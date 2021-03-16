Food delivery drivers, here’s a tip: Deliver the order, no matter the tip

After hearing customers complaining about not getting the food they ordered through a delivery app, or getting it hours late and cold, delivery drivers admitted they were not accepting certain orders if they thought there would be little or no tip. This one makes my blood boil on everyone’s behalf. With my service industry background, I am super protective of servers who work largely for tips. As a customer, I understand that tipping is a choice. I choose to tip well and wish everyone would. Even though tips are a large part of their income, it’s not clear to customers exactly how drivers get paid. That may be part of the problem.

The same rule of dining at a full service restaurant applies: Don’t eat out (or order the food delivery service) if you can’t afford to tip. It’s part of the social contract. Delivery drivers, though, also opted into that social contract when they agreed to drive for a food delivery service. In the report in the Houston KHOU news story, drivers aren’t even sure there is no or little tip; they are guessing from the estimated pay in the app (not a perfect measure). Just as servers have the obligation to wait on people who may or may not tip, drivers have the obligation to deliver food that customers have ordered.

Most people tip decently, many tip very well, and a few do not tip well, or at all. Some people are simply lousy tippers. Others, who may truly need the service during the pandemic, such as the elderly, disabled, or shut-in, may be unaware of how tipping in the app works, or they may assume the full delivery fee goes to the driver. It’s a more complicated system interacting with a server, where you pay for the product and tip as payment for the service. With delivery apps, you pay for a product, pay a fee for the service, and are expected to tip on top of that.

The apps have to make their money somehow. They have created complex online systems that gather, match up, and distribute massive amounts of personal information and manage to get your food to you (usually) while keeping your data private. Those types of systems and securities aren’t cheap. However, with the apps charging both the customer and the restaurant service fees (sometimes way too much, as we noted last year), and with drivers responsible for their car maintenance, gas, and expenses, the apps certainly can come across like the cat who ate the canary. Mind you, several of them have partnered with restaurants and food trucks to charge them less during the pandemic, and that’s a good thing.

How much do drivers make? Based on recent articles on Indeed.com, and appjobs.com, most delivery services pay a minimum fare per trip, plus some combination of distance + time + tip. When all is said and done, including tip, the per-hour rate varies between $9.00 per hour up to $25.00, depending on the market in which you are driving and the app. Most seem to average somewhere in between $13.00-$18.00/hour (gross earnings, and including tips).

Some apps, like DoorDash, will guarantee a minimum per ride, in case the base + tip does not meet the minimum amount. Most apps give 100% of tips to the driver, and others may offer some benefits, such as discounted/subsidized car repairs. Others offer bonuses for a certain number of deliveries per month, and still others may pay (and charge) more at peak times. I hope more of these services examine their practices and provide some of these drivers’ perks and benefits.

The variations in rate and perks are numerous, but two things stay the same. These delivery drivers have committed to providing a service, and tips are optional. I hate to say it, because I believe in tipping big, but it’s in the job description. In my experience, most people hold up their end of the bargain and tip. Others may not. If you don’t like it, then maybe driving for a delivery service isn’t for you.