What Swedish Death Cleaning your office looks like
(PRODUCTIVITY) If you need any motivation to clear the clutter check out dostadning, aka Swedish Death Cleaning. It won’t kill you but it’ll make you feel super metal while you clean.
You’ve probably heard of “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” as one of many titles focused on keeping your life organized and stress free. However, I bet you’ve never heard of dostadning, or, “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning.”
Alarmed yet? Don’t be; while it’s exactly as morbid as it sounds, it’s not as morose as you would think.
Dostadning, sometimes called “death cleaning” is a Swedish term referring to a process of permanent cleaning conducted throughout your Golden Girl years, usually starting around age 50. The goal of the process is to alleviate the burden of tidying up from your surviving family once you pass away.
It is currently having a day in the sun thanks to Margareta Magnusson, who is publishing a book on this topic.
The process is rooted in common de-cluttering mantras; only hold onto things that you actually use and actually bring you joy. Nothing you can’t find in your other “simplify your life” bestsellers. However, the spectre of the end of life does hang over the process, and that results in a few unique elements.
First of all, talk of death cleaning is highly encouraged amongst family and friends. Not only does this create accountability, but it also reduces the stigma around the process of passing on.
There’s also the idea of giving things you don’t want away as gifts to friends. It’s a way of creating happy memories for others, little pieces of yourself that can stick around.
In addition to creating these new memories, dostadning encourages personal reflections on your old memories. Clearing out clutter means making more space in your life for things that truly matter; anything negative or neutral gets the metaphorical boot.
That simplicity and self-reflection is a form of self-care, bolstered by the fact that, post-cleaning, you are supposed to treat yourself to something you like.
Because of the focus on long-term organization, dostadning stands out as a more long-term solution, as opposed to the temporary fix of “tidying up.” No matter where you are in life, it’s important to remember to make time to address the cause of clutter, rather than addressing clutter as a symptom that needs a band-aid.
Perhaps you could dostadn your desk? You’ve probably got a few receipts from lunch last month you don’t need anymore or maybe you’re a water bottle collector — you know the ones that get a water bottle and don’t finish it but then get a new one anyways and then somehow wind up with a collection of bottles on and around your desk? Maybe you’ve kept every single stapler you’ve ever been given but let’s be real, do you need 5 staplers?
Maybe your clutter isn’t on your desk, but it’s in your drawers. Or maybe, just maybe it’s in the break room. Wherever your clutter lie beginning to simplify and purge things will make you (and your co-workers) happy.
By focusing on changing the way you organize things as a whole, you may find your efforts to reap longer-lasting returns.
Our 5 favorites for Friday: Halloween edition
(OPINION EDITORIAL) With Halloween coming up, I couldn’t help but be a little inspired by the holiday while I was rounding up my favorites for you.
FRIDAY FAVORITES
Hey-oo! I don’t know about y’all but it is *finally* starting to feel like fall here in Central Texas and it’s making me experience so many different feelings. Mostly just cold toes but if I’m being honest, I love a good pair of socks so I don’t mind. Another week has come and gone which means it’s Friday so I’ve rounded up five of my favorites for you.
(PSA: there’s a good chance that this roundup will be laced with all things fall / halloween because there’s only FOUR DAYS TIL HALLOWEEN)
1. Favorite Movie
I was meandering around Target (for things I absolutely did not need when I walked in but couldn’t leave without) and I came across this classic.
That’s right — Hocus Pocus. It was a childhood favorite of mine and I’m 94% sure I’ve wathced it everyyear around Halloween because ABC Family, who is now named Freeform(?), always had their lil’ Halloween countdown and this never failed to make the cut. Also worth noting, it was only $4 — how could I pass up nostalgia thicker than the caramel on a candy apple when it was ONLY FOUR DOLLARS?!
2. Favorite Cause
This isn’t so much of a cause but a charge. I encourage you, that in these final days before Halloween (and even beyond) to forget the trick and go straight for the treat. I don’t know what that looks like for you but maybe it is raking leaves for a neighbor, making hand-drawn Halloween cards for kids in the hospital who won’t get to go trick-or-treating, baking a loaf of pumpkin bread for a favorite teacher/ friend/ mentor, or maybe even grabbing a warm drink for someone on a cold day.
One thing I did last fall/winter I went to Academy and bought a dozen fleece blankets and drove around areas I knew to be populated with homeless people and passed them out. I don’t share that story to brag or boast — in fact y’all are the first people I’ve told I did it. I tell you that story because kindness and generosity and caring doesn’t have to be holiday-centric.
3. Favorite News Story
My favorite story from this week has to be that Tesla is using what it has to help a country in need.
Hurricane Maria devastated the Island of Puerto Rico about a month ago and since then they have been without most bare necessities. So, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, decided to outfit the island with power facilities that could be used to provide the island with electricity when the existing grid is not available. Not only is there already a power station up and running, but they’ve been able to restore power to a children’s hospital.
I straight up clapped when I read this and I’m still clapping. It’s fun to see what could happen to this world if the best of humanity put their best foot forward
4. Favorite Lie
Someone literally took a photo and video of a new Apple Titan car strolling about and Apple’s quick and *very* believable response was “NOTHING TO SEE HERE, NO AUTONOMOUS CARS HERE.” Oh, well that settles it.
Pshhhh.
5. Favorite meme
Not a meme, just a sad truth :'(
It’s fall, y’all (for like 2 days)
This weekend I have absolutely zero plans and I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited. I hope you get a chance to catch up on sleeps or errands or whatever else you need to get done.
Get outside, stay inside; go for a run, go for a donut run; whatever you do, have a great weekend!
#FridayFaves
Where to find the JFK documents and dig into conspiracies
(NEWS) A handful of previously classified documents pertaining to the JFK assassination have been made public – here’s where to find them and where the conspiracy theorists are digesting them.
President John F Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on November 2, 1963 under mysterious circumstances just two years into his presidency. Conspiracy theories have remained alive and well ever since.
The U.S. National Archives has released hundreds of previously classified documents pertaining to the assassination. After speculation that President Trump could block all files, only a select few of the originally expected 3,100+ documents have been unveiled.
The FBI and CIA have been given a six month extension to review the remaining files before their potential release or redaction.
In 1992, President George Herbert Walker Bush signed the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act, sealing the JFK documents for 25 years. You’re good at math, so you know that we’re in year 25, putting it squarely on President Trump to decide to keep them sealed or opened and what to redact from the files (which remains to be seen as the public pours through the pages).
The irony is not lost on most Americans that the 2016 Presidential election was ripe with conspiracy theories being fired from all sides – President Trump even suggested that opponent Senator Ted Cruz’s father was involved in JFK’s assassination and had connections to Lee Harvey Oswald.
This is not the government’s first document dump, with thousands of pages going public in July of 2017 and various other dates peppered throughout the decades, but none quite as heavy as this final release which is expected to confirm or bust endless theories about the assassination.
Ready to dig into the available files and conspiracy theories?
Dig into the documents yourself over at the National Archives site.
The Independent has phenomenal live documentation of what is being uncovered.
Want to dig into some conspiracy theories? Here’s a list of the “Best of” conspiracy sites.
If you’re like me and prefer interactive debunking and hours of lost time, head on over to Reddit (JFKresearcher or the JFK Megathread).
See you all in another six months – here’s hoping for a more substantial, less disappointing document dump in the future.
There’s a new American Dream, no picket fence needed
(OPINION EDITORIAL) While the American Dream of a two story home with a white picket fence sounds dreamy, so does not living paycheck to paycheck.
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away… there was a dream.
It was the American Dream of a white picket fence nuclear family where everyone eventually went off to college and got awesome jobs.
These days are a little different and I mean for everyone, not just for the millennials who like to remind each other how much harder it is economically (than Baby Boomers) via memes. It’s not only a class issue of those living paycheck to paycheck, but I think we can all agree that this is the new American Dream: not living paycheck to paycheck.
So how does this new dream become obtainable? Are coding schools the answer for someone who is searching for a lucrative career path? Do we work side jobs? Do we donate plasma regularly?
There’s all kinds of personal finance information out there with varying sorts of likelihood of possibility, or impossibility, even. Some will tell you to squirrel away at least 10% of your income or to become a committed saver. Or how about the Rule of 72? And let’s not forget nest eggs.
These are all nice ideas.
Planning for retirement, it’s the highest bit of advice that we can get yet it’s not even on the radar. We’re trying to make it through today, and hopefully tomorrow, too, speaking from someone who is also in this group.
According to a recent survey by PurePoint® Financial, 60% of Americans believe we are on the brink of a financial crisis versus thinking the current economy is strong. What’s most unfortunate about these kinds of statistics is that fear isn’t a motivator for saving.
“Sometimes in the face of uncertainty, people tend to freeze and not take any action at all,” said Pierre P. Habis, President of PurePoint® Financial.
I can’t blame anyone with the mindset of, I need this money now. Because that’s how life works.
From someone who is also in this boat all I can say is save what you can. Do you really need to spend $30+ at the theater or can you wait for Redbox? Can you get up a little earlier to pack a lunch with what you’ve got?
I can’t tell you how often I’ve spent money eating out some place only to walk away feeling frustratingly unsatisfied; you know that accompanying guilt of having bought food some place only to have it felt not at all worth it.
So what’s a person to do in this crazy world we call now?
It’s an eye-roll worthy response, but the answer is really save save save.
Whatever you get, pocket a bit into a savings account or a piggy bank, and don’t touch it. Maybe we don’t need that extra shot of espresso or that Pop! figure of Eleven with Eggos. That $5-$10 can be deposited somewhere, especially if it comes with some kind of interest.
It does add up.
So really, it all boils down to saving what you can and not spending the extra cash on things that are fun or not really necessary. I mean did I really need the 4k UHD version of Baby Driver? No, but these are the sort of decisions you have to be prepared to make if you’re budgeting.
And the other obvious? If you work at a company that has a 401K plan, especially if it matches, jump on it! It may at first seem like money being deposited into a black hole, but future you will thank you.
