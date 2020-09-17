Opinion Editorials
The actual reasons people choose to work at startups
(EDITORIAL) Startups have a lot going for them, environment, communication, visible growth. But why else would you work for one?
Startups are perpetually viewed as the quintessential millennial paradise with all of the accompanying perks: Flexible hours, in-house table tennis, and long holidays. With this reputation so massively ingrained in the popular perception of startups, is it foolish to think that their employees actually care about the work that startup companies accomplish?
Well, yes and no.
The average startup has a few benefits that traditional business models can’t touch. These benefits often include things like open communication, a relaxed social hierarchy, and proximity to the startup’s mission. That last one is especially important: While larger businesses keep several degrees of separation between their employees and their end goals, startups put the stakes out in the open, allowing employees to find personal motivation to succeed.
When employees find themselves personally fulfilled by their work, that work reaps many of the benefits in the employee’s dedication, which in turn helps the startup propagate. Many aspiring startup employees know this and are eager to “find themselves” through their work.
Nevertheless, the allure of your average startup doesn’t always come from the opportunity to work on “something that matters.”
Tiffany Philippou touches on this concept by pointing out that “People come to work for you because they need money to live… [s]tartups actually offer pretty decent salaries these days.”
It’s true that many employees in their early to late twenties will likely take any available job, so assuming that your startup’s 25-and-under employee base is as committed to finding new uses for plastic as you are may be a bit naïve—indeed, this is a notion that holds true for any business, regardless of size or persuasion.
However, startup experience can color a young employee’s perception of their own self-worth. This allows them to pursue more personally tailored employment opportunities down the road—and that’s not a bad legacy to have.
Additionally, startups often offer—and even encourage—a level of personal connection and interactivity that employees simply won’t find in larger, more established workplaces. That isn’t symptomatic of startups being too laid-back or operating under loosely defined parameters. Instead, it’s a clue that work environments that facilitate personalities rather than rote productivity may stand to get more out of their employees.
Finally, your average startup has a limited number of spots, each of which has a clearly defined role and a possibility for massive growth. An employee of a startup doesn’t typically have to question their purpose in the company—it’s laid out for them; who are we to question their dedication to fulfilling it?
How Peloton has developed a cult-following
(OPINION EDITORIALS) How has Peloton gotten so popular? Turns out there are some clear takeaways from the bike company’s wildly successful model.
Peloton is certainly not the first company to gain a cult-like following–in the past we’ve talked about other brands with similar levels of devotion, like Crossfit and Yeti. Now, full disclosure: I’m not an exercise buff, so while I’d vaguely heard of Peloton–a company that sells stationary bikes–I had no idea it was such a big deal.
I mean, it’s not really surprising that an at-home bike that offers the option for cycling classes has grown so much during the pandemic era (a sales growth of 172% to be exact). But Peloton has been highly popular within its fanbase for years now. So, what gives? A few factors, actually.
Vertical Integration
If your company really wants to guarantee the vision and quality you’re aiming for, one of the best ways to enact it is through vertical integration, where a company owns or controls more than one part of its supply chain. Take Netflix, for example, which not only distributes media, but creates original media. Vertical integration lets companies bypass areas that are otherwise left to chance with third-party suppliers.
Peloton uses vertical integration–everything from the bike to its Wi-Fi connected tablet to the classes taught are created by Peloton. Although this may have made the bike more expensive than other at-home exercise bikes, it has also allowed Peloton to create higher quality products. And it’s worked. Many people who start on a Peloton bike comment on how the machine itself is well-built.
Takeaway: Are there any parts of your business process that you can improve in-house, rather than outsourcing?
Going Live
But with people also shelling out $40 a month for access to the training regimen Peloton provides, there’s more going on than simply high-quality craftsmanship.
Hey, plenty of cults have charismatic leaders, and Peloton is no exception. Okay, joking about the cult leader part, but really, people love their trainers. Just listen to this blogger chat about some of her favorites; people are connecting with this very human element of training. So much so that many people face blowback when suggesting they might like training without the trainers!
The trainers are only part of this puzzle though–attending live classes is a large draw. Well, as live as something can be when streamed into your house. Still, with classmate usernames and stats available while you ride, and teachers able to respond in real time to your “class,” this can simulate an in-person class without the struggle of a commute.
Takeaway: People want to see the human side of a business! Are there any ways your company could go live and provide that connection?
Getting Competitive
Pandemic aside, you can get a decent bike and workout class at an actual gym. But the folks at Peloton have one other major trick up their sleeve: Competition. Whether you’re attending a live session or catching up on a pre-recorded ride, you’re constantly competing against each other and your own records.
These leaderboards provide a constant stream of goals while you’re working out. Small accomplishments like these can help boost your dopamine, which can be the burst of good feeling you need while your legs are burning mid-workout. With this in mind, it’s no wonder why Peloton fans might be into it.
Takeaway: Is there a way to cater to your audience’s competitive side?
Conclusion
At the end of the day, of course, Peloton also has the advantage of taking a unique idea (live-streamed cycle classes built into your at-home bike) and doing it first. Plus, they just happened to be poised to succeed during a quarantine. But that doesn’t mean you can’t learn from what Peloton is doing right to build your own community of fanatics. There are plenty of people out there just waiting to get excited about a brand like yours!
How a simple period in your text message might be misinterpreted: Tips to improve your virtual communication
(OPINION/EDITORIAL) Text, email, and IM messages may be received differently depending on your communication style and who you’re communicating with. Here’s some ways to be more mindful.
Life is full of decisions, learning, hopefully some adventure, and “growth opportunities” through our careers and work. One that some of us may have never considered is how our text, email or IM communication comes across to the receiver – thus providing us a growth opportunity to take a look at our own personal communication styles.
It may have never occurred to us that others would take it a different way. After all, we know ourselves, we can hear our voices in our heads. We know when we are joking, being sarcastic, or simply making a statement. The way we communicate is built upon how we were raised, what our English teachers stressed, and even what we’ve been taught through our generational lens.
NPR put out an article recently, “Are Your Texts Passive-Aggressive? The Answer May Lie in Your Punctuation”. This article discussed what to consider in regards to your punctuation in text.
“But in text messaging — at least for younger adults — periods do more than just end a sentence: They also can set a tone.” Gretchen McCulloch, a linguist and author of the book Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language, told NPR’s All Things Considered last year that when it comes to text messaging,”the period has lost its original purpose. Rather than needing a symbol to indicate the end of a sentence, you can simply hit send on your message.”
While it may seem silly that the receiver would think you are mad at them because you used a period, here are some things to consider in our virtual communication now that we are all much more digital:
- There are no facial expressions in a text except for emojis (which, even then, could be left up to misinterpretation)
- There’s no sound of voice or inflection to indicate tone
- We are emailing, texting, and sending instant messages at an alarming rate now that we are not having as many in-person interactions with our colleagues
Gen Z (b. 1995 – 2015), who are the most recent generation to enter the workplace, grew up with much quicker forms of communication with their earlier access to tech. They’ve had a different speed of stimulation via YouTube videos, games, and apps. They may have never experienced the internet speed via a dial-up modem so they are used to instantaneous results.
They also have quickly adapted and evolved through their use of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and now TikTok. The last two platforms are designed for pretty brief attention spans, which indicates our adaptation to fast communication.
Generational shaming is out and uncomfortable but necessary conversations around diversity, equity, and inclusion are in (which includes ageism). You can’t just chalk it up as “those kids” don’t understand you, or that they need to learn and “pay their dues”.
So if you are of an older generation and even a manager, here are some considerations that you can take regarding your virtual communications:
1. Consider having yourself and your team take a DiSC assessment.
“The DiSC® model provides a common language that people can use to better understand themselves and to adapt their behaviors with others — within a work team, a sales relationship, a leadership position, or other relationships.
DiSC profiles help you and your team:
- Increase your self-knowledge: How you respond to conflict, what motivates you, what causes you stress, and how you solve problems
- Improve working relationships by recognizing the communication needs of team members
- Facilitate better teamwork and teach productive conflict
- Develop stronger sales skills by identifying and responding to customer styles
- Manage more effectively by understanding the dispositions and priorities of employees and team members
This quiz is designed to help you identify your main communication style. It helps you to be more conscious of how your style may come across to others. Does it builds relationships, or create silent conflicts? It doesn’t necessarily mean you have to change, but you can adapt your style to best fit your team.
2. Always ask your direct reports about their preferred method of communication (call, text, email, IM, meeting).
Retain this information and do your best to meet them where they are. It would also be helpful to share your preferred method with them and ask them to do their best to meet you where you are.
3. Consider putting composed emails in your drafts if you are fired up, frustrated, or down right angry with your team.
You may feel like you are being direct. But since tone will be lost virtually, your message may not come across the way you mean it, and it may be de-motivating to the receiver. Let it sit in drafts and come back to it a little bit later. Does your draft say all you need to say, or could it be edited to be a little less harsh? Would this be better as a meeting (whether video or phone) over a written communication? Now the receiver has a chance to see you and have a conversation rather than feeling put on blast.
And finally, be curious.
Check out Lindsey Pollak’s books or podcast on the best ways to work with a variety of generations in your organization. Lindsey is a Multigenerational Work Expert and she does a great job explaining her research to drive multigenerational workplace success. She gives ideas on what all employees, managers, and even corporations should consider as we experience so many generations and communication styles in the workplace at the same time.
You may laugh that your children or employees think you are mad at them when you use a period in a text. But there’s a lot more behind it to consider. It may take adaptation on all sides as communication styles and the “future of work” continue to evolve.
Work from home – are we over it?
(OPINION EDITORIALS) Studies and C-suite are starting to suggest that 100% remote work is not where most of us want to be permanently.
In the spirit of playing devil’s advocate, can we talk for a minute about how working from home ALL THE TIME kind of sucks?
Sure, there are many great things about working remotely (Yay, no commute! Make a nice lunch! Yoga pants are now your daily attire!) but on the other hand… there is stuff you aren’t allowed to mention or complain about that can be somewhat entertaining to review.
This mostly applies if you have had the privilege to work remotely (because we recognize that that has not been the case for everyone). If anyone has lost their job due to the pandemic, they will immediately be upset with this article and our collective complaining, but here goes – for entertainment purposes, of course.
There is no division between work and home anymore.
Somehow you had to set up a “dedicated work space” in your home, but the effectiveness of work-life balance really depends on your home layout. If you live in a studio or 1-bedroom apartment, your computer and screen(s) are now on your kitchen table. If you had a spare corner in the dining room or even an extra bedroom, it is now your make-shift office.
You didn’t set it up with your motivational posters and family pictures because you had no idea how long you were going to be there. However, your work is always there and in your face, even if you’re trying to enjoy that new Netflix original.
You are single and/or you really enjoyed the collaboration and friendships you experienced at the office.
You may enjoy some of the alone time and TV to yourself now. But being completely cut off from your social outlets and work happy hours is a drag.
Your spouse has a whole lot more to say about your daily routine.
They tell you when to wake up, ask “when are you free?”, and want your attention if you’re not in a meeting. They can see what you eat all day and how you sneak chips in every day at 2:47pm. And man, forget making your own choices for lunch! You somehow have to compromise on what to eat, every time. And you definitely don’t get to go “out to eat” because that’s an unnecessary luxury now.
Your dogs need your attention every hour or so.
If you are on a quick break between Zoom or MS Teams meetings, your furry loved ones seem to sense it and get right into your space. In your best dog voice: “It’s time for a walk, it’s time for a walk, it’s time for a walk! No, I don’t care if it’s 103 degrees outside, it’s time for a walk. Yes, pet me, let’s go, oh I’m so happy you are home! Isn’t this wonderful?!”
You may have a child or children, and suddenly you are both their parent AND their educator.
The needs of our children can vary by age and number of siblings, but this is something we parents haven’t needed to manage alongside our daily work before. We were either stay-at-home parents or working parents with childcare arrangements. It seems near impossible to be BOTH of these identities at the same time, 24/7.
You feel like you’re in a constant state of failing: Either the parenting isn’t you at 100%, or your work doesn’t receive your full attention. It feels like a lose-lose and you know each day will bring the same juggling act. And to top it off, you’re not supposed to have play dates or take trips to visit loved ones to get a change of scenery or parenting support.
TechRepublic shares some results from an IBM study of 14,500 adults in Brazil, China, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain, the United States, and the United Kingdom; basically, fewer people want to work from home going forward. Not to mention that other countries have concerns about how their employers are handling health and safety as offices and hot spots open back up. Many also share concerns over their mental health from being cut off from their colleagues and the lack of teamwork. IBM says that mental health was the #1 factor influencing future working environments.
It seems it may be incredibly challenging to onboard new employees in a 100% remote environment as well. C-suite is considering why they do want to bring employees back. CEO of Netflix, Reed Hastings, says he sees no positive to long-term remote work and expects Netflix employees to come back to the office as quickly as they can – even if other tech giants have said they will have employees work remotely in a much longer term capacity.
The reality is, despite the good and bad parts of working from home, it does open the door for more flexibility. Many employees say they also don’t want to return to 5 days in the office per week. But many have said they would enjoy a balance between heading in and working remotely.
The thing is, we haven’t all just been “working from home” for the fun of it. We’ve been working remotely during a global pandemic, which brings with it a whole host of anxiety, worries, and feelings of uncertainty. It feels like a pendulum has swung to the extreme towards remote work. Hopefully it will work its way back to the middle – ideally letting people choose what works best for them and their families.
Yes, there is gratitude in the ability to work from home but it didn’t come with zero mental health costs.
