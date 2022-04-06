Opinion Editorials
Grace: The answer to improving mental health in unprecedented times
(EDITORIAL) Part of our brains are pondering how to emerge from a pandemic while the other part is worried about WW3. Give yourself (and others) grace.
There is a need for grace. We are living in unprecedented times.
There isn’t a single one of us who hasn’t been affected by current events. Whether it’s the loss of a job, a loved one, the loss of security, or even just a loss of hope, we have all experienced some kind of loss in the last two years. It feels like we’re in some type of spiral of never-ending uncertainty. We can’t even heal from the effects of COVID-19 on our society, as we are reminded that people are continuing to lose their lives to the pandemic and new strains pop up worldwide. People uprooted their jobs, their education, and their lives, with many having to put their dreams on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If that wasn’t uncertain enough, the war waged by Russia against Ukraine has left many, even those worlds away, feeling uneasy, as fuel prices rise, and the supply chains are further interrupted. While those are minor inconveniences compared to what many others in the world are going through, it serves as a reminder. Social media and the twenty-four-hour news cycle keep us all aware and connected even as we try to disconnect. And while it’s good to know what’s going on in the world, it’s also anxiety-inducing because there isn’t an escape, any social media site we log on to (which we namely do to keep up with loved ones and forget the problems in our lives) is splashed with uncensored headlines of war, disease, and atrocities.
Every day, there is a new thing that has to occupy our minds, in addition to the everyday personal problems and stressors that already take up space in our heads. This pandemic has caused more mass trauma than World War II, according to the World Health Organization. This mass trauma, in turn, can negatively impact mental health and cause mental health issues to arise or worsen.
We, as a society are feeling the effects of the pandemic, even two years later. The labor market faced The Great resignation and the highest inflation rate in four decades. Not to mention the increase in societal issues, such as the murder rate and fatal drug overdoses increasing at staggering rates.
Michele Oliver, a Podcaster and Career Coach with ten thousand followers on LinkedIn reminds her followers that it’s okay, it’s okay to feel the trauma, it’s okay if the best any of us can do is survive, and remind us we need to show grace to ourselves and others.
I am here to echo those sentiments. It’s okay to not be okay. It’s okay to feel stressed, sad, or anxious. It’s also okay to feel happy even with so many distressing things going on. Everything will be okay eventually. In the meantime, we need to treat every person we encounter with kindness. Remember, high gas prices are not the fault of the gas station employees, the high prices and supply chain shortages are not the faults of the store clerks and the overcrowding of the hospitals is not the fault of the nurses, so show them extra kindness. They are likely overworked, burned out, and trying their best, as we all are.
But Covid rates are dropping, kids are back in school in person and many are returning back to offices. Health officials think COVID will reach endemic status sometime this year and will be treated much like the flu is. The truth is, we are slowly inching back to normal.
I know it can be difficult, as we all get so wrapped up in our own issues we often forget the problems of others, or that we’re all going through tough times as a society. So, show kindness and grace to not only yourselves but everyone you encounter. A lot has happened in the last two years, but we’re still all in this together.
But, I hope we don’t go back to the old normal and instead, as a society, go towards a new normal, one where we value mental and physical health and treat people, and ourselves with kindness and grace.
Opinion Editorials
Does writing with pen and paper make you smarter than your digital peers?
(EDITORIAL) Can writing old fashioned make you smarter? Once considered and art form, handwriting is becoming a thing of the past, but should it be?
When I was in college, in 2002, laptops weren’t really commonplace yet. Most students took notes by hand with pen and paper. Today, most students take notes with laptops, tablets, cell phones, or other electronic devices. The days of pen and paper seem to be fading. Some students even wait until the end of class and use their cell phones to take a picture of the whiteboard, so in effect, they are not absorbing any of the information because they “can just take a picture of it and look at it later.”
Is it easier to take notes on an electronic device? I think that largely depends on preference. I type faster than I write, but I still prefer to take notes on paper.
According to researchers at Princeton University and the University of California, Los Angeles, students who take handwritten notes generally outperform students who typed them.
Writing notes help students learn better, retain information longer, and more readily grasp new ideas, according to experiments by other researchers who also compared note-taking techniques.
While most students can type faster than they write, this advantage is short-term. As the WSJ points out, “after just 24 hours, the computer note takers typically forgot material they’ve transcribed, several studies said. Nor were their copious notes much help in refreshing their memory because they were so superficial.” So while it may take a bit longer to capture the notes by hand, more likely than not, you will retain the information longer if you put pen to paper.
As I teach English Composition at the University of Oklahoma, I would also like to say that while I find this to be true for myself, every student has a different learning style. Typed notes are much better than no notes at all. Some students detest writing by hand and I understand that. Everything in our world has gone digital from phones to cable television so it makes sense, even if I don’t like it, that students gravitate more towards electronic note taking than pen and paper.
While I would like to see more students take notes by hand, I certainly won’t require it. Some students are navigating learning disabilities, anxieties, and other impediments that make taking notes digitally more advantageous.
I imagine the same is true for other areas as well: instead of typing meeting notes, what would happen if you wrote them by hand? Would you retain the information longer? Perhaps, and perhaps not; again, I think this depends on your individual learning style.
I would like to suggest that if you are one of the more “electronically-minded” writers, use a flashcard app, or other studying tool to help you review your classroom notes or meeting notes to make them “stick” a bit better. While I find this type of research intriguing, if you enjoy taking your notes electronically, I wouldn’t change my method based on this.
If it’s working for you, keep doing it. Don’t mind me, I’ll be over here, writing everything down with pen and paper.
Opinion Editorials
Take pride in your work, no matter what that work is
(EDITORIAL) Regardless of what you are doing to make ends meet, whether you have a degree or not, the work you do matters, and you should be proud.
I was walking my dog the other day and as we were passing a construction site I saw a man in the process of cleaning a Port-A-Potty. My first thought was: “I could never do that.”
As quickly as my gag reflex kicked in, I replaced it with a feeling of respect for the man doing the work. I saw him doing his job and I gave him props because there is honor in work. And, just because I don’t think I could do his job doesn’t mean he shouldn’t feel good about his job.
Just like any employee, he was doing a job he may or may not like or enjoy. And, like any worker his job is providing him with funds to build a life. I don’t know his circumstances, but there is no reason to see him with anything but admiration – if only because so many people may think they are better than, smarter than and more deserving than someone taking on a “dirty job”.
When I was growing up in the Chicago area the steel mills were still open and employed thousands of people – mostly men. Then, the jobs moved overseas, the industry tanked and the mills were left vacant, like ghost towns.
So many workers were let go, including my uncle. He had to start over, but he didn’t let it get him down. He used his knowledge of management, recovered and found another position. Yet, many workers were destroyed when they lost their jobs because they felt unskilled And, at the time, the country was in crisis and there weren’t a lot of other jobs available.
Us kids, we saw the mills and thought, “Why would you want to do that?” It was hot, dirty and dangerous. But, for years those jobs provided steady income and benefits, allowing couples to have homes, build families and live decent lives. Those workers may have had many turn their noses up, but they were proud of what they did, because there was honor in it.
As time moved on, the next generation (X that would be) shied away from manufacturing and the trades. More of us bought into the idea of getting a college degree with the expectation we’d find security and high paying jobs.
ROFL!!!
I’d suggest our view of honor in work has been twisted over time. The idea that doing some types of work elevates a person and makes them superior. Or, as my mom would say, they think “their shit doesn’t stink” but it does.
As much as I believed everyone wanted to be rich and drive a Lambo, it wasn’t and isn’t true. Some folks are happy with the status quo. And, that is Okay. While it is quite a letdown to pursue a degree and then potentially end up in a market where your skills are undervalued, it doesn’t mean the work a person does is any less honorable. The experience of being between a rock and a hard place and surviving is much more honorable, in my mind. It requires a belief in oneself and tenacity. It also provides a great learning experience.
True, once upon a time you could get hired at a company, work there for 40 years and retire. But, no longer. Sometimes folks are required to work two part-time gigs and drive for Lyft or Uber, do Instacart to get by. Some folks love driving for ride services, others do it because there is no other option.
And, that is AOK.
Images perpetuated through movies, ads, social media, etc. have been pretty destructive because IMHO we as a society have this distorted view of what a good life is and what appears to be an honorable way to earn a living.
For young folks today, playing video games or starting a YouTube page with make-up tutorials seems like the way to fame and fortune. For others the stock market and clocking 80-hour weeks still seems rational. While others say, forget that, I’m starting my own business because there is no security.
Let me say: There never was security because things change. Appearances just made it appear as if security actually existed.
All of that aside, whatever you do to make ends meet, whatever work you are doing today and hope to do tomorrow, whether your future holds a Porsche or a Civic – or even a bicycle, whether you want to live in a penthouse or are just happy to have a roof over your head, whatever it is you are doing today to get you where you want to be, there is honor in it. Believe it. And, don’t let anyone else’s IG feed make you feel anything other than proud of who you are.
Opinion Editorials
Sexism: This is how to *not* to advocate for women at work
(EDITORIAL) Sexism: a never ending cycle, just because you’re not being sexist yourself doesn’t mean your ignorance or complying isn’t spurring it along.
Ever-present sexism gremlin
It’s no secret that women have had more than a fair share of workplace challenges, especially in terms of pay inequality, limited promotion opportunities, and overt sexism in many situations.
There is a fair amount of literature, research, and training to help deal with those challenges, but there is certainly a lot of work to do. (Check out some of that research on pay inequality here: https://iwpr.org/issue/employment-education-economic-change/pay-equity-discrimination/)
Helping vs hurting
And while many men endeavor to be comrades to the women we share our workspaces with, sometimes a well-meaning statement can actually be quite damaging to our female colleagues.
Frankly, (us) men need to be better allies to our female team members, and there are a few fronts from which we can start to do that. One of those areas is tackling the issue of benevolent sexism.
Subtle sexism
Benevolent sexism, is an (often subtle) approach to which we characterize women as something that needs protection.
This manifest itself in a lot of different forms.
Statements on how women have “motherly instincts” are more caring, compassionate, “make good secretaries or nurses”, they are so much more beautiful, etc. – and this type of sexism ultimately serves to put women in a subordinate status. What makes it so insidious, is that it sounds so nice.
Benevolent Sexism
Glick and Fiske coined this term, and their research supports that this type of sexism is just as problematic as that overt, and sometimes violent, hostile sexism.
Now the question going forward is what can you do?
As men, how are we supposed to confront this in the workplace?. Because sexism is a man’s problem as well – harmful male stereotypes are built on sexism towards women. Here are a couple of recommendations from this guy to my fellow men:
1. Admit it when there is a problem.
The first step is recognizing that even if you believe you were trying to be “nice” and that people should “just take a compliment”, that you have demeaned your colleague and done a professional and likely personal disservice. Be accountable.
2. Focus on her competencies.
All of us want to be taken seriously as professionals. Focus on the quality of the work, not just things like “you’re so sweet, what a team player”. Research shows women are more often described as communal, rather than focusing on their own skills and abilities. [Office1] When you describe or praise your female colleagues, focus on their competencies and what they are bringing to the table.
3. Appearance is not the start.
Avoid an over focus on appearance, looks, and perceptions of attractiveness.
4. Credentials.
“Hi, I’m Dr. Marcus, and this is my colleague, Brenda.”. What’s wrong with this sentence? The answer: Brenda is also a doctor in this example. When Dr. Marcus introduces by her first name he has undermined her credibility and authority as a medical professional. Provide the same level of respect you would give your male colleagues by honoring credentials, licenses, and education.
5. Respect boundaries.
Being a woman in the workplace does not mean there is an open invitation to be overly casual, informal, or not observe the same personal space boundaries that you would with a male colleague, regardless of position.
Off ya go
There is more to be said to this message, but these are five things to start with. Let’s take an approach that successfully allows us to recognize the incredibly valuable contributions from our female colleagues, and start telling the nicely dressed, but utterly atrocious colleague called benevolent sexism that it has no place in our organizations.
