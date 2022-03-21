Opinion Editorials
What is Swedish Death Cleaning? (it’s not as morbid as it sounds!)
(PRODUCTIVITY) If you need motivation to clear the clutter, check out dostadning, or Swedish Death Cleaning. It’ll make you feel super metal when you clean.
You’ve probably heard of “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” as one of many titles focused on keeping your life organized and stress-free. However, I bet you’ve never heard of ‘dostadning,’ or, “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning.”
Alarmed yet? Don’t be; while it’s exactly as morbid as it sounds, it’s not as morose as you would think.
Dostadning, sometimes called “death cleaning” is a Swedish term referring to a process of permanent cleaning conducted throughout your Golden Girl years, usually starting around age 50. The goal of the process is to alleviate the burden of tidying up from your surviving family once you pass away.
It is currently having a day in the sun thanks to Margareta Magnusson, who is publishing a book on this topic.
The process is rooted in common de-cluttering mantras; only hold onto things that you actually use and actually bring you joy. Nothing you can’t find in your other “simplify your life” bestsellers. However, the spectre of the end of life does hang over the process, and that results in a few unique elements.
First of all, talk of death cleaning is highly encouraged amongst family and friends. Not only does this create accountability, but it also reduces the stigma around the process of passing on.
There’s also the idea of giving things you don’t want away as gifts to friends. It’s a way of creating happy memories for others, little pieces of yourself that can stick around.
In addition to creating these new memories, dostadning encourages personal reflections on your old memories. Clearing out clutter means making more space in your life for things that truly matter; anything negative or neutral gets the metaphorical boot.
That simplicity and self-reflection is a form of self-care, bolstered by the fact that post-cleaning, you are supposed to treat yourself to something you like.
Because of the focus on long-term organization, dostadning stands out as a more long-term solution, as opposed to the temporary fix of “tidying up.” No matter where you are in life, it’s important to remember to make time to address the cause of clutter, rather than addressing clutter as a symptom that needs a band-aid.
Perhaps you could dostadn your desk? You’ve probably got a few receipts from lunch last month you don’t need anymore or maybe you’re a water bottle collector – you know the ones that get a water bottle and don’t finish it but then get a new one anyways and then somehow wind up with a collection of bottles on and around your desk? Maybe you’ve kept every single stapler you’ve ever been given but let’s be real, do you need 5 staplers?
Maybe your clutter isn’t on your desk, but it’s in your drawers. Or maybe, just maybe it’s in the break room. Wherever your clutter lie beginning to simplify and purge things will make you (and your co-workers) happy.
By focusing on changing the way you organize things as a whole, you may find your efforts to reap longer-lasting returns.
What I wish I knew about finances in my 20s
(EDITORIAL) They say money makes the world go round. So, let’s discuss how to be smart with finances before it’s too late.
Being in my early twenties, something I’m still getting used to is the fact that I’m making my own money. This is not to be confused with the babysitting money I was making 10 years ago. Twice a month is the same routine: I get my paycheck and think, “Wooo! We goin’ out tonight!” but then I snap back to reality and think about what that money needs to be put towards. The smallest part of it going towards fun. It’s been tricky to really start learning the ins and outs of finances. So, I do what I usually do in any type of learning process? I ask for advice. I used to be fixated on asking those more advanced in age than I what they wish they knew when they were my age. Now that I’m determined to learn about finances, that question has been altered.
I reached out to a few professionals I know and trust and they gave me solid feedback to keep in mind about building my finances, about what they wish they had known in their 20s. However, I don’t think this only applies to those just starting out, and may be helpful for all of us.
“It’s important to simply know the value of money,” says human resource expert, Nicole Clark. “I think once you start earning your own money and are responsible for your housing, food, etc. you realize how valuable money is and how important it is to budget appropriately and make sure you’re watching your spending.”
Law firm executive director, Michael John, agrees with Clark’s sentiments. “I wish I had kept the value of saving in mind when I was younger,” explains John. “But, still remembering to balance savings while rewarding yourself and enjoying what your efforts produce.”
There are so many aspects of finance to keep in mind – saving, investing, budgeting, retirement plans, and so on and so forth.
In addition to suggesting to spend less than you make and to pay off your credit card in full each month, Kentucky-based attorney, Christopher Groeschen, explained the importance of a 401k.
“Every employee in America should be contributing everything they can into a 401k every year, up to the current $18,000 maximum per person,” suggests Groeschen.
“401ks present an opportunity for young investors to 1) learn about investing and 2) enter the market through a relatively low-risk vehicle (depending on your allocations),” he observes.
“An additional benefit is that 401ks also allow employees to earn FREE MONEY through employer matches,” he continues. “At the very least, every employee should contribute the amount necessary to earn the employer match (usually up to 4%) otherwise, you are giving up the opportunity to earn FREE MONEY. Earning FREE MONEY from your employer that is TAX FREE is much more important than having an extra Starbucks latte every day.”
Whether we like it or not, money is a core aspect of our daily lives. It should never be the most important thing, but we cannot deny that it is, in fact, an important thing. It’s tricky to learn, but investing in my future has become a priority.
This editorial was first published in May 2018.
How the daylight saving time bill will affect business
(EDITORIAL) Protecting the sun…and economy? Senators promise abolishing time change through this bill will boost business, but will it really?
In an ever-evolving and changing world upended by a global health crisis, switching our clocks back and forth twice a year is the last thing most people want to do as it throws a wrench in…well, everything, but relief may be on the way. U.S. Senators unanimously approved a bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the country Tuesday, March 15. It’s a change some say — although, probably overstated — could benefit businesses.
Even with the Senate’s approval the bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, still needs to pass the House and get President Joe Biden’s signature. However, many Americans are holding on to the promise they will not need to change their clocks twice a year.
Obviously, this isn’t a novel idea; Arizona and Hawaii have not observed the time clock changes for many years. Plus, a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 70% of Americans want a change. Four in ten want standard time, three in ten want daylight saving time.
Lawmakers backing the bill have promoted a series of economic advantages. Firstly, abolishing the time change would reduce energy usage, the U.S. Department of Energy said during the four weeks DST was extended in 2005, there were small but noticeable savings on electricity. About .5% less electricity was used per day.
It’s also slated to help the agriculture industry. Now, you might be thinking “but farmers wanted DST, right?” No — let’s have a history lesson.
The often wrong relationship between time changes and agriculture explained:
- DST was introduced to save electricity during WWI in 1918.
- Farmers lobbied hard against it.
- A year later, in 1919 if you’re keeping up, farmers tried to get the law repealed.
- Lawmakers shut them down.
- We still change our clocks.
- We’ve all been blaming farmers ever since.
With that history lesson out of the way, changing the clocks can cause real harm to those who put food on our tables. Without the early morning sunlight (during the DST part of time change) most working on ranches are left in the dark, livestock — particularly cattle and chickens — do not adjust well to schedule changes and it causes supply chain disruptions between farmers and their economic partners.
Changing clocks also leads to a downtick in performance, concentration, and memory which can lead to a loss of productivity for your business as many are fighting to stay awake. That increased sleepiness has also been shown to lead to an increase in workplace accidents, something you as a business owner never want to face. However, if the Sunshine Protection Act becomes law, it can only be assumed accidents may go down and productivity will stay relatively consistent.
As I mentioned, not everyone is in favor of keeping DST permanent including some big businesses. According to the National Association of Convenience Stores, the switch would negatively affect convenience stores. NACS Senior Vice President of Government Relations Lyle Beckwith testified before Congress in early March to keep the status quo, he added the convenience industry sees an increase in sales after the switch to DST as we all, collectively, reach for that extra cup of coffee.
Business aside, the change could majorly benefit public health by reducing car crashes, heart attacks, and strokes – all welcome news after years under constant health and fiscal pressure brought on by the COVID pandemic.
Minimalism and decluttering are similar, but not congruent
(EDITORIAL) Decluttering and minimalism seem to be used synonymous but are the two ideas the same or are the complementary to each other?
Decluttering or minimalism
In a blog post I read recently, the author breaks down the difference between “decluttering” and “minimalism.”
For many, the difference isn’t highly apparent, nor does it really matter but it is good to point out the differences.
Living a minimalist or minimalism lifestyle is the concept of ‘living with less,’ and being happy with that. For many, especially in the US, minimalism seems counterintuitive to our consumer driven economy where stores and companies are making it easier each day to buy new stuff, regardless of whether you need it or not. However, before one can achieve this lifestyle of less, most have to declutter. But what exactly does that mean?
Essentially, decluttering is an action, while minimalism is a lifestyle.
The author of the blog explains how decluttering is usually the first step to minimalism. To live contently with less, you must first get rid of the excess; The clutter. However, each person’s reason for wishing to declutter and possibly move even further and live a minimalist lifestyle are all different. Shifts in perspectives help. That perspective shift can be due to a variety of reasons- moving, getting married or simply realizing you no longer need some of the things you own.
The continuation of living with less, after cleaning out one or more aspects of your life is true minimalism.
From a personal standpoint, as someone who has both decluttered for myself and family members for all of the reasons sited above, moving from decluttering to living a minimalist lifestyle is not a seamless transition.
It is in our nature that once we remove things we no longer need, that we acquire new things we think we need, again, whether that is true or not.
Despite selling 90% of my belongings before making a huge life transition to a digital nomad, and thinking I had achieved minimalism, as soon as I become settled once again, old habits came back. I began buying only the things I absolutely needed, like a bed and proper clothes, but then I started buying stuff I really had no need for, but just wanted.
Moral of the story?
Decluttering for most of us is a sporadic event where we throw stuff out, like spring cleaning. We may do it every spring or fall or whenever and it may just be our closet or some other aspect of our life.
For others, it is getting rid of everything they do not absolutely need to live.
But the difference between just decluttering every so often, regardless of how much and being a true minimalist is being able to maintain keeping only that which you absolutely need.
