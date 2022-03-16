Opinion Editorials
How the daylight saving time bill will affect business
(EDITORIAL) Protecting the sun…and economy? Senators promise abolishing time change through this bill will boost business, but will it really?
In an ever-evolving and changing world upended by a global health crisis, switching our clocks back and forth twice a year is the last thing most people want to do as it throws a wrench in…well, everything, but relief may be on the way. U.S. Senators unanimously approved a bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the country Tuesday, March 15. It’s a change some say — although, probably overstated — could benefit businesses.
Even with the Senate’s approval the bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, still needs to pass the House and get President Joe Biden’s signature. However, many Americans are holding on to the promise they will not need to change their clocks twice a year.
Obviously, this isn’t a novel idea; Arizona and Hawaii have not observed the time clock changes for many years. Plus, a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 70% of Americans want a change. Four in ten want standard time, three in ten want daylight saving time.
Lawmakers backing the bill have promoted a series of economic advantages. Firstly, abolishing the time change would reduce energy usage, the U.S. Department of Energy said during the four weeks DST was extended in 2005, there were small but noticeable savings on electricity. About .5% less electricity was used per day.
It’s also slated to help the agriculture industry. Now, you might be thinking “but farmers wanted DST, right?” No — let’s have a history lesson.
The often wrong relationship between time changes and agriculture explained:
- DST was introduced to save electricity during WWI in 1918.
- Farmers lobbied hard against it.
- A year later, in 1919 if you’re keeping up, farmers tried to get the law repealed.
- Lawmakers shut them down.
- We still change our clocks.
- We’ve all been blaming farmers ever since.
With that history lesson out of the way, changing the clocks can cause real harm to those who put food on our tables. Without the early morning sunlight (during the DST part of time change) most working on ranches are left in the dark, livestock — particularly cattle and chickens — do not adjust well to schedule changes and it causes supply chain disruptions between farmers and their economic partners.
Changing clocks also leads to a downtick in performance, concentration, and memory which can lead to a loss of productivity for your business as many are fighting to stay awake. That increased sleepiness has also been shown to lead to an increase in workplace accidents, something you as a business owner never want to face. However, if the Sunshine Protection Act becomes law, it can only be assumed accidents may go down and productivity will stay relatively consistent.
As I mentioned, not everyone is in favor of keeping DST permanent including some big businesses. According to the National Association of Convenience Stores, the switch would negatively affect convenience stores. NACS Senior Vice President of Government Relations Lyle Beckwith testified before Congress in early March to keep the status quo, he added the convenience industry sees an increase in sales after the switch to DST as we all, collectively, reach for that extra cup of coffee.
Business aside, the change could majorly benefit public health by reducing car crashes, heart attacks, and strokes – all welcome news after years under constant health and fiscal pressure brought on by the COVID pandemic.
Opinion Editorials
Minimalism and decluttering are similar, but not congruent
(EDITORIAL) Decluttering and minimalism seem to be used synonymous but are the two ideas the same or are the complementary to each other?
Decluttering or minimalism
In a blog post I read recently, the author breaks down the difference between “decluttering” and “minimalism.”
For many, the difference isn’t highly apparent, nor does it really matter but it is good to point out the differences.
Living a minimalist or minimalism lifestyle is the concept of ‘living with less,’ and being happy with that. For many, especially in the US, minimalism seems counterintuitive to our consumer driven economy where stores and companies are making it easier each day to buy new stuff, regardless of whether you need it or not. However, before one can achieve this lifestyle of less, most have to declutter. But what exactly does that mean?
Essentially, decluttering is an action, while minimalism is a lifestyle.
The author of the blog explains how decluttering is usually the first step to minimalism. To live contently with less, you must first get rid of the excess; The clutter. However, each person’s reason for wishing to declutter and possibly move even further and live a minimalist lifestyle are all different. Shifts in perspectives help. That perspective shift can be due to a variety of reasons- moving, getting married or simply realizing you no longer need some of the things you own.
The continuation of living with less, after cleaning out one or more aspects of your life is true minimalism.
From a personal standpoint, as someone who has both decluttered for myself and family members for all of the reasons sited above, moving from decluttering to living a minimalist lifestyle is not a seamless transition.
It is in our nature that once we remove things we no longer need, that we acquire new things we think we need, again, whether that is true or not.
Despite selling 90% of my belongings before making a huge life transition to a digital nomad, and thinking I had achieved minimalism, as soon as I become settled once again, old habits came back. I began buying only the things I absolutely needed, like a bed and proper clothes, but then I started buying stuff I really had no need for, but just wanted.
Moral of the story?
Decluttering for most of us is a sporadic event where we throw stuff out, like spring cleaning. We may do it every spring or fall or whenever and it may just be our closet or some other aspect of our life.
For others, it is getting rid of everything they do not absolutely need to live.
But the difference between just decluttering every so often, regardless of how much and being a true minimalist is being able to maintain keeping only that which you absolutely need.
Opinion Editorials
A painful, but pleasing paradox exists between suffering and success
(EDITORIAL) Evaluating success is about more than focusing on “rise and grind” cliches, instead adopting a meaningful perspective.
I know I’m not entirely old, but in my 27 short years on earth, I’ve found one thing to be absolutely true — life exists inside of paradoxes. Foods are sweet and savory, sour and sweet. Weather is sunny and beautiful, damp and dreary. Life itself is living and dying, up and down. And in every paradox there is something to be learned. The most recent paradox I’m learning is the one that exists between suffering and success.
I think it is important to first define the two words: suffering and success. And not the Miriam-Webster Dictionary definition, that definition focuses entirely of the etymology of the word and doesn’t take life into account.
Suffering, as it pertains to success, is what a lot of people call the grind. Suffering is whatever loss you feel along the way. They’re the tiny deaths you die each time something doesn’t go the way you thought it should. It is that voice in the back of your head that keeps telling you to quit— that you’ll never make it. Suffering is what makes the success so sweet.
Success, as it pertains to suffering, is each time you get back up. It is the drive you have that tells the naysayers to suck an egg. Success is the rebirth that follows each tiny death. It is what accompanies each milestone that is met. Success is what makes the suffering worth it.
I think this paradox is materialized well in the Japanese practice of Kintsugi. Kintsugi is an art form of repairing broken ceramics with gold alloy. It is the artistic manifestation of the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi, or celebrating the imperfection. You see, Kintsugi has less to do with the what, and everything to do with the why… Why repair broken ceramics? Why go through such lengths to make it beautiful?
Because the imperfections tell just as much of a story as the original piece. The gold lines that now hold the ceramic together add beauty to the piece *while* strengthening it.
Kintsugi reminds us to exist in the paradox of suffering and success. Not to fight it or to ignore it but to celebrate it and to be a part of it.
Suffering is an inescapable part of existing. It is also the fortifier of most experiences.
Suffering is the gold alloy that binds our successes together. Suffering is the beauty that intricately weaves between the success of a once shattered dream. Success is the mended piece that is now decorated with suffering.
The two give each other such a deeper context. Outside of each other, suffering and success are merely events that happen. Independently, they give some things context. Together they give everything context.
So I implore you to try this:
Make a list of your successes, then list every single failure that led you to that place. Don’t do so out of spite or out of anger. Rather, do so with thanksgiving. Fondly remember the lessons you learned through suffering and don’t forget them when you experience success.
And through this exercise, going forward, you’ll remember your own gold alloy sprinkled throughout your life.
Opinion Editorials
7 ways to carve out alone time while working from home
(OPINION/EDITORIAL) It can be easy to forget about self-care when you’re working from home, but it’s critical for your mental health, and your work quality.
We are all familiar with the syndrome, getting caught up in work, chores, and taking care of others, and neglecting to take care of ourselves in the meantime. This has always been the case, but now, with more people working from home and a seemingly endless lineup of chores, thanks to the pandemic. There is simply so much to do.
The line is thinly drawn between personal and professional time already, with emails, cell phones, and devices relentlessly reaching out around the clock, pulling at us like zombie arms reaching up from the grave. Working from home makes this tendency to always be “on” worse, as living and working take place in such close proximity. We have to turn it off, though.
Our brains and bodies need downtime, me-time, self-care. Carving out this time is one of the kindest and most important things you can do for yourself. If we can begin to honor ourselves like this, the outcome with not only our mental and physical health but also our productivity at work will be beneficial. When we make the time to do things we love, our mind’s gears slow down that constant grinding. Burnout behooves nobody.
Our work will also benefit. Healthier, happier, more well-rested, and well-treated minds and bodies can work wonders! Our immune systems also need this, and we need our immune systems to be at their peak performance this intense season.
I wanted to write this article because I have such a struggle with this in my own life. I need to print it out and put it in my workspace. Last week, I posted something on my social media pages that so many people shared. It is clear we all need these reminders, so I am paying it forward here. The graphic was a quote from Devyn W.
“If you are reading this, release your shoulders away from your ears, unclench your jaw, and drop your tongue from the roof of your mouth.”
There now, isn’t that remarkable? It is a great first step. Let go of the tension in your body, and check out these ways to make yourself some healing me-time.
- Set aside strict no-work times. This could be any time of day, but set the times and adhere to them strictly. This may look like taking a full hour for lunch, not checking email after a certain hour, or committing to spending that time outdoors, reading, exercising, or enjoying the company of your loved ones. Make this a daily routine, because we need these boundaries. Every. Single. Day.
- Remember not to apologize to anyone for taking this me-time. Mentally and physically you need this, and everyone will be better off if you do. It is nothing to apologize for! Building these work-free hours into your daily schedule will feel more normal as time goes on. This giving of time and space to your joy, health, and even basic human needs is what should be the norm, not the other way around.
- Give yourself a device-free hour or two every day, especially before bedtime. The pinging, dinging, and blinging keep us on edge. Restful sleep is one of the wonderful ways our bodies and brains heal and putting devices away before bedtime is one of the quick tips for getting better sleep.
- Of course, make time for the things you absolutely love. If this is a hot bath, getting a massage, reading books, working out, cooking or eating an extravagant meal, or talking and laughing with a loved one, you have to find a way to get this serotonin boost!
- Use the sunshine shortcut. It isn’t a cure-all, but sunlight and Vitamin D are mood boosters. At least when it’s not 107 degrees, like in a Texas summer. But as a general rule, taking in at least a good 10-15 minutes of that sweet, sweet Vitamin D provided by the sun is good for us.
- Spend time with animals! Walk your dog, shake that feathery thing at your cat, or snuggle either one. Whatever animals make you smile, spend time with them. If you don’t have pets of your own, you could volunteer to walk them at a local shelter or even watch a cute animal video online. They are shown to reduce stress. Best case scenario is in person if you are able, but thankfully the internet is bursting with adorable animal videos, as a backup.
- Give in to a bit of planning or daydreaming about a big future trip. Spending time looking at all the places you will go in the future and even plotting out an itinerary are usually excellent mood-boosters.
I hope we can all improve our lives while working from home by making time for regenerating, healing, and having fun! Gotta run—the sun is out, and my dog is begging for a walk.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
The most important business advice my dad ever gave me
-
Business News1 week ago
What’s DMT & why are techies and entrepreneurs secretly taking the drug?
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Want to start a business but you’re broke? You shouldn’t let that stop you!
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
The 7 main skills marketers need to survive the AI takeover
-
Business Marketing2 days ago
Burn-out is your company’s fault, not your staff’s fault
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
Science says your creativity *may* dwindle as you get older
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
How positive self-talk can improve your overall performance
-
Opinion Editorials2 days ago
Minimalism and decluttering are similar, but not congruent