring, don’t discount the experience of working at a nonprofit.
Court rules against In-N-Out’s political pin ban #flair
(BUSINESS) Can a company forbid employees from wearing a political button or “flair”? One court calls this into question.
While consistency, to paraphrase Oscar Wilde, may be the last resort for those lacking in imagination, being consistent in the little things as a business owner, such as the enforcement of employee dress codes, can keep you out of court.
That’s the message that was delivered to In-N-Out Burger earlier this summer, when the federal 5th Circuit Court of Appeals found that while In-N-Out Burger had a well-defined employee dress code, they lacked consistency in enforcement. Operating more than 300 locations throughout the United States, In-N-Out Burger’s dress code specifically states that “[w]earing any type of pin or stickers is not permitted.”
While the prohibition against wearing pins or buttons at any time of the year seems clearly stated, In-N-Out management intentionally contravened their rule by requiring their employees to wear pins during the holiday season to wish customers Merry Christmas, and do so again in April, in order to advertise and solicit donations for the In-N-Out Foundation, a corporately related nonprofit organization that combats child neglect and abuse.
In April 2015, employees of an In-N-Out location based in Austin, Texas attempted to wear buttons that advertised their solidarity with the “Fight for $15” campaign, advocating for a higher minimum wage for those in the food service industry. As the Society of Human Resources Managers (SHRM) noted, the buttons themselves were unobtrusive, approximately a quarter in size, with an image of a raised fist, with a “$15” over the fist.
Once managers on-site saw the buttons, they instructed their employees to remove them, citing the company rule that forbade them. The employees did so, but soon thereafter filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board (NRLB), alleging that the company’s position prevented the employees from advocating for their conditions of employment. The NRLB investigated, and soon thereafter issued a complaint against In-N-Out, stating that the company’s total prohibition and enforcement were violations of the National Labor Relations Act.
In order to address these areas, In-N-Out was ordered by the NLRB to cease enforcement of a total prohibition against outside buttons that had no exceptions for those which pertained to conditions of work, including such protected activities as discussions of such terms or conditions of employment to include salary or hours, as well as any union or protected activities, by removing it from the employee handbook. Additionally, they were required to ensure that employees were notified by the change in the rule by posting notices at all locations about their rights.
In-N-Out appealed the action to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, and maintained the position that they were simply preventing employees from wearing buttons because they wanted to maintain a consistent public image and to ensure employee and customer safety.
These arguments, however, were not compelling for the justices. The 5th Circuit found that by having their employees wear buttons of the company’s messaging, that employees of In-N-Out were not required to be free from pins or buttons or the messaging that they may have. The claim of safety presented by In-N-Out failed when it was revealed that no one from the company had ever examined the pins to see if there was a safety risk from them to the employees or customers alike.
So what’s to be done if you want to maintain a consistent employee image safe from rogue pieces of flair? First and foremost, understand that any prohibition should apply to all employees, cover all messages, and be enforced equally at all times. Because In-N-Out demanded that their employees wear buttons with corporate-approved messaging at designated points throughout the year, they failed to meet this threshold.
By having any exceptions at all, even well-meaning and universal ones, they opened the door to allowances for other messages to be worn.
The NLRB provides employees a generous swath to discuss their conditions of employment or other protected union activity in the workplace through the National Relations Labor Act, and relevant provisions should be reviewed and referenced in advance when creating and enforcing company policy to be referenced in employee handbooks or dress codes.
How to stop comparing yourself to other professionals
(BUSINESS) If you spend 30 seconds on Instagram, you’ll feel like someone’s life is better than yours. But you must stop comparing yourself to others, rather adjust your mindset. Here’s how.
It’s human nature to compare ourselves to others. In some ways, this can be positive. Sometimes, when we compare our achievements to someone else, it can spur us to do better and improve our own life.
But when comparisons leave you feeling depressed, defective or inferior, this aspect of human nature can be harmful to your life. Especially if you’re dwelling on peoples’ Instagram pictures glorifying their successes.
Can you change human nature?
If the tendency to compare is fundamental to the human condition, can we really shut it down?
Maybe the point isn’t to stop making comparisons, but to simply be aware of the negative effects and work to amplify the positive.
How do you do that? You work towards minimizing the impact of comparisons. PT offers four suggestions:
1. Learn your triggers. ?Avoid your triggers. I don’t think that’s a wise strategy. But it is important to be aware of what makes you feel bad and why. When do you play the comparison game? Is it looking at other’s vacation pictures, knowing that a vacation isn’t in your future? Maybe you do need to give yourself space, but since you can’t simply ask all your friends to stop sharing their experiences on social media, you may need to remind yourself that “hey, they worked hard and deserve their fun.” ?
2. Stop comparing yourself to people’s curated life. ?What you see on social media is just what people want you to see. You have no idea if the person who just went on vacation went into debt or had a really good deal and so forth. The same couple who just went to Hawaii on vacation may be getting ready to announce their separation. Remind yourself that you don’t know what’s happening behind the surface. ?
3. Be grateful for what’s good in your life. ?Gratitude keeps us humble. Be thankful for what you do have, whether it’s your health, your family, relationships, maybe a solid business that doesn’t have debt, or whatever. ?
4. Use comparison to make a difference. ?Let comparison drive you to change. Instead of letting comparison affect you negatively, figure out how to take that energy and convert it into setting goals to be a better person. Make connections with people rather than comparing yourself to them. It will make a world of difference in how you see others.
I’d posit that comparisons are related to self-esteem. If you have low esteem, comparing yourself to others will probably bring you down.
It’s a vicious cycle of thinking that you’re not good enough, everyone has it better than you, so you’re not good enough. You have to allow yourself to change your thinking. And that’s an article for another day.
How veterans can get some free LinkedIn services
(CAREER) Veterans can get a leg-up on the employment competition with free LinkedIn Premium features, here’s how.
Looking for and landing a new job is hard enough, but if you’ve been away from the workforce for military duties, re-entering may be even tougher. But good news, veterans. LinkedIn has your back.
If you’ve served in the armed forces, sign-up for a free year of LinkedIn Premium, which typically costs $30 per month.
LinkedIn Premium can gives users a boost on the networking site in a number of ways:
- You will be identified as a “featured applicant” to potential employers when you apply for positions via LinkedIn.
- See who has visited your profile, which may let you know what companies are scoping you out or if the hiring manager is reviewing your application.
- Send three free emails to other LinkedIn Premium users, which you could use to inquire about open positions and/or check on the status of existing applications.
- When viewing job posts on LinkedIn, Premium users will see notes about how their listed skills match up with others who have applied for the same role as well as average salary figures.
Veterans who want to take advantage of this deal should visit LinkedIn’s veteran’s page to sign-up.
But first, make sure you have identified your military service on your profile.
You won’t be eligible if you are already a Premium subscriber; this promotion is for new users.
LinkedIn reviews applications for this deal twice a week. If you are eligible, your account will be upgraded and you’ll have a full year of job hunting and networking perks ahead.
