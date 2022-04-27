Opinion Editorials
Phrases that intelligent people never use in conversation
(EDITORIAL) There are phrases that intelligent people simply don’t use, and avoiding them can help improve your communication skills instantly. Don’t get caught using one of these phrases!
It’s easy to say things that offend people in today’s world. With Christmas on the horizon, every business is struggling to know how to wish others a happy holiday season, no matter which holiday they celebrate. It’s not about being politically correct, but about respect. But it isn’t just the holidays when you need to be aware of what you’re saying to someone. Every day, we have the opportunity to either uplift someone or to put one of our feet in our mouth. We get so focused on what we are going to say next, that we forget to listen to the other person. People with a high degree of emotional intelligence understand that to navigate relationships effectively, you need to focus on the other person and watch what you say. Inspired by Dr. Bradberry’s list, we ask you to think about these phrases and the underlying implication.
“You look tired”
“You look tired.” When someone is tired they can appear unappealing, and they probably know that they don’t look or feel good. A better way to say something is just to ask “Is everything okay?” If they want to answer, it gives an opening. If not, they’ll say something like, I’m fine, which lets you drop the subject.
“Whatever you want”
“It’s up to you” or “I don’t care” or “whatever you want” do not encourage conversation. Think about it, when you ask for someone’s opinion, you really want to know what they want. If you really are indifferent, it’s okay to say that, but you might add “have you considered this option?” or give some input without taking sides.
“You look great today”
“Wow, you look great today” or “You’ve lost a lot of weight.” You get the idea. First, I’m of the opinion that this could easily cross the line in a professional setting. Second, when you include the word “today,” it implies that in the past they didn’t look so great. Avoid references to the past. “You look fantastic” is a great compliment, without the quantifier of the past.
“You always…”
“You always” or “You never” are equally bad phrasing. Rarely, is someone always the same way, so these qualifiers put someone on the defense right away. Instead, try a softer approach, like “you seem to have this problem often” or “I’m feeling like you don’t often” and see if that opens the door to improved communication.
“I’m sorry that you’re upset.”
“I’m sorry that you’re upset.” This one is my pet peeve. I would like to eradicate the word sorry from the vocabulary when it comes to apologies. To me, this sounds as if you are saying that you’re sorry the other person is angry instead of taking accountability for your own actions. Instead, try “I apologize for upsetting you.” It completely changes the tone of the conversation.
Intelligent people are highly aware
Active listening is one sign of high emotional intelligence. Social awareness helps you avoid those awkward moments where something comes out wrong and it’s misunderstood.
Just take a few seconds before opening your mouth to be aware of what you’re saying and to whom. It will help you build stronger relationships and get a more positive response when dealing with strangers.
Opinion Editorials
Decoding the 12 most popular phrases in job descriptions (hint, red flags!)
(EDITORIAL) It seems as if many employers just copy and paste job descriptions. Here are 12 red flag phrases to look for when applying.
Guest editorialist, Shannon Grounds, is a Digital Marketing and Creative Director located in Austin, TX. She is also the Producing Artistic Director of Shrewd Productions, a feminist theatre company.
Applying to jobs can be stressful, but it becomes even more of a season of uncertainty when every job description is riddled with red flag phrases – you know the ones. But they’re almost so popular that you feel like you HAVE to put up with them. Then, worse, you hear them repeated in the interview in such a robotic manner that it makes you swallow the snide remark you really want to say and internally eye roll. Are you wondering what these popular phrases really mean? We’ve been around the block enough to know, so keep your eyes and ears peeled during your job hunt – it could save your career.
Popular Phrases in Job Postings, Decoded:
- “Fast-paced environment” – We are understaffed.
- “Roll up your sleeves” – See #1. Also, although we hired you as an Accountant, you will be expected to design our website, run all social media accounts, and serve as a receptionist. That’s cool, right?
- “Lots of room for growth” – You will be paid as little as possible.
- “We work hard and play hard!” – We all work 60-hour work weeks and are alcoholics.
- “We have a foosball table and/or beer on tap” – It’s a hard-core dude-fest up in here. Total sausage factory. However, please apply if you are a hot woman in your twenties.
- “Work-life balance” – We read somewhere that employees like that and have no scruples about lying in a job description.
- ”Hit the ground running” – We have no onboarding process. We may not even have a job description. We don’t know what we want, but we want it fast.
- “Matrix reporting environment” – You will have at least 3 bosses who will not agree on what your job should be. You will also be responsible for the work of employees over which you have zero authority. Good luck with that.
- “Great environment with a fun team!” – Get ready to pretend you are excited about whatever made-up engagement activities Tammy in HR came up with because it’s mandatory!
- “Competitive Compensation” – a free pizza party once a month is compensation, right?
- “Seeking an energetic…” – We want someone young. Real young. So green they have no knowledge of labor laws or standard working environments, so we can exploit the crap out of them. Are you over 30? Gross.
- “Remote option available” – You can work 1 day per month from home, and we will judge you for it.
Opinion Editorials
Do you feel like a fraud? Practical steps to combat imposter syndrome
(EDITORIAL) Societal pressure (and internal pressure) of perfectionism drives us to feel like a fraud, so how do we beat imposter syndrome?
Am I faking it until I make it, or have I finally arrived?
To provide some insight, I currently live in Okinawa, Japan. Living on this tiny island in the Pacific means I have three to five hours in the morning here to communicate, collaborate, and work with family, friends, and colleagues in the United States. Most mornings, I do what every ‘expert’ discourages, and the first thing I do is check my texts, work messages, and Facebook messages. Bleary-eyed and fuzzy-headed, I begin planning responses, engaging, and organizing my day.
Today when I awoke, I had a message asking what tagline would be appropriate for me. Graciously, there was an example to guide me, but I immediately struggled to define myself. Am I an expert, a scholar, the Great and Powerful Oz? Do I really believe I have the qualifications to describe myself as an expert? As someone who focuses on empowering and encouraging others to own their accomplishments and achievements, I felt like a charlatan as I could not quickly or confidently produce a few words that described me. How was this happening to me?
Imposter Syndrome.
Gill Corkindale (2008) describes imposter syndrome “as a collection of feelings of inadequacy that persist despite evident success” in her Harvard Business Review article. She continues her description by explaining that these feelings are linked to perfectionism among high-achieving people. Seemiller and Priest (2015) explain that imposter syndrome is linked to our identity and the interpretation of credibility and confidence.
Does a person believe they are legitimate? Do others recognize that legitimacy?
Clearly, someone had seen me as legitimate enough to request a tagline; however, my perfectionist, high-achieving self still did not quite believe I was qualified. This feeling is not unique to me. The pressure to achieve and the desire to be seen in specific ways are common in most fields and among many people. Recognizing I am not the only person who feels this way, I began researching best practices to overcome and address imposter syndrome.
The Seemisller and Priest article discussed seeking support, being kind to yourself, and visualizing success; however, these suggestions did not address how I felt. These strategies make sense as methods to prevent the feelings, but I needed something to address the feelings at the moment. Then I found Kirsten Weir’s article on the American Psychological Association’s website, “Feel like a fraud?”.
Yes, Yes, I do!
Wier’s article discusses the pressure to perform and provides practical ways to address imposter syndrome, including recognizing your expertise, remembering what you do well, and talking to your mentors. I love that recognizing your expertise and remembering what you well are things each person can do without communicating with others. Mentors are amazing, and I would also recommend finding a personal hype person. This person is a person you know you can count out to reinforce the awesomeness that is you. This person may be a friend, mentor, colleague, or person who supports you on the internet.
Use your network if you cannot readily think of someone who already fills or could step into this space. Ask friends and colleagues. Post on your Facebook and/or LinkedIn asking people what they think you are good at and your strengths. The answers may surprise you. Use the answers as an opportunity to connect with others. Also, bookmark the answers to have a readily accessible reference to remind you that you deserve your success when the imposter feelings appear. You have done the work. You have acquired expertise. You are more than capable of doing what is next. You are not faking it. You are making it happen every day.
Opinion Editorials
Keep the conversation fair and flowing with the fishbowl method
(EDITORIAL) Trying to maintain effective collaboration during conversation can ultimately end up chaotic. The fishbowl method streamlines the process.
In research published this January, findings show collaboration is key to employee job satisfaction and company success. Finding ways to make that collaboration work is the hard part. There’s nothing worse than facilitating a meeting where no one participates except, perhaps, facilitating a chaotic meeting where everyone participates and nothing is accomplished because of the chaos. Enter the fishbowl method, a team-building collaboration method that helps turn chaos into success.
In the fishbowl method, participants break into two groups: an inside group of speakers and an outside group of those watching and taking notes. The fishbowl method can lead to huge collaboration wins. And those wins lead to company success stories and happy employees.
Like all collaboration formats, leader organization is key. Before starting a fishbowl strategy session, know what you want to accomplish. Is this a brainstorming session, an analysis debrief, or an ice breaker? The answers to those questions matter to how you organize your fishbowl.
You have options for fishbowl organization. Leaders in the middle will give an organization a chance to give staff members insight into leadership thought processes. Staff in the middle can give employees a chance to express their opinions in a way that lends itself to leaders hearing their voices.
Adding an empty seat to the inside circle and allowing outside circle participants a chance to rotate in and out of that empty seat if they have ideas to share adds an extra element of collaboration. Switching out participants in the middle circle ensures everyone has a chance to speak if that’s a goal of your collaboration meeting.
Often when new team leaders start in leadership positions, they haven’t developed their voice yet. The fishbowl method gives those new leaders a chance to do just that. Allowing team members to watch, take notes, and write questions can lead to great a-ha moments and a deeper understanding of a company’s decision-making.
The fishbowl system can be done with in-person meetings and online using programs like Stoaa and Macro.
In a world where 40% of employees say they’re looking for work and strong collaboration has been shown to reduce turnover rates by up to 50%, it’s more important than ever to develop strong collaboration techniques. The fishbowl method is perfect for that.
