Good experiences with a staffing firm and recruiters – what are *those* like?
(EDITORIAL) Flipping the script on bad experiences with a staffing firm or recruiters – let’s talk about great results with some unsung heroes.
You’re laid off (sad) and told to get to networking. You reach out to old friends and colleagues, “Hey! Got anything for me?” You hear back from a few with “So sorry to hear that, man.” but not a lot of leads or they mention that they will keep you in mind if anything comes your way. One random friend’s cousin mentions you should register with a certain staffing firm that you have never heard of.
You register online and they call you to come in for an interview. HOW EXCITING! You get your resumes in order and put on your suit. You meet them at their downtown office for maybe 20-30 minutes and are pleased with yourself that you “got an interview”. Then you wait. Wait for what seems like an eternity…back to your computer to submit applications.
You get a call in a week or so that this staffing firm might have an opportunity for you! They use vague terms like “Best new digital marketing company” and “located in the Loop”. It pays $40/hour and is for two weeks to cover someone’s wedding/honeymoon, but it does have an opportunity to extend. Would you be able to go meet with the hiring manager this afternoon?
Have you experienced this or something similar? Was your first reaction a feeling of slight disappointment? You told them you were looking for full-time. You have 10 years of experience and feel like you can certainly do more than cover a two-week leave.
Let me offer this…take the interview. Seriously consider the opportunity. 9 times out of 10 if you are an excellent worker, that two-week contract will extend. When you are hired into a temporary contract, they usually understand that you are seeking full-time and are willing to work with you to come in late/leave early for other interviews. And with any random luck, you may also be getting your foot in the door and be considered at this company.
Also, these new team members become your light in a dark tunnel of post lay-off blues – they provide new projects, some new ideas AND often are the networking that you were told to do. This is also a great opportunity to bring in income and keep your resume updated. This may not be ideal – it can be hard to be a “temporary worker” in an environment where you do not know the teams nor even where the bathroom is.
It is with gratitude I am thankful to several recruiters. They found me temporary and temporary to hire positions after two layoffs. I had such a great experience with a random one that I then applied to be a recruiter with the staffing firm itself. I can tell you these people work really hard to find the right candidates for their clients as well as offering fair pay and great career opportunities for their talent. They have major metrics to meet and record number of positions to fill. They often are not given a lot of information from the client so finding the right fit (and sometimes within 48 hours) is a challenge in its own right.
I’m so sorry for anyone and everyone who has been ghosted by a recruiter, but I want to give some attention to the unsung heroes. The ones that do their best to find you an opportunity, clarify needs with the hiring manager and give you interview tips before you go in. These recruiters that helped me literally saved me. They helped me when it felt like the rug had been pulled out from underneath me. They were additional eyes and ears for me in the job searching world. They helped me create my elevator pitch and offered encouragement after interviews. I can tell you that being a recruiter is like working on a rollercoaster. There are so many ups and downs and twists and turns. You cannot always predict how your talent will do in an interview. You never even know if they will want the job.
Your clients give you limited information and time to find people – as well as put you in a competitive environment where they are sourcing candidates from many a staffing firm. I will say though that when the stars align, and your candidate happily accepts a position…it is one of the best feeling in the world. I placed many professionals in my 1.75 years of recruiting and I do keep in touch with several of them. Some I don’t know what they are up to, but I do hope they had a good experience and share the gratitude that I feel for those that helped me.
I personally would like to give a shoutout to 2 companies that helped me get ahead, it’s to Aquent/Vitamin T and Creative Circle. Thank you. You are unsung heroes in my eyes in what you do.
Freelance is the Future? I call bull malarky
(EDITORIAL) Some have predicted that due to company needs and employees’ desire for flexibility, freelance is the future of work. But I have reservations.
Long gone are the days of punching a clock in Corporate America to be in your seat at your desk for an exact period of 8 hours on a day x 5 = 40 hours per week. If you work in an office setting now, usually you are expected to manage your time and finish your projects but companies have adjusted their strict butt in seat polices so that you can come in late after a doctor appointment or even leave a little early for Susie’s soccer tournament.
The truth is, with the advancement of technology and connected devices, many of us can work from anywhere (as long as there’s Wi-Fi or we have our hotspot). So, as long as your work gets done, there’s a little bit of room for “flexibility”.
When a company pitches this as flexibility, it’s really just a way of re-wording that you will work a lot so they will cut you some slack here and there considering most of us work well over our 40 hours a week. We can check email first thing in the morning, forward documents from the plane and even be on conference calls while in a line or in an Uber. You may work late on a Tuesday due to Wednesday deliverables which allows you to take off on Friday at 3pm when usually your projects are in a good place. There are also times where you will work on the weekend.
The opportunity to work anywhere has led to some considering that freelance is the future? I just don’t buy it. And this might be an unpopular opinion. I think that’s like turning the Titanic around. People rely on companies to offer a feeling of stability (or so we think) so that you know there’s a paycheck coming in every other week and you definitely have your fair share of projects (oh yeah, plus healthcare benefits).
If we all moved in to freelancing, we’d have a wide variety of clients, customers, teammates and paychecks that could be difficult to keep up with. We’d be forced to be the CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, CMOs, CFOs, oh, forget it, the entire C-suite of our own careers. It’s really difficult to generate new clients in the future while you’re working on a current project.
However, it’s equally difficult to have a lull so you have to be constantly engaged and pitching business (at the same time you have your current work). You have to be on your A-game at all times and out pitching yourself and your brand. You have to be creating content on all the social channels and be invited to participate in fancy conferences and meetings. This unfortunately is the life of freelance.
Does it seem like more people will do freelance? Yes. There’s lots of opportunity now thanks to the world wide web. But I predict they will do this in addition to their regular jobs. Is it possible that we may move to a gig economy? We are already there. You’ve heard of Uber, Lyft, Instacart, Fiverr and Upwork…It seems like that most people that have 2-3 gigs to make them whole are typically looking for full-time opportunities or would love to find something that can replace the others with more consistent work and not all the hustle. Are Small Businesses on the rise? Absolutely.
It seems that it depends on your desire for either slightly more predictable work and paychecks or if you’re a throw caution to the wind person and live that freelancer life. Also, if your skill sets are the ones employers are looking for on an ad hoc basis. No doubt many people live a freelancer life and love it. But I just don’t see it being the masses – I think it takes a special kind of dedication to rely on freelance and/or starting your own business. Plus, you’re off your parents’ healthcare at age 26. That’s when real the “real job” starts to sound really appealing.
A different case for canceling SXSW in Austin
(EDITORIAL) SXSW is a massive conference that draws an international crowd, but one mega-population won’t attend amidst coronavirus fears. Time to cancel.
Internationally, the coronavirus is forcing everyone to adjust their plans – how often they interact in public, and most definitely whether or not they go to crowded places.
Major conferences are being cancelled, the NCAA basketball tournament could be audience-free and televised only, and there are talks regarding whether or not to allow viewers to attend the olympics or if they should be cancelled altogether.
And from March 13-22, there’s SXSW in Austin, Texas where we are headquartered. The organizers have publicly stated, even up to today, that plans will move forward, despite a “handful” of speaker cancellations (including Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey).
A petition to cancel SXSW has spread, garnering over 15K signatures so far. That list of names is snowballing as people are asking their bosses if they can work remotely, buying frozen food in bulk, and worrying about the endless unknowns about the coronavirus (incubation periods, treatments, vaccines, recurring cases).
But is a petition and fear enough to cancel an international conference that boosts a city’s bottom line (and pours billions of dollars into a dependent ecosystem) enough to shut down SXSW? Are we simply overreacting?
Maybe.
Regardless, SXSW is still announcing new featured speakers like Adam Schiff, Beto O’Rourke, and Hillary Clinton. Ignore the theme of that list, and focus on the point that this film, tech, and music mega-conference has done little to assuage fears aside from updating their “safety resources” page to encourage folks to take “precautions” recommended by the World Health Organization.
“SXSW is working closely on a daily basis with local, state, and federal agencies to plan for a safe event,” organizers said in a statement yesterday. “As a result of this dialogue and the recommendations of Austin Public Health [available here], the 2020 event is proceeding with safety as a top priority.”
The conference organizers added, “At this time, no health departments in the state have requested the cancellation of any gatherings as the current risk of person-to-person spread in their jurisdictions remains low. Historically, March is not a peak international travel month in Austin, but we will continue to monitor. Information and practices are changing during this rapidly evolving situation and we will continue to follow national guidelines. This being said, there are no imminent plans to postpone any current events.”
As an event organizer myself, I can tell you that there’s nothing more terrifying than a threat, be it health or otherwise. Peoples’ livelihoods depend on this event, and I promise there is fear and frustration at the SXSW corporate offices. I still think there is a chance the event will be pared back, but at this point, it doesn’t look like a cancellation is likely.
What will be different this year (besides fear and the fact that coronavirus will be part of every single in-person discussion), is that for the first time since it’s inception, the festival will likely be absent of locals which typically accounts for a huge portion of attendance and which populates their massive army of volunteers.
I personally spoke with nearly 100 people to gauge sentiment in Austin regarding SXSW, and unanimously, folks were surprised it wasn’t cancelled, and indicated they had changed their plans to attend, noting that they would be avoiding downtown for the duration of the conference. Unanimously.
There are a lot of jokes online about SXSW being the reason Austin will be host to a major wave of coronavirus after the conference, and that feeling is no surprise…
If you’ve shopped in the past week in Austin, you know that it is very hard to find hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, and even less common items like deep freezers, and ammo.
Locals are not taking any risks. And that includes attending SXSW.
Therefore, this begs the question – will locals excluding themselves cripple SXSW’s earning capacity? Fears may be overblown, I grant you that, especially given that no communal cases have hit the Austin area, but people are opting out because they’d rather live than hear a surprise concert from a famous rapper, learn about cool robots, or watch a screening of an indie film.
It is my personal opinion that SXSW is literally the best conference on the planet. We’ve been involved for over a decade. And the organizers are in an impossible situation. Truly.
But with so many unknowns about the coronavirus, shoving thousands of people into close proximity is running more and more people off, be they speakers, performers, attendees, or just about everyone that lives in Austin. It’s time for SXSW organizers to make the painful call to cancel. Or at least postpone for the fall.
But they won’t.
Here are some recent reactions from the ol’ internets:
Unpopular opinion: If SXSW was as "forward thinking" and "innovative" as they claim to be, they would CANCEL the festival this year. The risk to our local infrastructure is too great, not to mention potentially accelerate the national infection rate.https://t.co/e4a9clMqfC
1/
— Jake Grosek (@JakeGrosek) February 26, 2020
"Safety is a top priority for #SXSW.".. right behind the other top priority of $3555MM revenues on the line. Requesting travelers to "practice usual precautions" is short-sighted and naive. You should refund everyone's ticket in light of #Coronavirus "di… https://t.co/dedj5SUsfI
— Ken Michaelside (@kmside) March 2, 2020
A little surprised at ECCC not canceling yet given Washington state's cases and a state of emergency having been declared. https://t.co/FS3tfwx47a
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) March 2, 2020
Organizers need to #CancelSXSW! Having people get on planes and then mix for weeks is dangerous. No one wants an outbreak of #CoronaVirus in Austin. Follow the lead of Mobile World Congress and keep people safe. @sxsw
— Justin Mauldin (@jmauldn) February 27, 2020
The simplest ways to help an unhappy client
(EDITORIAL) We have all had to deal with an unhappy client or two, and maybe we couldn’t make it work, well here are some easy tips to help the next.
Who here hasn’t had a client get aggravated for what seems like no good reason?
(Raise your hand!)
Who here hasn’t had that awkward “I hear what you’re saying, but…” conversation?
(More hands!)
Whether you’re providing marketing work, strategic planning services, graphic design ideas, or basic business advice, you’re going to run into the occasional client who Just. Is. Not. Here. For. It. And it can be so hard to help that unhappy client get back to a place where you can all come together to get the job done.
(Hands! Hands! Hands!)
Especially in this day and age of angry emoji reaction clicks, dealing with confrontational feedback can require a new level of diplomacy and tact. You’ve got an unhappy client who doesn’t have the ability to communicate their “why” to you, so instead, they go nuclear and your inbox is suddenly filled with the kind of unhappy vitriol you’re more used to seeing in your Facebook feed.
How do you handle it?
Because… you can actually handle it.
First and foremost, understand where the negative reaction is coming from. They’ve asked you for help with their cherished project. Maybe they wouldn’t be happy with anyone’s work. Maybe they can’t quite communicate what they want. Regardless of where the sticking point is, understand that the sticking point is (a) not your fault and (b) not going to be acknowledged by them.
So then, the second step… remove yourself from the criticism. Even if they make it personal, remove yourself from the situation. Look at it in terms of the work. The client wants X. You feel you have given them X, but they see it as Y. Can you see it from their perspective? Because if you can, you are way more than halfway there. Where are they coming from?
If this is an external review, on Google or such, just ignore it and move on. It’s done. You can’t argue it. But if it’s feedback you’re getting from a current client and your project is still in play… seriously, take a deep breath and give it a harder look. It might feel personal. But is it?
The best assumption to make is that there is something else going on. If you can keep your cool and work with your unhappy client to determine what’s making them uncomfortable, in a non-confrontational way, and to get them to an acceptable delivery — you’ve won. Because you’re continuing to provide them the service they’ve come to you for.
So take a look at the situation, and figure out the best response.
1. Is the argument clear?
Don’t waste your time trying to establish whether you’re right or they’re wrong. Instead, look at framing it in terms of what the client is trying to accomplish. Ask them to give you specific examples of what they hope to achieve. Allow them to tell you what they feel isn’t good… in fact, encourage them to tell you why they’re unhappy with what you’ve given them. All of this will help frame what they’re looking for and what you need to give them in round two.
2. Is their feedback relevant?
Well, yeah. There are times when you know that your client knows nothing. But they feel the need to demonstrate that They Know What They Are Doing.
Let them.
Just let them tell you, and let it go.
And… keep searching for that nugget of truth in what they’re saying. Their feedback may seem ridiculous. But what’s at the heart of it? Look for that. Look at this negative reaction as a signpost for what they’re truly after.
3. IS IT WORTH DEBATING?
This fits right in with number 2. They feel passionately that you need two spaces after every period. Is this something you really need to argue? CHOOSE. YOUR. BATTLES.
If your client really wants to engage on an issue … two spaces, or the use of a particular phrase … then let them say their piece. Then say your piece. But giving them room for an out. And once again, think about it from their perspective.
Maybe it’s someone who didn’t spend all their time in their first post-college job debating the niceties of the Oxford comma. Does it ultimately matter to the overall success of the project? If it does… go to the mat. Show them, with respect, why it’s important. But if it’s just a point of pride for you, the provider? Can you let it go?
I can’t sometimes. So I get it if you can’t. But still, it’s a good point to keep in mind. A good question to ask yourself, as a provider of a service. Which sword do you fall on… and why?
Clearly, you shouldn’t just roll over because a client has turned nasty. But neither should you turn every unhappy client response into your personal cause du jour. When you encounter negative, hostile client reactions, take a moment. Try to see it from their point of view. At the very least, the shift in perspective will help you handle their concerns. And at best, you’ll re-frame the discussion in a way that gives you both a handle on how to move forward.
You might learn from the exchange. Or maybe you’re just right, dammit. But you still have to think about what’s worth getting worked up over.
Finally, don’t let it bring you down. If it’s serious enough that you have to part ways over their reaction, help them do so amicably. Point them in the direction of someone you think might be able to accommodate their ideas. Stay positive for them, and for yourself. Then chalk it up to experience, and take the lessons on to the next client.
