Unlimited PTO is not as sweet as it sounds, here’s why
(BUSINESS) When you see unlimited PTO on a job description as a benefit, your immediate reaction is to perk up. It sounds too good to be true – it is.
During the last decade, the hottest perk next to free catered lunches and office ping pong tournaments has been unlimited PTO. We’ve either received it or been jealous of our peers who’ve snagged it. However, it seems that unlimited PTO is being phased out because no one knows how to use it.
A general understanding of unlimited PTO is that you take the days off you need or want when you need or want them. You want two weeks for your honeymoon? Go for it. Need a week to recharge? Sure.
At most companies, the understanding is that you will take PTO at your discretion and with the approval of your team.
However, it seems that we’re all too scared to take time off and if that’s the case, then isn’t this a culture problem?
Some people worry that their coworkers and employees will take too much time off.
First, your coworkers should mind their own business, and secondly, don’t be dumb.
If you think it’s okay to disappear for a week or even a month without telling anyone, that is NOT unlimited PTO, that is stupid and you should lose your job for being unreliable and irresponsible.
“At your discretion” means that you plan your days off by talking it over with your team and your manager. If you’re a manager, encourage your team to take a breather.
Most people would avoid burnout if they felt supported and encouraged to take a break. Retain that talent!
Others won’t take advantage of PTO because they think it will be used against them. Some equate time off with low productivity, failure to be a team player, weak ambition, or even a lazy work ethic. If you’re not in the office, how are you going to crush it?!
If you’re a CEO offering unlimited PTO, then don’t hold it against your employees when they use it. This is a perk YOU offered. Make good on your promise, or lose the trust of your team. Remember, a recharged brain is a productive brain and who wants those Glassdoor low approval ratings? Eek.
Let’s say that we’re all on teams of fully functioning adults who show up to jobs we like and are really good at doing. We share one goal, we’re devoted to one mission, and we’re getting the job done. If we’re working with each other and for each other, unlimited PTO shouldn’t be a problem.
Why should you care if your coworker is taking every other Friday off? Why shouldn’t you feel comfortable taking off two weeks to travel to Bali if it means you come back refreshed and ready to go? Why should you worry if someone is taking a mental health day here and there?
Well-rested people are productive people. Well-traveled people are interesting people. Well-cared-for people stick around.
Before phasing out unlimited PTO, start using this perk as a litmus test for productivity and cultural happiness. You might be surprised by what you find out.
Business News
Password sharing, securely with one click, is now possible with Psst!
(NEWS) Nowadays, businesses, families, and more need to share their passwords across devices and accounts. Psst! makes it possible to do so securely
Do you work in an office where a team shares one access credential to a reference system? Or maybe at home, you let Grandma borrow your Netflix login? These are pretty common situations across the business landscape today and 1Password has implemented a feature to help secure these types of password sharing scenarios. The Password Secure Sharing Tool, or Psst!, endeavors to provide you with a secure method to share passwords with your colleague or grandma. Also, grandma doesn’t need an account for this exchange to work. You can send the password securely to anyone. This sounds nice on the surface, but how secure is it really?
Psst! uses a secure link rather than simply typing your password out in a text message or chat application. The link permissions can be customized to expire after a specified time period or a certain number of clicks, in line with methods used already by many familiar platforms such as Slack, Discord, the Google Drive product suite, and many more. Also familiar, you can set links to work only for specific people who must verify an email address to access, or simply to “anyone with this link can view.”
1Password is an industry leader in the cyber security space with notable global scale clients such as IBM. Their website describes them as a secure enterprise password manager with more than 100,000 business clients worldwide. This lends some credibility to the idea this should be pretty secure. I reached out to Duffy P. Weber, of Weber Consulting Ltd. in Cinncinatti and cybersecurity professional of over 20 years for a professional perspective and was provided the following comments:
One of the first things that I think is an essential question, in regards to systems like this, is “where are the stored passwords actually kept,” and “what is the implementation?”
Something like this can be an ideal solution to keep relatives from running around with your streaming services logins. However, In a business or corporate environment, things get a lot trickier. For some businesses, HIPAA and federal financial regulations stringently dictate the keeping and handling of passwords, and using services like these could actually violate Federal privacy laws, in certain cases. That has to be evaluated for such organizations, but in other corporate or domestic use cases, there is still the question of security. […] If someone manages to access this type of service’s servers, they have an entire clearinghouse of user login data at their fingertips. While again, that’s dependent on how their systems are structured, It’s not unheard of for this to happen.
Systems such as Google Chrome keep stored passwords in a file on your local machine while other services keep login information indexed in a could location. With this insight, it is apparent the most pressing question is “Where are you keeping my password information?” After reviewing the information available on their website, I don’t have an answer to that question. It is logical to conclude they may not make that information publicly available for security reasons.
Takeaway advice? If a product such as this one or similar is on your radar, make sure it meets your security thresholds and is compliant with your industry security regulations.
Business News
Amazon is increasing ROI by shipping over 70% of their own packages
(NEWS) Amazon is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to free 2-day shipping, but how do they do it and why is it increasing gross margin?
Have you ever wondered how Amazon does it? How do they ship things so quickly compared to other retailers like Wal-Mart or Target? This question looms large amidst all the shipping delays many companies are facing this holiday season. The answer: Amazon is bypassing the middle man on the supply chain. In effect, they are morphing into the middle man. From one exchange point to another, they are taking hold of the logistical process for their own package delivery.
Not only has Amazon pre-purchased what they expect to be popular items and shipped them in early, but they are chartering their own planes, making their own shipping containers (which are in short supply), and chartering ships to less popular ports in the supply chain in order to bypass the issues many companies are facing. The sign-on bonus for seasonal employees has also increased to combat the labor shortage. It seems Amazon has anticipated every issue they could face along the supply route to ensure the impact for their company is minimal. They are even expected to start selling available cargo space to other companies that are trying to ship goods from overseas to the United States.
The only thing the retail giant hasn’t started doing is manufacturing their own products. Most of their products are still coming from China. The logistics of shipping and selling items could be bypassed if they looked at manufacturing their own products. If you’ve seen the Amazon Basics products you may have assumed that they make those products, but actually, they buy them in bulk and slap their label on them before sending you that new set of kitchen utensils. Yes, the cost of labor and products would dramatically increase. Everyone knows it’s cheaper to buy products overseas and ship them in, but the real question is, should it be? Is this the right choice? This may be another rant for another day, but it is worth considering as we buy for our loved ones this Christmas.
In lieu of manufacturing their own products, Amazon offers fulfillment services for businesses. You can sign up and let Amazon package and ship your items. This service can help your business grow by giving you a wider audience. It also can add credibility to your company when they can purchase it through a well-known and trusted site, like Amazon.
What can we learn from Amazon’s model of success? Simple, anticipation. Sit down with a pen and paper and write out all the steps you go through with your business. With each step, ask yourself where could this go wrong and how can I combat this possible issue, should it arise. If you have the forethought to consider where the issues may arise and how you can solve them you’ll be ready to tackle any problem that surfaces.
Business News
Diversity is more than race and gender: Why age should be included too
(NEWS) The tech industry has been under scrutiny for years regarding blatant practices of age discrimination- it should be included in D & I efforts
The tech industry has been scrutinized lately for its lack of diversity. After being majorly called out and even facing discrimination lawsuits, many Silicon Valley companies have been forced to make a concerted effort towards increasing diversity when it comes to race and gender.
But what about age? The stereotype of a grandfatherly type who doesn’t know how to operate his grandkid’s newfangled device is definitely creating a hiring and salary bias in the tech industry.
There have already been a number of age discrimination lawsuits to prevent ageism, as well as reports of the older set seeing their salaries reduced after a certain age. There are even reports of 30-somethings getting cosmetic surgery to appear younger, and thus, stay competitive, in the tech industry.
Job site Indeed recently surveyed over 1,000 workers in the tech industry to find out how age bias is affecting their companies. Almost half of the respondents said that the average worker at their firm is between the ages of 20 and 35.
About a quarter said that the average age at their firm is between 36 and 40, with workers 40 and over comprising the last 26%.
Although older workers are underrepresented, tech workers generally seemed to value the contributions of their elders, with 78% saying that workers over 40 years old are highly qualified, and 83% claiming that they think older workers have gained wisdom through their years of experience.
Nonetheless, the older generation is still a minority amongst tech firms, and 43% of respondents were worried that they would age out of their job, with another 18% worrying about it “all the time.”
Another 36% say that, at least once, they’ve had an interaction at work where it was clear that they were not being taken seriously because of ageism.
In order to increase age diversity, Indeed recommends that tech firms review the language they are using to recruit talent, making sure that it is age-inclusive. They also recommend making sure that the benefits your company provides are appealing to not only young Millennials, but to older workers with families as well.
A Millennial may be willing to work long hours, and be excited by a ping pong table in the company game room, but older workers will care more about having paid leave to spend time with their families, and benefits like health insurance for their spouses.
The good news is that the tech industry seems optimistic. While they agreed that ageism is still an issue, 85% of survey respondents believe that their employer truly cares about improving diversity.
