Business News
Think YOUR workplace is toxic? Is it Mariah Carey’s assistant getting peed on toxic?
(BUSINESS) We often find ourselves in workplaces that are toxic, but these lawsuits between Mariah Carey and her former assistant show an environment that is BEYOND toxic… We didn’t even know this level of toxic was real…
We’ve all had terrible bosses and coworkers at some point in our careers and we’ve all fantasized about what we’d do to them if we lived in a world without laws or consequences. Sometimes he or she is an unmitigated terror with an unchecked ego and other times they’re just an unequivocally awful person who got by being a good interviewee.
Regardless of how they came to be your boss or coworker, in a lot of cases, you’re stuck with them. This is just another part of being a grown-up and sometimes being in less than ideal circumstances is the difference between getting paid or not getting paid.
But, it could be worse. You could be Mariah Carey or you could be her ex-assistant.
In a case of “She Said, She Said,” Mariah Carey is suing her former assistant for blackmailing her. According to Carey, her ex-assistant Lianna Shakhnazarian, filmed her without her consent for the express purpose of blackmailing her to the tune of $8 million. She also claims Shakhnazarian used her business credit cards for personal use, calling her an “extorionist” and “grifter.”
Shakhnazarian slapped back with a suit of her own alleging that Carey physically, emotionally, and psychologically abused her going so far as to have her manager pee on her. She claims the manager slapped her buttocks and breasts regularly, and that he held her down to urinate on her and allow others to do the same (wut!?!).
While these claims can’t be corroborated, they’re claims nonetheless and they have to be investigated. Talk about toxic, right?
Sound familiar? We hope not. However, all celebrity scandal aside, workplaces do get toxic. Crappy leadership can lend itself to rampant gossip, low morale, and chronic exhaustion. In the worst cases, coworkers build alliances, turn on each other and suck every last bit of joy out what was previously a functioning workplace.
So what do you do if you find yourself in a toxic work environment? Well, it depends. Is your coworker or boss being abusive?
Document it and report it to HR. However, not all abuse is documented and bullying can go unchecked especially if the entire organization is under the thumb of crappy leadership. Remember, HR doesn’t work for you, they work for the company to keep the company out of trouble and they’ll do their best to minimize the fallout.
Best bet? Polish up that resume, start networking and get ready to walk away from a bad situation with your dignity still intact. Missing a pay period or two sucks, but keeping your self-respect is invaluable. You can buy a lot of things, but you can’t buy a reputation.
Business News
More states ban employers from asking salary history
(BUSINESS NEWS) A practice that has yet to die is actually illegal in many states, with more to come – asking a candidate’s salary history.
The hiring process ideally should feel like a conversation between partners: both parties have a mutual problem to solve. The company is willing to pay someone to help to fill whatever skills or labor vacancy they have, and applicants are looking to contribute meaningfully and secure a paycheck.
However, the reality is that companies generally come to the hiring process in a more powerful position than anyone applying and they can use that position to undercut their applicant. This is such a blatant and bullying power grab that it’s almost universally acknowledged that it is in the candidate’s best interest to avoid providing this information if at all possible.
Several states and some cities are seeking to equalize this negotiation by banning or restricting the information about salary history that corporations can require. Among the growing list are: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, and Vermont.
City initiatives can be found in Illinois, Kentucky, and Louisiana.
Meanwhile other states, like Wisconsin and Michigan have banned the banning of asking about salary history, presumably in an effort to woo corporate investment in their states by throwing their constituents earning potential under the bus.
Hopefully the banning of asking about salary history will continue to spread, perhaps even reaching a nation-wide level, because it will increase the earning potential for millions of Americans and retiring a lazy corporate “tactic.”
Yes, those scare quotes are necessary. This isn’t a strategic move. It is shortsighted and implies that the company isn’t as confident as it appears; as Nick Corcodilos puts it, “It’s a tacit admission that they don’t know how to judge a job candidate’s value for themselves.”
When a company asks a candidate for their salary history, it means they are trusting another organization over the candidate. You wouldn’t call up your new partner’s ex and expect an unbiased report, why would you trust your employees old boss to?
One of the reasons a good job applicant may be looking for new opportunities is because they have focused on increasing their value beyond what their current employer is willing or able to compensate them for, and this move says to the candidate “I will only find you as valuable as other employers have in the past,” as opposed to “Let’s look at the value you bring to us.”
As your organization (and your employees) move forward, my sincerest wish is that you’ll find increasing value in each other — and that your focus will be on what you’re accomplishing together, not how your employee has been treated in the past.
Business News
The most common buzzwords (still) used in job descriptions
(BUSINESS) Employers are trying their best to attract really high quality talent, but the buzzwords that continue to plague the process are lame, annoying, and often insulting.
It’s that time of year again. Year-in-review lists abound and Indeed.com is no exception. The website for employers and potential employees has taken a look back at the year in job descriptions and released its list of the weirdest job titles used in online listings.
They found the usual suspects — yes, sadly rockstar and hero still make the cut — but a few other keywords skyrocketed up the charts in 2018.
Indeed recognized seven top-performing buzzwords in its research: genius, guru, hero, ninja, superhero, rockstar, and wizard. Among these Top 7, some were up over previous years, while others’ popularity seems to be fading.
Employers really loved referencing masked assassins in their descriptions this year, resulting in a 90 percent year-over-year jump for ninja, and a 140 percent increase for the term since Indeed began tracking these stats in 2015.
Wizards and heroes didn’t fare as well. Job titles containing “wizard” were down 17 percent from 2017 and use of the word “hero” was down a whopping 44 percent since last year. Superhero ended the year up over 2017 (19 percent), but is still down by 55 percent since 2015.
So which states are touting these weird (some might say annoying) titles the most? The answers aren’t too surprising. California tops the list for ninja, genius, rockstar, wizard, and guru. Texas, whose capital is Austin, aka Silicon Hills, loves using hero, superhero, guru, rockstar, and ninja. Populous states New York and Florida make the list for using several of the buzzwords — no surprise there. But a few smaller states snuck into the Top 4, including Ohio (No. 1 “superhero” user) and Utah (No. 4 on the “rockstar” and “wizard” lists).
While many companies like to use these so-called creative terms to convey a sense of a hip and cool company culture, does using these “fun” titles actually find the best candidates? According to Indeed, the answer might be “not exactly.” Job seekers aren’t necessarily searching for terms like ninja or guru, so they might not even find the job they would be the perfect fit for. And truth be told, many experienced job seekers are turned off by these weird titles and might not even apply to the job in the first place.
Business News
Move over, rented scooters, lil’ baby Vespas are up to bat
(TECHNOLOGY) Scooters + technology + money = a parody of American life, but Lordy, it’s about to get worse (or better, depending on your perspective).
As Austin learns to co-exist with the multitude of electric scooterists that have taken over its sidewalks and streets (and the detritus that has come to signal their top of the alternative mobility food chain), the popularity of the service has led to an unexpected evolution: the electric razor scooters may soon be replaced by a new machine.
Well, kind of. Vespa-esque scooters, developed by the company Ojo, are slated to appear on Austin streets by the end of February. These scooters can reach speeds up to 20 mph and, like the Birds scooters and similar existing competitors, are available to rent via an app for low prices.
Although this news may feel a little like opening a door in Resident Evil only to find that the Umbrella Corporation has created a new monstrosity, the subtle shift in the scooters’ design from standing to sitting may help address one of the biggest concerns of the original infestation: user recklessness.
Perhaps because these Ojo scooters resemble an actual vehicle, riders (and drivers) may be more apt to follow traffic laws and behave responsibly. The company seems to share this attitude, calling themselves “the adult commuter scooter.”
The truth is that there are three camps of attitudes about technology marrying neato transportation: those that rent the scooters, those that hate the scooters and want to burn them to the ground, and those that are unaware of their existence because they live and work in the suburbs. Seriously, even South Park has mocked the movement in several episodes this season.
Ultimately, this movement that we enjoy laughing at points out that the public transportation systems in many cities is seriously inferior, so we can laugh at bad riders (drivers?) in ties, trying to navigate a crowded sidewalk while also eating a burrito, but we should also note that there is a reason these vehicle rentals are thriving (and it’s not because of cultural douchiness).
More states ban employers from asking salary history
Think YOUR workplace is toxic? Is it Mariah Carey’s assistant getting peed on toxic?
Okay, but what *are* the new tax brackets for 2019?
This eye tracking tech could be what saves VR
The most common buzzwords (still) used in job descriptions
Is insecurity the root of overworking in today’s workforce?
New year, new trends: Social media edition
Beware: LinkedIn is a social network with privacy issues, too
Shocker: tech giant tried to patent a job candidate’s ideas
Branded content coming to a theater near you?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Parnters
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News7 days ago
Is insecurity the root of overworking in today’s workforce?
-
Tech News3 weeks ago
New year, new trends: Social media edition
-
Tech News3 weeks ago
Beware: LinkedIn is a social network with privacy issues, too
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Shocker: tech giant tried to patent a job candidate’s ideas
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Do women that downplay their gender get ahead faster?
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Google kills another of their brands – are chatbots over?
-
Business Marketing2 days ago
How ecommerce brands can increase sales, even on tiny purchases
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Social media’s ironic and desperately lonely outcome