Time Warner Cable goes to court for majorly ripping off an entire state

Suspicions validated

Ever feel like the internet is so slow that it has to be a joke? No matter that you are simultaneously watching Netflix, downloading Microsoft Office, and chatting on Facebook. According to a lawsuit filed against Time Warner Cable (TWC), your suspicions may not be far off.

In fact, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman goes so far as to say, “The allegations in today’s lawsuit confirm what millions of New Yorkers have long suspected — Spectrum-Time Warner Cable has been ripping you off.”

New York won’t stand for it

Time Warner Cable, now known as Spectrum since being acquired by Charter Communications, is going to court. A lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General stated that the internet and cable company made false promises when it came to speed and services provided.

Attorney General Schneiderman has had TWC under investigation for the past year and a half and what he found was alarming. According to the lawsuit, the internet speeds advertised by TWC were not possible given their equipment.

In most cases both hardwire and wireless connections could be up to 70% slower than expected.

Furthermore, Schneiderman claimed that the level of customer service provided differed based on your plan. Thinking back on past experiences with internet service providers, this information is not all too shocking. However, if it was in fact deliberate, it’s unbelievable that they could get away with it until now.

Taking responsibility

In response to the allegations, Charter Communications claimed that any suspected fraud occurred before the merger. They also promise immense upgrades to the current systems and services in place, to better the consumer experience.

As far as the lawsuit goes, this may be a major breakthrough for anyone distraught by the false promises and slow speeds of internet providers.

