The American Genius

Business Entrepreneur

LinkLyft helps freelancers book new clients & showcase their work

Getting new leads to make the first move can be a challenge, but LinkLyft helps freelancers get that initial connection.

Being a freelancer in almost any field nowadays is difficult. You’re swimming in what feels like a small pond with a lot of other tadpoles ready to be frogs. Everyone uses the same tools, speaks the same language, and offers the same thing. So how do YOU stand out and make clients more interested in working with you? You can use Linklyft.

The new tool is in beta and was created by Developmently. Linklyft boasts that they are “the all-in-one tool for freelancers to book clients and show off their work”. Initially looking similar to Carrd, Linklyft was made with more features. With Carrd, you have your list of links to different websites or social media, now that’s all great but it’s really just a middleman and nothing more.

With LinkLyft you have a connection to your website, portfolio, and the ability to schedule meetings. Meaning a customer could click on your LinkLyft and without going through more than a few clicks can set up meetings with you from there.

All freelancers know getting the client to make that first step can sometimes take some hand-holding. LinkLyft makes it so easy for them.

Because the tool is still in beta, there is a chance for bugs and issues along the way as they flush out the finer details. Thankfully the site does offer 24/7 support via email and chat. Whether you’re an early bird or a night owl, you can still get the help you need.

All you need to get started is your links to your various website and portfolio and to sign up. Signing up is so easy with just your name, email, and whatever password you want.

Currently, Linklyft only has its basic option which includes 1 link board, basic templates a calendar, and a booking system. However, they do have a Pro option which is coming soon. It includes three link boards and analytics. You should always try the free version before committing to the pro version so you know exactly what you’re going to get, whether that be with LinkLyft or any other new application.

Any freelancer or entrepreneur just starting out can use this to get their first set of clients without having to scramble through standard booking steps. Making the process easier for yourself and your clients is a surefire way to becoming the big toad in the pond while all the tadpoles are still finding their way.

A native New Englander who migrated to Austin on a whim, Stephanie Dominique is a freelance copywriter, novelist, and certificate enthusiast. When she's not getting howled at by two dachshunds or inhaling enough sugar to put a giant into shock, she is reading, cooking or writing about her passions.

