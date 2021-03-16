Opinion Editorials
Food delivery drivers, here’s a tip: Deliver the order, no matter the tip
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) Food delivery drivers admit to passing on trips where they aren’t sure there is a tip. Is that justifiable, or is it just the way the cookie crumbles?
After hearing customers complaining about not getting the food they ordered through a delivery app, or getting it hours late and cold, delivery drivers admitted they were not accepting certain orders if they thought there would be little or no tip. This one makes my blood boil on everyone’s behalf. With my service industry background, I am super protective of servers who work largely for tips. As a customer, I understand that tipping is a choice. I choose to tip well and wish everyone would. Even though tips are a large part of their income, it’s not clear to customers exactly how drivers get paid. That may be part of the problem.
The same rule of dining at a full service restaurant applies: Don’t eat out (or order the food delivery service) if you can’t afford to tip. It’s part of the social contract. Delivery drivers, though, also opted into that social contract when they agreed to drive for a food delivery service. In the report in the Houston KHOU news story, drivers aren’t even sure there is no or little tip; they are guessing from the estimated pay in the app (not a perfect measure). Just as servers have the obligation to wait on people who may or may not tip, drivers have the obligation to deliver food that customers have ordered.
Most people tip decently, many tip very well, and a few do not tip well, or at all. Some people are simply lousy tippers. Others, who may truly need the service during the pandemic, such as the elderly, disabled, or shut-in, may be unaware of how tipping in the app works, or they may assume the full delivery fee goes to the driver. It’s a more complicated system interacting with a server, where you pay for the product and tip as payment for the service. With delivery apps, you pay for a product, pay a fee for the service, and are expected to tip on top of that.
The apps have to make their money somehow. They have created complex online systems that gather, match up, and distribute massive amounts of personal information and manage to get your food to you (usually) while keeping your data private. Those types of systems and securities aren’t cheap. However, with the apps charging both the customer and the restaurant service fees (sometimes way too much, as we noted last year), and with drivers responsible for their car maintenance, gas, and expenses, the apps certainly can come across like the cat who ate the canary. Mind you, several of them have partnered with restaurants and food trucks to charge them less during the pandemic, and that’s a good thing.
How much do drivers make? Based on recent articles on Indeed.com, and appjobs.com, most delivery services pay a minimum fare per trip, plus some combination of distance + time + tip. When all is said and done, including tip, the per-hour rate varies between $9.00 per hour up to $25.00, depending on the market in which you are driving and the app. Most seem to average somewhere in between $13.00-$18.00/hour (gross earnings, and including tips).
Some apps, like DoorDash, will guarantee a minimum per ride, in case the base + tip does not meet the minimum amount. Most apps give 100% of tips to the driver, and others may offer some benefits, such as discounted/subsidized car repairs. Others offer bonuses for a certain number of deliveries per month, and still others may pay (and charge) more at peak times. I hope more of these services examine their practices and provide some of these drivers’ perks and benefits.
The variations in rate and perks are numerous, but two things stay the same. These delivery drivers have committed to providing a service, and tips are optional. I hate to say it, because I believe in tipping big, but it’s in the job description. In my experience, most people hold up their end of the bargain and tip. Others may not. If you don’t like it, then maybe driving for a delivery service isn’t for you.
How to increase website engagement
(EDITORIAL) A website is vital to any business, but customer engagement guarantees success. Check out these powerful tips to boost engagement.
Having a website for your business isn’t enough. If you want to grow your company, you need to maximize this digital asset by increasing user engagement. The question is, where do you begin?
What does healthy website engagement look like?
Launching a website is one of the quintessential first steps in building a business. It’s a new company’s way of saying, “We’ve arrived! See, we’re legit!” But the problem is that very few entrepreneurs and business owners know anything about building websites. So they use a drag-and-drop web builder to throw a few elements together and develop a site in a few hours.
Simply having a website isn’t enough. If it’s only a placeholder for your brand, you’re missing out on an opportunity to reach people and move them from awareness to purchase. You don’t need a website – you need an engaging website.
What is user engagement?
“Put most simply, user engagement is when visitors to your site appreciate your content enough to stick around, absorb, and convert,” web design and UX optimizer Rob Wells writes. “Most importantly, when user engagement is high, you’ll find that your audience becomes more loyal. You’ll notice more return visits and higher conversions, because your website simply works.”
Signs of high user engagement include reading and absorbing content, organic comments on blog posts, social media shares, watching videos, above average time on site, high click-through rates, and low bounce rates. We’ll tell you more about how to achieve these “wins’ in the following section.
5 Tips for Boosting Engagement
Every website developer, marketing guru, and entrepreneur has their own formula for boosting engagement, but there are a few tactics that everyone can agree on. If you want to see immediate results, start by doing the following:
-
- Make it About Your Target Audience: Too many businesses make the mistake of shaping their marketing messages around themselves. They mistakenly assume that customers care about them, when the truth of the matter is that customers only care about themselves.If you want to boost engagement on your website, start by transforming your messaging. Make it about your audience. Make the customer the hero of their own story. You’re just there to guide them along and point to solutions (products and services) that may help them get from where they are now to where they want to be.
- Tell Stories: Cut out the sterile corporate lingo and breathe a little life into your copy. Mission statements are lame. Tell stories!The Ward & Barnes, P.A. website is a perfect example of how storytelling can cause engagement to soar. They actually include client stories, testimonials, and quotes on their homepage. This helps visitors connect with the brand and immediately establish a feeling of trust and goodwill.
- Eliminate Distractions: “According to research by Google, people judge websites as beautiful or not within 1/50th to 1/20th of a second,” Website Magazine notes. “Perhaps even more interesting is the fact that visually complex websites are consistently rated as less beautiful than simpler sites.”Stop with the complex websites and sophisticated designs. You’re not a web design company – there’s no need for all of these bells and whistles! Eliminate distractions and simplify every page to one specific focal point. Anything more means you’re actually competing against yourself.
- Empower Your CTAs: Every page on your website should have a call-to-action (CTA). And when creating these CTAs, always ask yourself one simple question: “Why would anyone click this?”If you’re asking for an email address or sale without providing clear and direct value in return, you’re missing the point. You have to compel people to follow through.One of the best ways to empower your CTAs is to offer something in return – like a free eBook, a discount code, or a product sample. When there’s an enticing reward, people will be much more likely to follow through.
- Go Visual: The brain processes visuals much faster than text. Use this to your advantage by integrating visual content into your website. This means video, graphics, and original images. Skip the stock photos! However, don’t overdo it. Remember to keep it simple and avoid unnecessary distractions. Quality over quantity works every time.
Turn your website into a lead generating asset
Transform your website from a branded placeholder into a powerful, lead generating asset that procures leads, and converts them from curious visitors into profitable lifelong customers. This process can take time, but you have to begin somewhere. Start by leveraging the tips in this article and analyzing the data. Based on the numbers, you can optimize, iterate, and improve over time.
Android once again left out of app development (come on, Clubhouse)
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) Why are Android devices always playing second banana when it comes to app development and testing? It CAN’T be the camera… Can it?
Okay, okay, fine, Apple people, let’s get this out of the way first. I’ll concede that your dumb, expensive, break-if-you-sneeze-on-them, proprietary EVERYTHING devices are… Probably not an actual tool of the devil.
But Y’ALL have to recognize a few facts about Android devices in return, chief amongst them being: People have them.
As far as ordinary users go, I don’t really care if my phone could beat up your phone (which it CAN), I’m more talking to the people making the decisions about where their fresh and sexy apps get placed first.
Apps like Clubhouse, a sort of invite-only mini podcast situation, that we’re all expecting big things from, have also left Android users expecting later release dates. And yet, for all my circa 2017 LG phone having bitterness, I do kind of get it. Conventional wisdom is that iPhone users are all early adopters, more affluent, and in other words, more desirable as an audience.
And if a fledgling app can only chase one of the two audiences at a time, it almost makes sense that all the eggs would go in one no-headphone-jack-having basket.
Except…
According to Statista, Android ownership is in the lead. By quite a bit. Even if we try to apply ‘quality over quantity’ to a market, well… They’re going to want Android users eventually anyway.
Why take a bird in the hand approach when you know you’re headed to the bush directly after unhinging your jaw and eating the first bird, feathers and all, I assume?
Or, to leave the metaphor…why wait to chase a group of people you already know you want?
New apps need cash, and they need the biggest userbases they can get as soon as possible after beta. It’s not just the fact that I’ve been pulled into the platform wars that makes me ask — why wait?
Clubhouse specifically catches my eye here— the app aims to preserve transparency, isn’t yet making room for advertisements (they’ll get there, every app does), and is currently only hosting brands inasmuch as brand profiles are allowed. They’re even being cool and embracing user-reported crackdowns on pyramid schemes, according to Digiday.
So with no need for high-quality pics, hyper influencers to push brands (aside from company execs themselves), or a certain lifestyle market to capture… Why is it that Android users are being put on the back burner?
At this point, it seems like the folks hiring devs have an ‘It’s just what you do’ attitude about this, which we all know has NEVER come back to bite a company, creator, or hapless wild animal on the rump before. And while I’m hardly forecasting immediate doom for Clubhouse or anything else… I am bookmarking this page for an ‘I TOLD y’all so’ later on.
Meanwhile, this Android user will just have to keep screaming at people directly. Catch me on my lawn from 6 feet away sometime. It’ll have to do for now.
Before you quit your job, ask yourself these 5 questions
(OPINION / EDITORIAL) Frustrated at work? Here are 5 ideas utilizing design thinking and exploration tactics to assess if you really are ready to quit your job.
We have all been there. We are in a job that just doesn’t feel right for us. Maybe we strongly dislike our manager or even our day to day work responsibilities. We find it easy to blame everyone else for everything we dislike. We question life and ask “Is this what life is all about? Shouldn’t I be spending my time doing something I am more passionate about?” But, we probably like the regular paycheck… Thus, we stay there and possibly become more miserable by the day. Some of us may even start to feel physical symptoms of headaches, stomach aches, and possibly depression. We also may go to the internet like this person seeking answers and hoping someone else can tell us what to do:
“I feel conflicted but I want to quit my job. What should I do?
I was thinking of quitting my job because I dislike what I do, and I feel I am underpaid.
However last week my colleague tendered her resignation too. Needless to say, if I leave too, my whole department will fall into a larger mess and that causes some feelings of conflict within me.
Should my colleague quitting affect when I want to leave too? How do I go about quitting now?”
We can definitely empathize with this – it’s really uncomfortable, sometimes sad, and hard to be in a position where we feel we are underpaid and we aren’t happy.
So, how can you navigate a situation like this? How do you figure out if you should just quit your job? How can you be an adult about this?
Here are some exploratory questions, ideas, and some design thinking activities to help you answer this question for yourself.
- Before you up and quit, assuming you don’t yet have your next opportunity lined up, have you considered asking for a raise – or better yet, figure out how you add value to the organization? Would your supervisor be willing to move you in to a new role or offer additional compensation?
- If you don’t have a job lined up, do you have the recommended AT LEAST six months of living expenses in your savings account? Some would recommend that you have even more during a global pandemic where unemployment is at an all-time high – it may take longer to find a new position.
- Do you have a safety net of family or friends that are willing and able to help you with your bills if you don’t have your regular paycheck? Would you be willing to put that burden on them so you can quit your job?
- Why aren’t you job searching if you are unhappy? Is it because the task seems daunting and the idea of interviewing right now makes you want to puke?
- What would your ideal job be and what would it take for you to go for it?
Many people claim they don’t like their job but they don’t know what to do next or even worse, don’t know what they WANT to do. To offer a little bit of tough love here: Well, then, that’s your job to figure it out. You can go on Reddit all you want, but no one else can tell you what is right for you.
Here are some ways to explore what may be an exciting career move for you or help you identify some areas that you need to learn more about in order to figure out where work will align with your skills, interests, and passions.
- Consider ordering the Design Your Life Workbook that provides writing prompts to help you figure out what it is that you are looking for in a job/career. You may also like the book Designing Your Work Life which is about “How to Thrive and Change and Find Happiness at Work”.
- Utilize design thinking to answer some of your questions. Make a diamond shape and in each of the four corners, write out the “Who” you want to be working with, “What” you’d like to be doing, “Where” you’d like to be, and “Why” you want to be there or doing that kind of work.
- Conduct informational interviews with people doing work that you think you might be interested in. Usually these conversations give you lots of interesting insights and either a green light to pursue something or validation that maybe that role isn’t right for you either.
- Get your resume updated. Sometimes just dusting off your resume, updating it, and making it ready gives you a feeling of relief that if you did really want to pursue a new job, you are almost ready. Consider updating your LinkedIn profile as well.
- Explore what you can do differently. A lot of what we can be frustrated about can be related to things out of our control. Consider exploring ways to work better with your team or how to grow to become invaluable. Tune in to Lindsey Pollak’s podcast, The Work Remix, where she gives great ideas on how to navigate working in current times where there are five generations in the workplace. There may be ways you need to adjust your communication style or tune in to emotional intelligence on how to better work with your supervisor or employees. Again, focus on what is within your control.
You may decide that you need to quit your job to be able to focus your energy on finding a better fit for you. But at the same time, be realistic. Most of us have to work to live. Everyone has bills, so you may continue working while you sort out some of the other factors to help you find a more exciting prospect. Either way, wishing you all the best on this journey, and the time and patience to allow you to figure it out.
