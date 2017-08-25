List of our 5 faves for Friday (that’s pretty neat!)

Friday favorites

Friday, or as most of my millennial co-horts and on-trend stores have dubbed it, Fri-YAY. As in Yay, it’s the weekend!! But the weekend isn’t the only thing to be excited about on Friday. We have decided to dedicate a little piece in our corner of the internet to share stories, items and causes that we think are mega rad.

1. Favorite video

I saw this video when I was in college and for whatever reason I brought it up the other day with a co worker and it has been making the rounds at work. It’s pretty neat!

2. Favorite Cause

CoderDojo has been teaming up with different businesses across the nation and on Sundays, teaches kids to code– FOR FREE. If you ask me that’s pretty rad.

In AG’s hometown of Austin, we are organizing a drive for laptop donations! If you have one in good working condition and are in Austin (or know how to ship things), please please drop it off at Orange Coworking (they’ll know what to do with it).

If you still want to help and you don’t have an extra computer sitting around, sending them a new Chromebook would be a super inexpensive way of helping!

*This map shows just how many Coding Dojos there are*

**If you’re like many and finances are tight, they also need mice for computers (not the fuzzy critters).**

3. Favorite news story

From the ages of five to nine, I had several friends who each had every birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese’s. I was always fascinated with the animatronic band because I knew they weren’t real and wanted to know how they worked — this is coming from a girl who took apart her dad’s computer to see how it worked. My sister on the other hand was TERRIFIED of them. Apparently that sentiment was shared by just about everyone.

Well, fret no more. Chuck E. Cheese’s is getting rid of Munch and his Make Believe Band. Perhaps they’ll make them holograms?!

4. Favorite ancient proverb

“The more you weigh, the harder you are to kidnap. Stay safe. Eat cake.”

5. Fave tech toy

This week, we came across Iris, an amazing suite of tools that has us slightly drooly because we’re all about not killing trees (#PaperlessOffice). Now, your mouse can be a scanner – wut!?

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND

Have a great weekend! We’ll see you all on Monday. Ooh! And if Hurrican Harvey is on the path to eat your lunch, stay safe!!