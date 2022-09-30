Connect with us

How to find a job you love in the midst of a job search you hate

A job search is a job in-and-of-itself. It’s even harder when you’ve not getting bites on your bait (resume). Here’s how to find job love.

Person looking at window from office, not finding love in her job

Author, Uma Thangaraj is an experienced Public Affairs and communications Specialist. For our readers, such as employers or job seekers from our Facebook groups Remote Digital Jobs and Austin Digital Jobs, she explains the difficult-but-necessary task of persisting when you don’t feel the love in your job search.

A job search can feel a lot like unrequited love these days.

According to Healthline, these are some signs that point to unrequited love:

  • Your love interest doesn’t seem interested in progressing the relationship.
  • They’re slow to reply to invitations, texts, and calls.
  • Denying signs they’re not interested.
  • Using what you know about them to get closer.
  • Experiencing a lot of unpleasant emotions.
  • Struggling to get them off your mind.

Needless to say, this can do a number on the majority of us.

But unlike an unrequited relationship, a job search may have workarounds that don’t make you feel like a total creep and stalker.

What’s involved in a successful job search (or attempt)?

Airswift has these tips to help you conduct a better job search that fits you:

  • Update your resume (Well, duh.)
  • Choose one job title at a time. (I don’t know about this one. We can fit into several slots at the same time.)
  • Search for variations on the same job title. (I’d expand this to say, search for variations on skillsets. If you are a writer and editor, include “communications” in your search criteria. Or vice versa. If you see yourself as a communicator, look for specific skills such as writing and editing.)

Staying the jobby job course

Staying the course is hard when you get beat down every single frigging day. But, what’s the alternative, eh?

If you feel beat down, take a break. Seriously. Take a deep breath. Stay away from your computer and go take a hike. Or a bike. Or, whatever. Get those endorphins going.

When you’re ready (and you might have to push yourself to get ready if the dark is descending on you too hard), reach out. Search for your specialty. Go to the Facebutts. Find a community in your locale.

Chuckle quietly on your own at the memes at first. Maybe even post your own, only when you feel ready.

Read the frustration, and know you are not alone. Not at all.

Staying the jobby job course is a lonely job. But, you are not alone.

Learn from other’s mistakes. Share your own.

But, for the love of God, stay the course.

The American Genius is news, insights, tools, and inspiration for business owners and professionals. AG condenses information on technology, business, social media, startups, economics and more, so you don’t have to.

