Meta may soon use AI to be able to make your ads

“Hey Meta, create an ad for my page.”

This is something content creators on Facebook and Instagram may soon be able to say and get a result.

In a recent interview with Nikkei Asia, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth boasted the company’s big generative AI plans and that the company – which also parents WhatsApp – is prioritizing the development of generative AI for advertisers.

“We’ve been investing in artificial intelligence for over a decade, and have one of the leading research institutes in the world,” said Bosworth in the interview. “We certainly have a large research organization, hundreds of people.”

Within those hundreds of people is a team dedicated to the future of artificial intelligence’s role at Meta.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We just created a new team, the generative AI team, a couple of months ago; they are very busy,” Bosworth said. “It’s probably the area that I’m spending the most time [in], as well as Mark Zuckerberg and [Chief Product Officer] Chris Cox.”

That team was announced in February by Zuckerberg, who explained that the “top-level product group” is now exploring texting features in WhatsApp and Messenger similar to ChatGPT, as well as using AI for Instagram filters and “ad formats.”

Being that advertising is the main source of revenue for Meta, the ability for creators to use the AI tool for creating ads could mean big things. Bosworth noted that businesses could “ask the AI, ‘Make images for my company that work for different audiences.’ And it can save a lot of time and money.”

However, Meta and Zuckerberg are still very invested in plans for the metaverse, where the AI technology would play a huge role. The metaverse is Meta’s vision for an ultra realistic virtual space.

“So previously if I wanted to create a 3D world, I needed to learn a lot of computer graphics and programming,” Bosworth said. “In the future, you might be able to just describe the world you want to create and have the large language model generate that world for you. And so it makes things like content creation much more accessible to more people.”

Do you trust AI to make ads for your brand?