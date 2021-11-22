Opinion Editorials
4 simple tips to ease friction with your boss while working from home
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) Find it challenging to get along with your boss while working from home? Here are a few things you can try to ease the tension.
Most people probably feel like their relationship with their boss is fine. If you’re encountering friction with your boss for any reason, though, working from home will often exacerbate it – this is one instance where distance doesn’t necessarily make the heart grow fonder. Here are a few ways to remove some of that friction without adding to your boss’ overflowing plate:
Problem-Solve
According to CNN, determining the problem that exists between you and your boss should be your first step. There’s one caveat to consider, however: Your boss’ boundaries. Problem-solving on your own time is fine, but demanding more of your boss’ time, especially when you’re supposed to be working, may compound the issue.
An easy way around this is a low-impact communique – e.g., an email – sent at the beginning or end of the workday. Since that’s a more passive communication style that takes only a minute or two out of your day, it’s less likely to frustrate your boss further.
Compromise on Communication Styles
If ironing out the issue isn’t your prerogative right now, examining your boss’ parameters for success is another place to start. Does your boss prefer to receive multiple updates throughout the day, or do they want one summative report each morning? Do you respect your boss’ preferred communication styles? These are important questions to ask while working from home. If you find yourself reaching out more than necessary, for example, it may be time to cut back.
Keep in mind that some bosses simply don’t communicate the same way you do. I’ve personally been blessed with a bevy of nurturing, enthusiastic supervisors, but we’ve all had superiors who refuse to acknowledge our successes and instead focus on our failures. That can be a really tough mentality to work with during remote periods, but knowing that they have a specific communication style that hampers their sociability can help dampen the effects.
As always, communication is key—even if that means doing it a little bit less than you’d like.
Figure out Expectations
It can also be difficult to satiate your boss if you don’t know their expectations. If you’re able to speak to them about the expectations regarding a project or task, do it; clarifying the parameters around your work will always help both of you. It is worth noting that some supervisors may expect that you know your way around some types of responsibilities, though, so err on the side of complementing that knowledge rather than asking for comprehensive instructions.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Leave a Reply
Opinion Editorials
7 ways to carve out me time while working from home
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) It can be easy to forget about self-care when you’re working from home, but it’s critical for your mental health, and your work quality.
We are all familiar with the syndrome, getting caught up in work, chores, and taking care of others, and neglecting to take care of ourselves in the meantime. This has always been the case, but now, with more people working from home and a seemingly endless lineup of chores, thanks to the pandemic. There is simply so much to do.
The line is thinly drawn between personal and professional time already, with emails, cell phones, and devices relentlessly reaching out around the clock, pulling at us like zombie arms reaching up from the grave. Working from home makes this tendency to always be “on” worse, as living and working take place in such close proximity. We have to turn it off, though.
Our brains and bodies need downtime, me-time, self-care. Carving out this time is one of the kindest and most important things you can do for yourself. If we can begin to honor ourselves like this, the outcome with not only our mental and physical health but also our productivity at work will be beneficial. When we make the time to do things we love, our mind’s gears slow down that constant grinding. Burnout behooves nobody.
Our work will also benefit. Healthier, happier, more well-rested, and well-treated minds and bodies can work wonders! Our immune systems also need this, and we need our immune systems to be at their peak performance this intense season.
I wanted to write this article because I have such a struggle with this in my own life. I need to print it out and put it in my workspace. Last week, I posted something on my social media pages that so many people shared. It is clear we all need these reminders, so I am paying it forward here. The graphic was a quote from Devyn W.
“If you are reading this, release your shoulders away from your ears, unclench your jaw, and drop your tongue from the roof of your mouth.”
There now, isn’t that remarkable? It is a great first step. Let go of the tension in your body, and check out these ways to make yourself some healing me-time.
- Set aside strict no-work times. This could be any time of day, but set the times and adhere to them strictly. This may look like taking a full hour for lunch, not checking email after a certain hour, or committing to spending that time outdoors, reading, exercising, or enjoying the company of your loved ones. Make this a daily routine, because we need these boundaries. Every. Single. Day.
- Remember not to apologize to anyone for taking this me-time. Mentally and physically you need this, and everyone will be better off if you do. It is nothing to apologize for! Building these work-free hours into your daily schedule will feel more normal as time goes on. This giving of time and space to your joy, health, and even basic human needs is what should be the norm, not the other way around.
- Give yourself a device-free hour or two every day, especially before bedtime. The pinging, dinging, and blinging keep us on edge. Restful sleep is one of the wonderful ways our bodies and brains heal and putting devices away before bedtime is one of the quick tips for getting better sleep.
- Of course, make time for the things you absolutely love. If this is a hot bath, getting a massage, reading books, working out, cooking or eating an extravagant meal, or talking and laughing with a loved one, you have to find a way to get this serotonin boost!
- Use the sunshine shortcut. It isn’t a cure-all, but sunlight and Vitamin D are mood boosters. At least when it’s not 107 degrees, like in a Texas summer. But as a general rule, taking in at least a good 10-15 minutes of that sweet, sweet Vitamin D provided by the sun is good for us.
- Spend time with animals! Walk your dog, shake that feathery thing at your cat, or snuggle either one. Whatever animals make you smile, spend time with them. If you don’t have pets of your own, you could volunteer to walk them at a local shelter or even watch a cute animal video online. They are shown to reduce stress. Best case scenario is in person if you are able, but thankfully the internet is bursting with adorable animal videos, as a backup.
- Give in to a bit of planning or daydreaming about a big future trip. Spending time looking at all the places you will go in the future and even plotting out an itinerary are usually excellent mood-boosters.
I hope we can all improve our lives while working from home by making time for regenerating, healing, and having fun! Gotta run—the sun is out, and my dog is begging for a walk.
Opinion Editorials
Study says employees work less at home than in office – why that is total BS
(EDITORIAL) A new study suggests that remote employees worked less in lockdown than they would have in the office, but it’s definitely not reliable.
A new study suggests that remote employees worked less in lockdown than they would have in the office. Between a small sample size and other unreliable factors, however, the study doesn’t appear to hold much water.
The Telegraph reported on the study, insinuating on Twitter that employees who stayed home worked “on average, half an hour less than they did previously in the office” due to an increase in distractions and housework.
The Telegraph did not provide a link to the study results, but they did explain it. “A team of scientists from the University of Cambridge asked 766 people to keep diaries of how they spent their time one month before the first lockdown, during the Spring 2020 lockdown and again at the start of 2021.”
“Overall, people spent less time on employment-related activities, while spending more time on housework,” the report concludes.
But The Telegraph also reports that people spent more time working during “unsociable hours” in order to meet their work requirements, suggesting that the problem was less with overall productivity and more with distractions interfering in the rigidity of standard working hours.
What the study seemingly fails to account for is overall productivity. While participants admitted to spending less time attending to work during contracted hours, there was no variable to measure the amount that employees achieved during that time frame.
Employers should also consider that, in addition to 766 participants being a fairly small group from which to take actionable data, the data itself may not be reliable – or universally applicable.
Many Twitter users responding to the Telegraph report pointed out that their home work environments did not have the same number of distractions and socialization as their office spaces. While these users found themselves washing the odd dish or grabbing a snack from time to time, they were ultimately at least as productive as they had been in the office.
Should COVID-19 continue to wane, employers will face the difficult choice of whether or not to require employees to return to in-person work environments. One can only hope that they will take more than the journaled musings of 766 study participants into consideration when making that decision.
Opinion Editorials
5 holiday gift ideas that will have your employees feeling valued
(EDITORIAL) The holidays are a great time to foster internal camaraderie and team spirit within your staff, including making your employees feel valued.
The holidays are a great time to foster the internal camaraderie and team spirit within your staff. One of the best ways to do this is by making your employees feel valued. There are many different ways to do this. If you’re not sure where to start, here are a few ideas to get the ball rolling.
Start with the Right Questions
Before we discuss specific ideas, it’s important to start by asking the right questions. A few of the most important include:
– What is your budget? Do you have a certain amount of time, money, or other resources that you can commit?
– What are your employee’s shared interests? Make sure not to hone in on what would make one or two members of your staff happy at the expense of the interests of others.
– Are you working in person or remotely? The current state of your office post-pandemic (remote, hybrid, or in-person) can have a big impact on how you show your employee appreciation.
Alright, once you’ve set some parameters, review the list of ideas below for some employee-focused holiday fun. And before you assume that these are boilerplate recommendations, think again. Sure, they revolve around common themes such as gifts and gestures, but each one focuses on a different creative or practical element that is ideal for the post-pandemic work environment. Oh, and don’t feel like you have to follow each option to the letter, either. Instead, use them as jumping-off points. Tailor them to your particular situation.
Okay, ready? Let’s do this!
1. Brew Up a Classic
If you’re after a gift option and want to keep it simple, you can’t go wrong with coffee. A bag of coffee beans has near-universal appeal.
If you’re a smaller operation, you can even address each employee’s selection individually. If certain individuals don’t drink coffee, feel free to tailor the gift. Opt for tea or hot chocolate for the coffee-averse.
Coffee is also a good gift that adapts to the current times, as well. If you’re back in the office having in-person workdays, you can give your employees a bag of high-quality coffee right at their desks.
However, if you find that your teamis working remotely from different areas, you can adjust. Look for a good coffee subscription to send your employees. You can even pick one that is adjustable so that your employees can choose their own preferences.
2. Get Something Silky
The next item on this list is great for any boss or team leader looking to find an out-of-the-box idea. Something silky is a great gift option for a few different reasons:
– Silk is a diverse material that is used in everything from pillowcases and pajamas to scarfs and even eye masks.
– There are many benefits of silk, such as helping with anti-aging or skin hydration. This gives it the appeal of a thoughtful gift.
– Silk adds a certain luxurious aspect to any gift. If you give your employees a silk-themed gift, it can add a certain sense of finesse to a normal gift item.
Silk may not be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to classic gifts. However, its trending appeal, many benefits, and variety of uses make it a unique way to show your employees that you care.
3. Give Some Time
If you feel like you don’t want to go the physical “gift” route, you can always opt for something even more valuable: time. Consider giving your employees an extra day or two off around the holidays this year.
By shutting down your business around the holiday season, you can show your employees that you value their time with their families.
Removing your business from your employees’ lives for a little longer can be less splashy on the surface. However, it can pay you back with interest in the form of loyalty and goodwill toward you as an employer.
4. Give Thanks and Shout-Outs
One of the simplest ways to give your employees a sense of value is to state it. Directly. To their face — or at least a computer screen during a Zoom call.
There are a couple of ways that you can do this. First, there’s the general “thank you” approach. This doesn’t have the same instant impact as a bag of coffee beans or a silk scarf. Nevertheless, the simple act of thanking your employees for their hard work can do wonders on their morale and their perspective of their workplace.
The other option is to engage in direct shout-outs. These should be targeted and specific. Don’t single out Larry and then start talking about how he’s “just been such a good worker and a great guy all these years.”
Instead, find real ways that each employee has impacted your company in a positive way. Then start dropping these shout-outs at random times to cultivate that happy, satisfied feeling amongst your employees.
5. Do Something Together
Sometimes the best way to make someone feel valued is to spend time with them …outside of the workplace. If you feel that your team can use some fun social time together, look for a way to do something as a group.
Now, there are a few things to take into consideration here. First, try to do this on company time without disrupting workflow (i.e. plan ahead) if you can. It’s a tall order. But if you ask your employees to give up their valuable free time — around the holidays, no less — the request is going to come across as an inconvenience rather than an appreciative gesture.
It’s also important to adapt this “group activity” mentality to your circumstances. For example, if you’re all together, go out for a meal, head to a bowling alley, go to the movies, or even volunteer in the community.
If you’re working remotely, set up a group watch party session where everyone can tune in together to enjoy a holiday classic. You could also set up a time to play some online interactive games together over a Zoom call.
There are plenty of ways to show your employees some appreciation this holiday season. You can show your recognition through tangible gifts like coffee or silk. You can acknowledge your staff through shout-outs and verbal thanks. You can show them that you care through extra time off or even a group activity or an online game night. Whatever makes them feel the most valued!
Whatever you choose, make sure to remember those criteria questions. Don’t follow your own interests or the desires of a few. Consider what gift or activity will truly make your entire staff feel valued and seen this holiday season. That way, you can start next year with everyone in a positive, healthy, engaged state of mind.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Why receiving big funding doesn’t guarantee startup success
-
Business News3 days ago
Everyone should have an interview escape plan
-
Business Finance1 week ago
Under-representation of women in fintech: Let’s talk about it
-
Opinion Editorials3 days ago
7 ways to carve out me time while working from home
-
Tech News1 week ago
UX design: If you don’t have it, get yourself an audit made easy
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
To attract the best talent, you’ll need to know these hidden traits
-
Business Entrepreneur3 hours ago
4 easy ways to keep track of inventory this holiday season
-
Business News4 hours ago
What to do if you think you have been wrongfully terminated
Pingback: Working remotely even after COVID? This startup has your news covered
Pingback: There, and back again? Working remotely now, and in a post-vaccine world