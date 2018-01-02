Business News
European court declares Uber a taxi company, is America next?
(BUSINESS NEWS) An EU court declares Uber a taxi service subject to transportation regulations, could this become a trend?
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has determined Uber is officially a transport company, not a digital service. They recently ECJ ruled the ride-share app essentially counts as a taxi service despite Uber’s insistence that it is an information society service.
The case went to court after Uber was told it had to follow the same local rules as taxis in Barcelona. Uber tried to argue the company is actually a means of connecting people electronically, not a transportation service.
The ECJ was like, yeah so since you use vehicles, you’re in the transport business.
Officially, they stated that Uber is used “to connect, by means of a smartphone application and for remuneration, non-professional drivers using their own vehicle with persons who wish to make urban journeys.”
As a result, Uber is classified under EU law as “a service in the field of transport.” This means they’re subject to the same laws as other taxis.
A company spokesperson noted, “This ruling will not change things in most EU countries where we already operate under transportation law.”
While this is unlikely to immediately cause changes, this ruling could disrupt the gig economy in its current state. Companies that portray themselves an app connecting customers to providers, like courier services, may find their business models challenged.
In the U.S., companies like Uber fall under regulations for tech-based capitalism. The rise of gig services like Favor, Lyft, and Postmates offer freelancers opportunities to pick up jobs outside of the traditional 9-to-5 work schedule.
However, since the tech-driven gig economy is relatively new, some freelancers may find themselves shafted in terms of benefits and regulations. Prime example: Uber collectively owing its drivers millions for miscalculating commissions.
The EU’s ruling hopes to prevent this type of exploitative behavior and ensure drivers make fair wages. The ruling may also foster competition in the ride-hailing market since Uber will be subject to the same regulations as everyone else.
Uber’s spokesperson went on to point out, “millions of Europeans are still prevented from using apps like ours. As our new CEO has said, it is appropriate to regulate services such as Uber and so we will continue the dialogue with cities across Europe. This is the approach we’ll take to ensure everyone can get a reliable ride at the tap of a button.”
Various American cities have gone to battle over regulating Uber – could Europe be starting a trend that American regulators may follow?
Comcast raises price of its cheapest broadband internet package… again
(BUSINESS NEWS) Heads up, Comcast broadband users. Your bill is about to rise. Let’s all act so very surprised.
Are you tired of groan-worthy internet news yet? Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like the hot topic will have a positive spin anytime soon. For example, Comcast is now raising the cost of its standalone broadband internet service plan. Please, let’s all act surprised.
Comcast’s 25Mbps internet package (the minimum speed required by the FCC to be defined as broadband internet) will soon cost about $75 a month in some markets.
That’s a $10 increase since the beginning of 2017 and another $5 more after an increase made a few months ago, according to research conducted by Stop the Cap (a group dedicated to holding broadband internet companies accountable for their activities).
This particular price increase only impacts Comcast’s Performance Internet service. However, if you have other standalone or bundled services with Comcast, keep an eye on your bill going forward. Price hikes are expected to continue as cable TV companies try to keep up with a rapidly-changing home entertainment industry.
Consumers are ditching traditional cable left and right in favor of streaming services. Meanwhile, competition in the home internet market dwindles. As a result, cable companies are doing what they can to keep profits up via a resource Americans still love: Home internet. A $5 or $10 price increase isn’t enough to make consumers to say sayonara to home internet access – and cable companies know this.
So for now, cable companies will slowly increase broadband service costs, much to Wall Street’s satisfaction. Analysts have argued for years that broadband internet is “too cheap” for how little competition the market actually has. In fact, they’ve recommend providers raise prices to a hefty $90 a month to maximize potential revenue on a service that is essential utility for many.
Keep an eye on your internet bill, folks. There are more changes to come.
The many companies pre-ordering Tesla’s electric semi trucks
(BUSINESS NEWS) Tesla jumps into semi truck manufacturing and you might be surprised how many companies have already lined up to buy in.
Tesla, not just an innovator in developing the long distance electric car, is setting its sights on the semi truck market. UPS, along with Pepsi and Budweiser parent company Anheuser-Busch, have pre-ordered Tesla’s all-electric Class 8 heavy-duty towing vehicles. These orders may be a small fraction of these companies’ overall U.S. fleet of vehicles, but both orders indicate the beginning of a shift of industry thought towards fuel conservation for fleet vehicles.
Tesla’s foray into semi truck production has generated a lot of interest from huge brand players like Walmart as well as Canadian grocery store chain Loblaws, among others. The entry cost for reserving one of these vehicles rose from an initial cost of $5,000 to $20,000 as Tesla tries to keep up with the cost of production for the expensive vehicles. Upon the semi’s delivery, parent companies will owe Tesla $150,000 per vehicle.
So far, UPS has the largest pre-order of Tesla semis with 125 ordered, less than 0.001 percent of their total fleet. UPS already has a fleet of over 8,500 alt-fuel vehicles around the world, according to a company spokesperson. In order to fulfill a commitment to reduce the mailing company’s greenhouse gas emissions by 12 percent by the year 2025, UPS is continuing to research alternative ways of transporting packages.
Pepsi has a similar pledge to reduce their greenhouse emissions by 2030, starting with their 100 truck order (0.01 percent of their fleet) and a pledge of researching alternative fuel sources.
Tesla, however, is not without market rivals in the semi-truck manufacturing sector. According to Reuters, Navistar and Volkswagen are teaming up together to create a medium duty electric truck by 2019. Daimler AG, parent company to Mercedez Benz and Smart Cars, has already started distribution on a small batch of fully electric trucks in New York as of earlier in December.
Daimler and Volkswagen have already tried to edge in on Tesla’s market share this year alone, especially after Elon Musk called out the company on Twitter to pledge to spend more on their electric car manufacturing sector.
While there may be many questions of the nature of the Tesla semi, especially considering the long distance big rig drivers have to go to make their deliveries, there’s no question that a shift to greener energies will only help the planet–as well as these companies’ bottom lines.
How to use Amazon Prime to deliver goods to the homeless
(TECH NEWS) No cash on you? Use Amazon Prime to help the homeless instead. It’s a win-win.
Instead of hanging your head and mumbling that you don’t have cash or the time to stop and help a homeless person, pull out your phone and open your Amazon app.
A new Amazon delivery service available in select metropolitan areas may help you share the same happiness Amazon Prime gives you with someone who may appreciate the purchases even more.
The service, Amazon Prime Now, allows Prime members in designated areas to order and receive goods within two short hours. If you’re already an Amazon fiend, this feature will fulfill all your instant gratification shopping needs. (Well played, Amazon. You can take ALL of our money now.)
However, Prime Now can also be used for goodwill gestures, as discovered by YouTuber Rob Bliss. He’s used Amazon Prime Now to order things for homeless people he finds on the street. Here’s a video showing how he uses this speedy shopping tool:
It’s a fast and simple way to help someone in need without searching for an ATM to withdraw the cash you don’t often carry anymore.
To use Amazon Prime Now in this way, you’ll need a few pieces of information: The person’s name you are helping, the closest address to where they’ll be, and what the person needs. Once you have those things, you can place a quick order and go about your day. Be sure to leave a note to the courier explaining who they should give the package to and tell the person in need to stay put until their package arrives.
If you’re looking for a good way to spread more holiday cheer this time of year, give this a shot. You need to have an Amazon Prime account and not everyone is in Amazon Prime Now areas, but those that are have a new way to make a difference and brighten someone’s day.
